(Manchester Evening News)   Man used to drink 28 pints and a bottle of vodka a day, sees the fluorescent lights with only two hours to live   (manchestereveningnews.co.uk) divider line
Summoner101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So... a lightweight by Fark standards?
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"My mum died from alcoholism. I hated drink when I was a kid, but somehow, I ended up being an alcoholic myself."

*chortles in geneticist*
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I mean.. drunkenness aside, the man must have a urinal in basically every room.

Even if it wasn't one already...
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What part of "moderation in all things" don't you people understand?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thank goodness he lives in a country with universal health care.
 
geekbikerskum [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good for him. I wish him much success and continued sobriety.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"My mum died from alcoholism. I hated drink when I was a kid, but somehow, I ended up being an alcoholic myself."

All this time I swore I'd never
Be like my old man
What the hey, it's time to face
Exactly who I am
I can see, yeah (wish I couldn't see at all)
I can feel (wish I couldn't feel at all)
Hate to see (wish I couldn't see at all)
Hate to feel (wish I couldn't feel at all)
 
NINEv2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
28 pints and a bottle of vodak a day?
Somethingsomething that never happened, Alex.
 
redahle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Been there. Get well man.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nobody likes a quitter, buddy.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NINEv2: 28 pints and a bottle of vodak a day?
Somethingsomething that never happened, Alex.


Yeah. It's such a weird amount to say since it's impossible.
 
steklo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why do I hear Chumbawamba in my head?
 
Saturn5
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Man with 2 hours to live recovers.
That must have been a productive 2 hours.
 
kindms
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
thats pretty specific

i dont drink spirits (for the most part)
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Two days sober, for me. I realized I was creeping up on 12-15 drinks a lot of days, and decided to nix that.

I feel like crap right now, but it will get better.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hope he gets well. At a low point, I drank until I vomited and shat blood, ended up in the ER, then was diagnosed with liver damage. I still drink on occasion, but if I binge drink again, I'll definitely die.
 
kindms
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Two days sober, for me. I realized I was creeping up on 12-15 drinks a lot of days, and decided to nix that.

I feel like crap right now, but it will get better.


good luck and power on
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Zombie Andre the Giant is impressed
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Man, I get concerned looks from my doc when I say I avg. 2 drinks a day. That usually means nothing M-Th and then 3-4 per day on the weekend, but whatever. Still probably need to cut back just to lose some stupid weight.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Two days sober, for me. I realized I was creeping up on 12-15 drinks a lot of days, and decided to nix that.

I feel like crap right now, but it will get better.


Good luck, mate. AA didn't work for me. Therapy and medication do. Also, there are non-AA groups that don't feel like a cult. Unfortunately, most aren't free but are covered by decent insurance.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kindms: a_room_with_a_moose: Two days sober, for me. I realized I was creeping up on 12-15 drinks a lot of days, and decided to nix that.

I feel like crap right now, but it will get better.

good luck and power on


Thanks. :)

Next comes giving up the smokes. That's gonna be a tough one. We'll see how this goes, first.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
28 pints "and a bottle" uh no. Pints come in bottles too. Unless bottle is uk speak like handle or whatever. But still no bro. 14000 ml a day plus some other undefined amount, no you didn't. Not once.

I'm a certified alcoholic and I've been drinking non stop since last Wednesday, still haven't put that much away total.
/Two half gallons in one 24 hour period was my goal and goddammit I got there
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Two days sober, for me. I realized I was creeping up on 12-15 drinks a lot of days, and decided to nix that.

I feel like crap right now, but it will get better.


As a recovering friend (over 10 years) loves to tell people in your position, the good news is you never have to feel like this again.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

151: 28 pints "and a bottle" uh no. Pints come in bottles too. Unless bottle is uk speak like handle or whatever. But still no bro. 14000 ml a day plus some other undefined amount, no you didn't. Not once.

I'm a certified alcoholic and I've been drinking non stop since last Wednesday, still haven't put that much away total.
/Two half gallons in one 24 hour period was my goal and goddammit I got there


Did my math wrong on the past week and what I've consumed, so yeah I've drank that much but still, ain't no way anybody drank that much in one day. Ever.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Meh. "A bottle of liquor"? WHAT SIZE IS THE BOTTLE? This is important!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Two days sober, for me. I realized I was creeping up on 12-15 drinks a lot of days, and decided to nix that.

I feel like crap right now, but it will get better.


You got this.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

151: 151: 28 pints "and a bottle" uh no. Pints come in bottles too. Unless bottle is uk speak like handle or whatever. But still no bro. 14000 ml a day plus some other undefined amount, no you didn't. Not once.

I'm a certified alcoholic and I've been drinking non stop since last Wednesday, still haven't put that much away total.
/Two half gallons in one 24 hour period was my goal and goddammit I got there

Did my math wrong on the past week and what I've consumed, so yeah I've drank that much but still, ain't no way anybody drank that much in one day. Ever.


Andre the Giant did.

/sith
/absolutes
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Meh. "A bottle of liquor"? WHAT SIZE IS THE BOTTLE? This is important!


Probably a pint before bed, to help him sleep.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How does anyone drink 28 pints of any fluid every day, let alone an intoxicating substance?

a
 
Vern
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Meh. "A bottle of liquor"? WHAT SIZE IS THE BOTTLE? This is important!


This actually is. If it was a half pint, I could see it. It's still a lot of beer, and I can't imagine what the water bill was if he was flushing the toilet every time he pissed. If it was a pint, coupled with 28 pints of lager, that's a shiatload. If he was drinking 28 pints, plus a fifth, he should've been dead long ago.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Two days sober, for me. I realized I was creeping up on 12-15 drinks a lot of days, and decided to nix that.

I feel like crap right now, but it will get better.


It gets better. And it's worth it for many reasons. One of my favorite reasons is now when I wake up feeling like crap, it's because I actually feel like crap and not because of anything I did to myself the night before. Now I wake up ready to kick today's ass.

You can do this.

/11 and a half years sober.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can't believe someone a) could put that much liquid in their body in 24 hours, and b) still be alive after drinking 28 pints in one day, even without the vodak chaser.

I have a cousin whose first hubby drank himself to death at age 40. I've often wondered how much he was drinking, now maybe I have some insight into that question. Jesus, Mary, and Broseph.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I mean.. drunkenness aside, the man must have a urinal in basically every room.

Even if it wasn't one already...


This.
For people who can't do conversions, that's 4.5 gallons of beer/day.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: What part of "moderation in all things" don't you people understand?


That's why I only rub cocaine on my gums, 3 or 5 times a year, if that.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hope he beats it. And you others on this thread.

I've had two friends who were recovering alcoholics drink themselves to death.
 
kindms
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I can't believe someone a) could put that much liquid in their body in 24 hours, and b) still be alive after drinking 28 pints in one day, even without the vodak chaser.

I have a cousin whose first hubby drank himself to death at age 40. I've often wondered how much he was drinking, now maybe I have some insight into that question. Jesus, Mary, and Broseph.


yup. im a heavy drinker by most measures and my BIL died in Feb at like 52. liver done and bled out. left a my sister and nephew to pick up the pieces. I cannot imagine how much he was drinking to crush his liver like that.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: How does anyone drink 28 pints of any fluid every day, let alone an intoxicating substance?

a


You drink, pee, pass out, wake, pee drink and repeat.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NINEv2: 28 pints and a bottle of vodak a day?
Somethingsomething that never happened, Alex.


Bottle cound mean anything.  And beer could be 3.5.

Before this inflation i dark a 15 pack of Natty Daddy 2 to 6 times a month.  (8.0)

/
Once time I started drinking a 15 pack and passed out. I assume I work up and finished the rest.  But. I have no memory of that.  So. Who knows.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Two days sober, for me. I realized I was creeping up on 12-15 drinks a lot of days, and decided to nix that.

I feel like crap right now, but it will get better.


fark yes.    You are doing it.  Every day will feel better than the day before.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was up to a handle a day, plus some of another, with no food, for days on end.  I only ate food when I knew I had to, and it was still a struggle to get it down.  Woke up on the bathroom floor one night without the strength to even get up and go to bed.

Next day found myself in the ER with liver and pancreas failure.  Docs said it was a miracle I lived.  Somehow I had texted for help, but I don't remember it...

/still took me another year to successfully quit
//almost 5 years now
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

foo monkey: lizaardvark: Meh. "A bottle of liquor"? WHAT SIZE IS THE BOTTLE? This is important!

Probably a pint before bed, to help him sleep.


Or one of those mini bottles. They are only 50ml.
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When you build up to it, the amount of alcohol your body can survive* with on board is impressive.

The most a patient told me was 4 fifths of whiskey a day. Not 4/5 a bottle, which many a Farker could handle, but 4 fifths (roughly 64 shots).

He was very yellow and his liver had stopped working. He was quite lucid though.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: NINEv2: 28 pints and a bottle of vodak a day?
Somethingsomething that never happened, Alex.

Bottle cound mean anything.  And beer could be 3.5.

Before this inflation i dark a 15 pack of Natty Daddy 2 to 6 times a month.  (8.0)

/
Once time I started drinking a 15 pack and passed out. I assume I work up and finished the rest.  But. I have no memory of that.  So. Who knows.


I had to look up "Natty Daddy", figured it was some slang for something in the Natty Lite family. Turns out, that's what it's called.

/ 8.0% alcohol Natty
// (shudders, hard)
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I know the consumption sounds unrealistic, but I suspect alcohol wasn't the only factor. When I also did coke, I could put away a lot more booze than most would believe.

I got out of the restaurant and financial industries for a good reason.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lizaardvark: Meh. "A bottle of liquor"? WHAT SIZE IS THE BOTTLE? This is important!


most alcoholics buy airplane bottles

I once asked the owner why the guy in front of me would buy the expensive little bottles and not the larger ones that were much cheaper. He didnt miss a beat with his response that hes worried he would finish the bottle.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: Why do I hear Chumbawamba in my head?


I'm willing to bet it's not "She's Got All The Friends That Money Can Buy".
 
