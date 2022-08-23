 Skip to content
(USA Today)   17-year-old on track to become youngest person to fly around the world solo. In related story, my 17-year old considers it a productive day if he gets out of bed and put on pants   (usatoday.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pants are overrated....and uncomfortable.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's so nice when your parents have money.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Walker: Pants are overrated....and uncomfortable.


Came for this.  I'm 44 and the last time I put on pants was begrudgingly because the golf course I played didn't allow shorts.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, subby, kids take after their parents.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, he's got a few more years until he realizes that pants are just a scam by big denim to take our money.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Yeah, he's got a few more years until he realizes that pants are just a scam by big denim to take our money.


What big denim may look like....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: Pants are overrated....and uncomfortable.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pants? Are you a crypto racist?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This story always ends with the kid crashing the plane and dying.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I stay productive by going to bed in pants
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
my 17-year old considers it a productive day if he gets out of bed and put on pants

Sounds like your son is ready for what adulthood is really like.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This story always ends with the kid crashing the plane and dying.


i0.wp.comView Full Size

"The brat who went splat."
 
DaShredda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Flying around the world just means someone could afford for you to sit in a plane.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
soon. 
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
After 28 hours of rain I had a damp fart make me get out of bed.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
edmo:

This is the answer.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Walker: Pants are overrated....and uncomfortable.

Came for this.  I'm 44 and the last time I put on pants was begrudgingly because the golf course I played didn't allow shorts.



/agrees, and lives in New England.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So he spent 5 months doing what takes 2 days on a commuter plane.

Wee.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: Pants are overrated....and uncomfortable.


Still, it's company policy, so either put them on or you're going to be asked to leave the petting zoo.
 
chawco
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: So he spent 5 months doing what takes 2 days on a commuter plane.

Wee.


Yeah but I bet he had fun along the way. Less a wonderful accomplishment and more a rich kid having a wild vacation, and being celebrated for flying the legs between stops.

DNRTFA but did he hit up Disney or New Orleans?
 
chawco
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When I was 17 I had glasses the size of saucers, long nerdy hair that looked like bad retro 70s throwback even though it was the mid-90s, and somehow, inexplicitly, a girlfriend.

I lost the hair and got my eyes fixed. Got a better girlfriend too
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This story always ends with the kid crashing the plane and dying.


Hey! Not every teen pilot ends up like Helen Keller!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I only wear pants for the pockets.  And the HR conference room is exceptionally chili.

Utili-kilt in a computer room with the floor vents for the win.  And if you do the Sharon Stone during the weekly meeting, they'll make it virtual.
 
