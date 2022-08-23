 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Back in my day, we went to school insane and we liked it
    PSA, Education, Psychology, High school, kid's mental health, mental health days, State, School, United States Congress  
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First of all, if your kid needs mental health day just say "my kid was out sick yesterday" and send a note. If you are too stupid that you are volunteering this info you shouldn't be a parent.

Second of all: there are a lot worse reasons to avoid many of these states.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?

View Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get that Kentucky is on the list because they have a law for mental health days, but living in Kentucky is gonna burn through those right quick
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Give a few of those to all your workers too. Start with nurses and teachers
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid once or twice a year I'd get a notice that I was needed in the school office.  After gathering my stuff and heading to the office I'd walk in and there would be my mom (and sometimes sibling.)  She would look at me and say, "You need to see the dentist today." 

Confused thinking I had just been a couple months prior, I'd just reply "Uh ok."

Once in the car she'd drive us through town to this dentist office that had a huge, goofy smiling mouth on the roof of the building and she'd say, "See kids, there's a dentist."

Then we'd go to the park, movies, zoo, aquarium or some other fun thing.  Now I do the same thing with my daughter.

I don't see what's so hard about just taking your kid(s) and going out.  Unless they've missed a farkton of school because of illness, there's no reason to just make up some lame bullshiat and take your kids out for a Ferris Bueller day.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
spoke in, spoke in, class today, yeah. 
View Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

pc_gator: What?

[Fark user image 201x251]


A school shooting is one way to work through your mental health crisis. In fact, it's the most American way.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: First of all, if your kid needs mental health day just say "my kid was out sick yesterday" and send a note. If you are too stupid that you are volunteering this info you shouldn't be a parent.

Second of all: there are a lot worse reasons to avoid many of these states.


Except they seem to have started counting attendance as part of your grade and only accept so many sick days a year. Then there is the what to do when the kid actually gets sick.

You don't need mental health days from your job either, right? I mean they probably give you a little vacation time to be used as sick days already.

This reeks of 'things were shiatty for me, they should be shiatty for everyone always.'
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We called them mental health days when my kids were in school. It was as easy as sending the email, "Little Namegoeshere won't be in today. They're not feeling well." It's nobody's damned business whether they aren't feeling well because of a cold, or because they just can't that day.
 
Creoena
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mental health days in school?  Didn't know that was a thing.  That's what PE was for in my day, especially dodgeball day.   I guess these are better than throwing kickballs at people's heads.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I guess times change but when I was in school I loved it. It was my family that was the stressors. I come from a notorious line of (barely) functioning alcoholics who often spent more time with booze than their kids. I know that's not everyone's upbringing but it seems like most of my friends were in a similar situation. School was my go to place for quiet, reflection and a couple friends to talk to.
I grew up to be able to enjoy a few drinks but not be black out drunk, 12 pack deep every day.

/takes onion off belt
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

drayno76: When I was a kid once or twice a year I'd get a notice that I was needed in the school office.  After gathering my stuff and heading to the office I'd walk in and there would be my mom (and sometimes sibling.)  She would look at me and say, "You need to see the dentist today." 

Confused thinking I had just been a couple months prior, I'd just reply "Uh ok."

Once in the car she'd drive us through town to this dentist office that had a huge, goofy smiling mouth on the roof of the building and she'd say, "See kids, there's a dentist."

Then we'd go to the park, movies, zoo, aquarium or some other fun thing.  Now I do the same thing with my daughter.

I don't see what's so hard about just taking your kid(s) and going out.  Unless they've missed a farkton of school because of illness, there's no reason to just make up some lame bullshiat and take your kids out for a Ferris Bueller day.


Every October, on the Friday closest to Halloween, I call my kid out sick from school and we'd go to the video store my in-laws owned and load up on scary movies and junk food. We had a blast. Only until high school though, after that he was too cool for such shenanigans.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cypress Hill - Insane In The Brain (Official Video)
Youtube RijB8wnJCN0
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Who cares the reason?  If the kid has a few excused absences a year, that's fine. If it happens a lot, that's a potential problem. Until it becomes a problem, the school shouldn't require any more explanation than "Kid couldn't come in yesterday" from the parent.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

drayno76: When I was a kid once or twice a year I'd get a notice that I was needed in the school office.  After gathering my stuff and heading to the office I'd walk in and there would be my mom (and sometimes sibling.)  She would look at me and say, "You need to see the dentist today." 

Confused thinking I had just been a couple months prior, I'd just reply "Uh ok."

Once in the car she'd drive us through town to this dentist office that had a huge, goofy smiling mouth on the roof of the building and she'd say, "See kids, there's a dentist."

Then we'd go to the park, movies, zoo, aquarium or some other fun thing.  Now I do the same thing with my daughter.

I don't see what's so hard about just taking your kid(s) and going out.  Unless they've missed a farkton of school because of illness, there's no reason to just make up some lame bullshiat and take your kids out for a Ferris Bueller day.


I've contacted child protection services. If you play your cards right, you might get supervised visitation rights.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Back in my day, going to school is what made us mentally ill.

Nuthin' like post traumatic stress to "make a man out of you."
 
2KanZam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But school is where I sold drugs to the rich kids and then I'd take what was leftover myself... so I'd be a little happier and richer at the end of each day.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Creoena: Mental health days in school?  Didn't know that was a thing.  That's what PE was for in my day, especially dodgeball day.   I guess these are better than throwing kickballs at people's heads.


God, I miss dodgeball.

It's Dodgeball Time!!!
Youtube tpaqTz8YNyQ
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Parents should consider schools in these 12 states if their kid's mental health is a top priority

So... unless you're sending kids to boarding school (and if your kid's mental health is a top priority, don't), this doesn't sound like practical advice anyone is going to follow. Of all the factors that lead families to decide where to live, I'm guessing "school mental health days" would be named by approximately 0% of survey respondents.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least there's only a couple of 'in my day...' and 'i don't get it, doesn't every parent have the time to...' so far ITT.

They're kids, COVID and all the confusion and dread over it still exists alongside the get-back-to-'normal', and if that weren't enough now schools are heavily policing their books, screaming about TEH GAYZ AND THE TRANSES, and the damn schools are STILL underfunded and lacking decent teachers, and oh, did I forget about active shooter drills?
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SMB2811: RyansPrivates: First of all, if your kid needs mental health day just say "my kid was out sick yesterday" and send a note. If you are too stupid that you are volunteering this info you shouldn't be a parent.

Second of all: there are a lot worse reasons to avoid many of these states.

Except they seem to have started counting attendance as part of your grade and only accept so many sick days a year. Then there is the what to do when the kid actually gets sick.

You don't need mental health days from your job either, right? I mean they probably give you a little vacation time to be used as sick days already.

This reeks of 'things were shiatty for me, they should be shiatty for everyone always.'


What the hell dude? Not at all what I said. Don't put words in my mouth.

I've raised two kids, one with significant mental health issues. The school doesn't ASK what the reason is if you just say "sick".  All sick absences are excused. My son had to spend time under watch at a hospital and they excepted that as "sick". I never told them what for. When he was spending multiple days in a psychiatric hospital it was excused.  He had carte blanche with my wife and I to say "I need a mental health day" and we wrote the note.

So in short: fark you and your strawman.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Creoena: Mental health days in school?  Didn't know that was a thing.  That's what PE was for in my day, especially dodgeball day.   I guess these are better than throwing kickballs at people's heads.


This is an interesting reality dodgeball is socially acceptable.  But, people get mad when you knock someone out for spilling beer on your shoes.

Miss behaving child spank them.
But, we would not let our boss spank us.
Society is odd.
 
Creoena
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: But, we would not let our boss spank us.


I had a boss once I'd have happily let do that.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anyway, I live in one of the majority of states that don't have any such official policy. At orientation for my daughter's high school, the principal actually said something like "we all occasionally need mental health days, we get it; just call in sick with a 'headache', wink wink, we don't pry... just do yourself a favor and don't tell us it's the flu, because you can't just come back the next day."
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

drayno76: When I was a kid once or twice a year I'd get a notice that I was needed in the school office.  After gathering my stuff and heading to the office I'd walk in and there would be my mom (and sometimes sibling.)  She would look at me and say, "You need to see the dentist today." 

Confused thinking I had just been a couple months prior, I'd just reply "Uh ok."

Once in the car she'd drive us through town to this dentist office that had a huge, goofy smiling mouth on the roof of the building and she'd say, "See kids, there's a dentist."

Then we'd go to the park, movies, zoo, aquarium or some other fun thing.  Now I do the same thing with my daughter.

I don't see what's so hard about just taking your kid(s) and going out.  Unless they've missed a farkton of school because of illness, there's no reason to just make up some lame bullshiat and take your kids out for a Ferris Bueller day.


My dad got vacation time bid by seniority at his job. When we were younger he never got desirable summer weeks off. My parents would take us on 7-10 day vacations during the school year so it was especially rewarding. The teachers endlessly complained, though.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Creoena: waxbeans: But, we would not let our boss spank us.

I had a boss once I'd have happily let do that.


😆
 
The Brains
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I get that Kentucky is on the list because they have a law for mental health days, but living in Kentucky is gonna burn through those right quick


Louisville resident, can confirm
 
The Brains
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SMB2811: RyansPrivates: First of all, if your kid needs mental health day just say "my kid was out sick yesterday" and send a note. If you are too stupid that you are volunteering this info you shouldn't be a parent.

Second of all: there are a lot worse reasons to avoid many of these states.

Except they seem to have started counting attendance as part of your grade and only accept so many sick days a year. Then there is the what to do when the kid actually gets sick.

You don't need mental health days from your job either, right? I mean they probably give you a little vacation time to be used as sick days already.

This reeks of 'things were shiatty for me, they should be shiatty for everyone always.'


Becaus they don't get that sweet sweet cash when Breighdynne doesn't show
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In 1984, when I was in grade 11, a kid in the grade behind me committed suicide by jumping out his 5th story bedroom window. There was no official discussion from the school and the closest we got in way of counseling and support was my physics teacher, as an in-class exercise, had us calculate the kid's force and velocity when he hit thr ground. I guess that counts as closure.
 
Missicat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

drayno76: When I was a kid once or twice a year I'd get a notice that I was needed in the school office.  After gathering my stuff and heading to the office I'd walk in and there would be my mom (and sometimes sibling.)  She would look at me and say, "You need to see the dentist today." 

Confused thinking I had just been a couple months prior, I'd just reply "Uh ok."

Once in the car she'd drive us through town to this dentist office that had a huge, goofy smiling mouth on the roof of the building and she'd say, "See kids, there's a dentist."

Then we'd go to the park, movies, zoo, aquarium or some other fun thing.  Now I do the same thing with my daughter.

I don't see what's so hard about just taking your kid(s) and going out.  Unless they've missed a farkton of school because of illness, there's no reason to just make up some lame bullshiat and take your kids out for a Ferris Bueller day.


Awesome. "Ferris Bueller" day lol
 
tesral
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
School is where we got insanity.
 
steklo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I never took a mental health day whilst in school. It was when I started working full time that I understood the concept of taking a "mental health day".
 
