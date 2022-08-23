 Skip to content
(Politico)   Biden may have secretly been giving Ukraine longer range weapons then previously reported, resulting in the recent BOOMS way behind enemy lines in Crimea. When reached for comment, he said "eh, Crimea river"   (politico.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US has already learned new Russian air defense fail against old US systems. See things going boom in Crimea.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden has no obligation to tell the public.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyway
Anybody want tacos for lunch today
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not unexpected, surprise is important in warfare.  Announcing everything we were giving Ukraine before it arrived would be very dumb.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's important here is that everyone knows everything all the time, especially during wars, when it's super cool and interesting.
 
argylez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All is fair in love and war

/I've cried a river, over you
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way behind enemy lines to strike Toyota Land Cruisers near Moscow?
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Polish Hussar: Not unexpected, surprise is important in warfare.  Announcing everything we were giving Ukraine before it arrived would be very dumb.


Futurama - Key to victory is the element of surprise
Youtube bRkfDMChzlI
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, old Sleepy Joe, Blundering Biden.  He probably sent those weapons by accident.

/Sarcasm off.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
than
 
HitAnyKey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Patsy Cline missles
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long Range Brandon
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The public isn't privy to every aspect of US military operations? No!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah because if they had known the real range they would have pulled all their stuff way back.

/wtf
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would not be the first time that America secretly supplied enemies of Russia with advanced weapons and material support.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bomb the living fark out of those Russians.
 
Tex570
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh please! When has the US ever secretly sent weapons to fight communists Russians? I don't believe it.
 
Tex570
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: It would not be the first time that America secretly supplied enemies of Russia with advanced weapons and material support.


Beat me by like 15 seconds...
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Biden has no obligation to tell the public.


He certainly is not telling us He has entered into war (even though his people told him to, the guys as gullible as a sponge) . Pretty soon he will have execute their wish and the new cold war will get real hot.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as we don't send "advisers" then we're doing this 100% right.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the hivemind was upset when St. Ronnies alzheimer ridden ass secretly armed the Contras, but this gets Dark Brandon a fist bump...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Keep it up Joe!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Udder Discharge: GardenWeasel: Biden has no obligation to tell the public.

He certainly is not telling us He has entered into war (even though his people told him to, the guys as gullible as a sponge) . Pretty soon he will have execute their wish and the new cold war will get real hot.


It's already hot. The alternative is sitting back and letting Putin take over whatever country he sees on a map and exclaims "MINE!" to his military chiefs. The only thing we can do is keep supplying Putin's enemies with weapons. If it leads to the end of the world, better to die defending against ultrawealthy kleptocratic corrupt Russian businessmen instead of living under their foot and being treated as badly as other Russian workers/soldiers are.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: As long as we don't send "advisers" then we're doing this 100% right.


We have sent advisors, someone has to teach the Ukrainians how to fire/use/maintain these weapons we sent them.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the fact that whether or not we've given Ukraine the longer range ATACMS missiles is vague, even if we haven't given them them.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Udder Discharge: GardenWeasel: Biden has no obligation to tell the public.

He certainly is not telling us He has entered into war (even though his people told him to, the guys as gullible as a sponge) . Pretty soon he will have execute their wish and the new cold war will get real hot.


One thing I enjoy about these guys is the subtle little giveaways that English isn't their first language.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Udder Discharge: GardenWeasel: Biden has no obligation to tell the public.

He certainly is not telling us He has entered into war (even though his people told him to, the guys as gullible as a sponge) . Pretty soon he will have execute their wish and the new cold war will get real hot.


"He" has entered the war?  Biden is running around Ukraine with an M-16?

No US troops are on the ground fighting in Ukraine.  The only American citizens there fighting for Ukraine are civilians (mostly retired ex-US military) who have taken Ukrainian Army commissions.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't Joe  Biden just fail?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Udder Discharge: GardenWeasel: Biden has no obligation to tell the public.

He certainly is not telling us He has entered into war (even though his people told him to, the guys as gullible as a sponge) . Pretty soon he will have execute their wish and the new cold war will get real hot.


Sorry, comrade.  Your GRU is showing.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although I shouldn't be surprised.   Fark is a third tier platform, so I'm sure we get the third tier trollskis.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Udder Discharge: GardenWeasel: Biden has no obligation to tell the public.

He certainly is not telling us He has entered into war (even though his people told him to, the guys as gullible as a sponge) . Pretty soon he will have execute their wish and the new cold war will get real hot.

One thing I enjoy about these guys is the subtle little giveaways that English isn't their first language.


Is simple grammar mistake , anyone could make. Is good when strong like Bull, work in field all day for many shots of vodka.
 
Edward Rooney Dean of Students
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Is simple grammar mistake , anyone could make. Is good when strong like Bull, work in field all day for many shots of vodka.


Strong like bull.  Smart like tractor.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: NewportBarGuy: As long as we don't send "advisers" then we're doing this 100% right.

We have sent advisors, someone has to teach the Ukrainians how to fire/use/maintain these weapons we sent them.


Tell 'em to watch the Youtube how-to videos.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OpusSoup: DarkSoulNoHope: NewportBarGuy: As long as we don't send "advisers" then we're doing this 100% right.

We have sent advisors, someone has to teach the Ukrainians how to fire/use/maintain these weapons we sent them.

Tell 'em to watch the Youtube how-to videos.


It's how I learned to pilot the F-302. The Air Force has a surprisingly robust YouTube channel.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: NewportBarGuy: As long as we don't send "advisers" then we're doing this 100% right.

We have sent advisors, someone has to teach the Ukrainians how to fire/use/maintain these weapons we sent them.


I think maybe that's why I put "advisers" in quotes.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Now I wonder if anyone bothered to do aerodynamic modeling of Death Gliders and the 302. I assume they're absolute garbage.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Yup, old Sleepy Joe, Blundering Biden.  He probably sent those weapons by accident.


y.yarn.coView Full Size


"We mustn't underestimate American blundering. I was with them when they blundered into Berlin in 1918."
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: Polish Hussar: Not unexpected, surprise is important in warfare.  Announcing everything we were giving Ukraine before it arrived would be very dumb.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/bRkfDMChzlI]


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fano: jso2897: Udder Discharge: GardenWeasel: Biden has no obligation to tell the public.

He certainly is not telling us He has entered into war (even though his people told him to, the guys as gullible as a sponge) . Pretty soon he will have execute their wish and the new cold war will get real hot.

One thing I enjoy about these guys is the subtle little giveaways that English isn't their first language.

Is simple grammar mistake , anyone could make. Is good when strong like Bull, work in field all day for many shots of vodka.


It's not just errors - it's odd vocabulary choices. I studied Russian in high school, and have some experience in how Russians speak English. Also, how trailer park inbreds speak it.
This may be either one.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Weaver95: It would not be the first time that America secretly supplied enemies of Russia with advanced weapons and material support.


Fortunately, I think the risk of a Ukrainian jihad biting us in the ass in 20 years is pretty low.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Udder Discharge: GardenWeasel: Biden has no obligation to tell the public.

He certainly is not telling us He has entered into war (even though his people told him to, the guys as gullible as a sponge) . Pretty soon he will have execute their wish and the new cold war will get real hot.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Weaver95: It would not be the first time that America secretly supplied enemies of Russia with advanced weapons and material support.

Fortunately, I think the risk of a Ukrainian jihad biting us in the ass in 20 years is pretty low.


You say that now but in 20 years we'll have deruny trucks on every corner!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Now I wonder if anyone bothered to do aerodynamic modeling of Death Gliders and the 302. I assume they're absolute garbage.


When you have antigravity and unlimited fuel, aero it doesn't matter
 
jjorsett
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The public isn't privy to every aspect of US military operations? No!


Saturday Night Live had a skit during one of the Gulf wars in which a reporter in a press briefing asked a general something like, "What are your greatest vulnerabilities and how could the enemy best exploit them?" Funny, but also somewhat close to reality.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Works for me. Death to Putin.
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jso2897: Fano: jso2897: Udder Discharge: GardenWeasel: Biden has no obligation to tell the public.

He certainly is not telling us He has entered into war (even though his people told him to, the guys as gullible as a sponge) . Pretty soon he will have execute their wish and the new cold war will get real hot.

One thing I enjoy about these guys is the subtle little giveaways that English isn't their first language.

Is simple grammar mistake , anyone could make. Is good when strong like Bull, work in field all day for many shots of vodka.

It's not just errors - it's odd vocabulary choices. I studied Russian in high school, and have some experience in how Russians speak English. Also, how trailer park inbreds speak it.
This may be either one.


See that's the problem.

It's hard to tell if the troll is a Russian troll farm member

Or just drunk.

The answer of course, is yes.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: Why can't Joe  Biden just fail?


live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

It's the car.  Chicks dig the car.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: KangTheMad: Now I wonder if anyone bothered to do aerodynamic modeling of Death Gliders and the 302. I assume they're absolute garbage.

When you have antigravity and unlimited fuel, aero it doesn't matter


Details. I just want to see fan-made aerodynamic modeling of Stargate ships.
 
