(Irish Independent)   Superyacht becomes not-so-super submarine off the coast of Italy   (independent.ie) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Any context influencer online this morning because my coffee less brain can't find it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that boat belonged to a Russian oligarch.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forgot the plug again
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is this like, the 5th super yacht sent to the ocean floor in the last 4 or 5 weeks? Must be nice to have a way to cash out of a stupid purchase and get all your money back. I mean, you spend tens-of-millions while laundering hundreds-of-millions. At least the insurance will refund the lot.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I hope that boat belonged to a Russian oligarch.


No such luck. It belongs to an Italian, apparently.

/  I hearby re-christian it the SSN Schadenfreude.
//  How do you say womp womp in Italian?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the oligarch navy, you learn to swim away
In the oligarch navy, you don't get hazard pay
In the oligarch navy, get torpedoed every day
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: What is this like, the 5th super yacht sent to the ocean floor in the last 4 or 5 weeks? Must be nice to have a way to cash out of a stupid purchase and get all your money back. I mean, you spend tens-of-millions while laundering hundreds-of-millions. At least the insurance will refund the lot.


I can't imagine an insurance policy that would cover the entire value of the boat if it sinks. If such policies exist, they must be ridiculously expensive.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there any particular reason it sank?  Maybe it just mated and then died?  Where's David Attenborough when you need him?
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: DarkSoulNoHope: I hope that boat belonged to a Russian oligarch.

No such luck. It belongs to an Italian, apparently.

/  I hearby re-christian it the SSN Schadenfreude.
//  How do you say womp womp in Italian?


wompa wompa?
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FYI, this is the 37th Superyacht to sink since June.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Was there any particular reason it sank?  Maybe it just mated and then died?  Where's David Attenborough when you need him?


That's being investigated.

Here's a better video.
 
Maud Dib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groverpm: Stands With A Tiny Fist: DarkSoulNoHope: I hope that boat belonged to a Russian oligarch.

No such luck. It belongs to an Italian, apparently.

/  I hearby re-christian it the SSN Schadenfreude.
//  How do you say womp womp in Italian?

wompa wompa?


Bunga bunga.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone have any details on this? As a general rules ships just do not suddenly sink.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groverpm: Stands With A Tiny Fist: DarkSoulNoHope: I hope that boat belonged to a Russian oligarch.

No such luck. It belongs to an Italian, apparently.

/  I hearby re-christian it the SSN Schadenfreude.
//  How do you say womp womp in Italian?

wompa wompa?


Must be his Italian cousin:

comedycenter.orgView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's obscene wealth.  While I'd prefer Russian 'superyachts' to be sunk, I think you're on ethically solid ground destroying any such vessel.

However, I do have to admit to a preference for first removing fuel and oil or anything else environmentally hazardous first.
 
BolivarShagnasty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Anyone have any details on this? As a general rules ships just do not suddenly sink.


Too much water in the boat.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Anyone have any details on this? As a general rules ships just do not suddenly sink.


Someone played a Celine Dion song on the ship.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: I can't imagine an insurance policy that would cover the entire value of the boat if it sinks. If such policies exist, they must be ridiculously expensive.


Whether it's "traditional" insurance or just another reimbursement mechanism. These boats usually aren't owned by the "owner", they're usually owned by a corporation created just to own the boat. So maybe it becomes a capital loss, or some other keyword that allows them to either get the money back, or claim huge losses to offset huge income somewhere else. I suspect, if it was really a total-loss, where the owner was really out that money, you'd see a lot fewer of these videos.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: WhackingDay: I can't imagine an insurance policy that would cover the entire value of the boat if it sinks. If such policies exist, they must be ridiculously expensive.

Whether it's "traditional" insurance or just another reimbursement mechanism. These boats usually aren't owned by the "owner", they're usually owned by a corporation created just to own the boat. So maybe it becomes a capital loss, or some other keyword that allows them to either get the money back, or claim huge losses to offset huge income somewhere else. I suspect, if it was really a total-loss, where the owner was really out that money, you'd see a lot fewer of these videos.


I can't give details, but I know for a fact you are right. Anecdotally, of a half dozen proven examples.
 
godxam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline-image looks like a dolphin breaching.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dadoody: FYI, this is the 37th Superyacht to sink since June.


the dreaded rogue waves of insurance fraud
 
maxwellton
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'll bet he sank a lot of money into that boat.
 
nytmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This boat-sinking stunt of yours has torpedoed our sailing plans!
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
[cat reading newspaper]

"I should sink a boat."
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
EPERB test.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When does it make sense to try to recover such a ship?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

groverpm: bighairyguy: Was there any particular reason it sank?  Maybe it just mated and then died?  Where's David Attenborough when you need him?

That's being investigated.

Here's a better video.


Scuttled for insurance.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's just my conjecture, and not a news flash
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

IamAwake: When does it make sense to try to recover such a ship?


when you have enough ping pong balls
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IamAwake: When does it make sense to try to recover such a ship?


Never. Once the saltwater infiltrates the electronics, the upholstery, sometimes artwork/paintings, you'd have to strip it down to the hull, and with the labor involved, you're effectively building a new ship. You can recover a ship with a steel hull because the hull can be rebuilt-upon, sometimes. With a fiberglass hull, you'd be recovering the cheapest part of the boat. There's no way you could justify the cost of salvage.
 
steklo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Owner, not available for comment...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not been a good year for Superyachts.
 
steklo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: Owner, not available for comment...

[Fark user image 448x336]


"I may be a scwewy wabbit, but I'm not going to Alcatwaz!"
 
drxym
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wonder what it is about vessels that or ludicrously expensive to operate or insure, or hard to hand over to ex-wives that makes them mysteriously sink like this.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: What is this like, the 5th super yacht sent to the ocean floor in the last 4 or 5 weeks? Must be nice to have a way to cash out of a stupid purchase and get all your money back. I mean, you spend tens-of-millions while laundering hundreds-of-millions. At least the insurance will refund the lot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dadoody: FYI, this is the 37th Superyacht to sink since June.


In a row?
 
steklo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: "I may be a scwewy wabbit, but I'm not going to Alcatwaz!"


Big fan of those Warner Bros cartoons from the 40's. Have you heard this by Mel Blanc?

Money (Remastered)
Youtube 8lR1wiaazn8
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
wonderingwidow.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
RiverRat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Dadoody: FYI, this is the 37th Superyacht to sink since June.

In a row?


No silly, in the Sea
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RiverRat: Arkanaut: Dadoody: FYI, this is the 37th Superyacht to sink since June.
In a row?
No silly, in the Sea


Maybe coral can learn to grow on them.
 
