(NYPost)   Hey baby, want to check out the back of my U-Haul, if you know what I mean?   (nypost.com) divider line
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Her: "I rented this truck so we can screw in the back. "

Him: "cool!"

vs

Him: "I rented this truck so we can screw in the back."

Her:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Boomers: how quaint.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why get a box truck when a van works even better?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that $19.95 flies out the window pretty quick as you pay for gas, mileage, insurance, they try to get you for complete BS for $14.95, holy Hannah. you may be better off renting a pick up truck elsewhere, for moving purposes.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shaggin Wagon
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And people say romance is dead.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The box of a Uhaul even on a cool sunny day is about 95 degrees, sounds like a terrible place to have a date.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too cheap to rent a room?

Seriously?

At least then you can shower.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: that $19.95 flies out the window pretty quick as you pay for gas, mileage, insurance, they try to get you for complete BS for $14.95, holy Hannah. you may be better off renting a pick up truck elsewhere, for moving purposes.


They mentioned that in the article:

In total, including the $5 of gas they used to refill the tank and the cost-per-mileage - U-Haul charged $.89 for each mile they traveled in addition to the initial rental fee, which came to about $13 - Johnston and her hubby spent a measly $80 for the outing.

Interesting dichotomy in coverage from the NYP.  "The price of milk went up 0.50, zomg inflation, we're living in a post-industrial mad max hellscape!!1!"but also "enjoy this anecdote about an attractive social media professional with a six digit instagram fanbase who can enjoy a night out with her accessibly average looking husband for a mere eighty dollars. easy peasy."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I packed your mom's fragile box in her attic last night.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You guys wanna see my fingers turn blurry?"

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: sinko swimo: that $19.95 flies out the window pretty quick as you pay for gas, mileage, insurance, they try to get you for complete BS for $14.95, holy Hannah. you may be better off renting a pick up truck elsewhere, for moving purposes.

They mentioned that in the article:

In total, including the $5 of gas they used to refill the tank and the cost-per-mileage - U-Haul charged $.89 for each mile they traveled in addition to the initial rental fee, which came to about $13 - Johnston and her hubby spent a measly $80 for the outing.

Interesting dichotomy in coverage from the NYP.  "The price of milk went up 0.50, zomg inflation, we're living in a post-industrial mad max hellscape!!1!"but also "enjoy this anecdote about an attractive social media professional with a six digit instagram fanbase who can enjoy a night out with her accessibly average looking husband for a mere eighty dollars. easy peasy."


I have a hard time reconciling "everyone is broke and doesn't have a penny for anything" and various good and services that indicate that people certainly have money to throw in a blender, and most certainly are not being used by rich people.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly what do you expect in a world where housing is treated as an investment that just goes up in price all the time not to mention renters having a field day charging more and more? U-Haul makes a nice quicky space.
 
LadySusan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, that's sorta cute. A long ago boyfriend and I once had a "date" at the back of a 7-11. We got the disgusting hot dogs, a soda, and sat on milk crates. It was disgusting and fun at the same time.
 
tarheel07
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: The box of a Uhaul even on a cool sunny day is about 95 degrees, sounds like a terrible place to have a date.


That sounds like a great place for a hot date.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the U-Haul is a-rockin, don't bother knockin.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey if hookers can do it why not the rest of us.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On top of a U-haul box van. Girl I dated liked strange places. I obliged wherever and whenever I could.
 
Creoena
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Seems like a fairly obvious business opportunity for U-Haul to rent small campers like they do with trucks.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nah man this is complete bullshiat designed by some guy who wants to cheat on his wife.

"Honey I would totally come with you to the craft fair, but I promised my buds I'd help them move today. See? She's...I mean he's parked the UHaul in the driveway right now..."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Creoena: Seems like a fairly obvious business opportunity for U-Haul to rent small campers like they do with trucks.


That is a whole other level of service/maintenance required. Potable water, grey water, black water, batteries.

Renting it to noobs pretty much guarantees "challenges"
 
jumac
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Creoena: Seems like a fairly obvious business opportunity for U-Haul to rent small campers like they do with trucks.

That is a whole other level of service/maintenance required. Potable water, grey water, black water, batteries.

Renting it to noobs pretty much guarantees "challenges"


there are places that do that already.
 
Creoena
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Creoena: Seems like a fairly obvious business opportunity for U-Haul to rent small campers like they do with trucks.

That is a whole other level of service/maintenance required. Potable water, grey water, black water, batteries.

Renting it to noobs pretty much guarantees "challenges"


I was thinking more things like this that don't have bathrooms, batteries, etc.  Yea there would be some cleaning but you probably just charge a bit more for that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pay the extra $15 and you can screw in a pile of moving blankets. They come in a plastic bag, so you know they've been sanitized since the last people.
 
funzyr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: On top of a U-haul box van. Girl I dated liked strange places. I obliged wherever and whenever I could.


Like the back of a Volkswagen?
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jumac: SpectroBoy: Creoena: Seems like a fairly obvious business opportunity for U-Haul to rent small campers like they do with trucks.

That is a whole other level of service/maintenance required. Potable water, grey water, black water, batteries.

Renting it to noobs pretty much guarantees "challenges"

there are places that do that already.


No water, just privacy
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


/I'm not saying this would be cheap, but it can be installed on a cheaper truck
 
Sebas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Creoena: Seems like a fairly obvious business opportunity for U-Haul to rent small campers like they do with trucks.


https://jalopnik.com/this-rare-fiberglass-camper-trailer-used-to-be-a-u-haul-1847410407
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
SNOWBOARD PRO Converts FIRETRUCK into TINY HOME to Live at Mt Bachelor
Youtube 0CMZ4KdBAc4
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just don't take it down Storrow Drive, thanks.
 
