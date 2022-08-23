 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some B'y) Hero If your brand new RV explodes on vacation, make sure that kind of thing happens in Newfoundland   (saltwire.com) divider line
15
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

380 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2022 at 9:50 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Y'may not be able't unnerstand 'em but, y'may tink'm skeet if y'come from away, lard tunner'n Jesus b'y dere's nobody nicer'n a Newfie.

Just don't ask one for directions.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not the first time we've heard about Newfoundland hospitality. Someone even made a musical about it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"If I sees a car on the road, I'll stop and ask them do they need help. It's very important."

"And if I help them, maybe I call on them at some point in the future when I need some help, ya sees?"
 
Creoena
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Four, don't depend on the American embassy to help you. They told me I had to show up in person to get a new passport. I told them I was a thousand miles away and had no money or ID. They told me I could take the bus. I pointed out to the lady that Newfoundland was an island, she said well you have to come here with 165 dollars in American money and have exact change, how I did that was up to me. The Americans were no help at all

Sounds about right. We're a nation of arseholes.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If this had happened in PEI, on the other hand...
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Got to go there probably over 10 years ago got "screeched in"( a rum drinking thing )  people are very very cool. Very knowledgeable about their country. Whom ever owns the tim Hortons in grand falls Windsor never has to worry about money ever again .
 
Geotpf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Not the first time we've heard about Newfoundland hospitality. Someone even made a musical about it.


This.  I was just going to post something about this story in general, although not the (LOL) musical version.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Y'may not be able't unnerstand 'em but, y'may tink'm skeet if y'come from away, lard tunner'n Jesus b'y dere's nobody nicer'n a Newfie.

Just don't ask one for directions.


This is what I came here to say.
Basically, Psychopusher explained that they're a little hard to hard to understand, but Newfoundlanders are super warm and inviting people who don't leave people hanging. Just check out what they did for travelers stranded in the wave of 9/11. They made a musical on Broadway about it.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Somehow not involved:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When I was about 8 (and my brother and sister 3 and 2) dad rented an RV and took us on a vacation in Florida. At one point, driving down the highway, we kids were in the very back looking out the back window.  A big rig pulled up behind us and, it being the era of truck songs, I knew to pull down on an imaginary rope to get the driver to honk his horn. I did and he did. My siblings thought it was hilarious

The trucker honked his horn again and again. He pulled out next to us on the highway and honked some more, flashing his lights. He pulled up next to my dad and motioned him over. Dad pulled over and the trucker ran to the RV screaming to get the kids out.

Mom and Dad got us out just before the fire that had been trailing behind us spread to the rest of the RV.
 
eKonk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I took Liza to a dance,
In a rented Winnebago,
But before she could take one step,
The damn thing was completely en fuego!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thehighesttree: Psychopusher: Y'may not be able't unnerstand 'em but, y'may tink'm skeet if y'come from away, lard tunner'n Jesus b'y dere's nobody nicer'n a Newfie.

Just don't ask one for directions.

This is what I came here to say.
Basically, Psychopusher explained that they're a little hard to hard to understand, but Newfoundlanders are super warm and inviting people who don't leave people hanging. Just check out what they did for travelers stranded in the wave of 9/11. They made a musical on Broadway about it.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Come_from_Away
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Walt and Jessie doing a cook?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.