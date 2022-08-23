 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Video surfaces of man stabbing shark in head. Of course, being Florida, he was not arrested. "I'm taking it to eat and feed my family"   (clickorlando.com) divider line
23
    More: Florida, Florida, U.S. Route 1 in Florida, Volusia County, Florida, New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Harvest, FWC officials, Interstate 95 in Florida, Smyrna  
•       •       •

381 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2022 at 11:05 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"...feed my family."  The faux piety of Florida Man.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It was coming right at me.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
America. The greatest, richest, country in the world and there are still people who have to go out and stab sharks and shoot deer to feed their families.

I saw a latina lady yesterday with a red "I'm with Trumpy" shirt.
I can only imagine she has no idea what it means.
 
hej
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not sure this is somehow worse than hooking a fish in the mouth to drag it out of the water so it can die from suffocation.
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hej: Not sure this is somehow worse than hooking a fish in the mouth to drag it out of the water so it can die from suffocation.


Hey - if this guy actually eats his shark, I'd be fine with not charging him.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Anyone want to guess the name of the lady who's telling them to put it back? Overly concerned lady making threats to call an authority because someone was fishing in a manner she didn't approve .
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: America. The greatest, richest, country in the world and there are still people who have to go out and stab sharks and shoot deer to feed their families.



Not many who hunt or fish needs to per se (there are exceptions) but it is a great and mostly ethical way to provide protein for the fam.
 
xalres
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meh. No different than spear fishing. And far more humane than what they do to them for shark fin soup.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Aside from protecting an endangered species, why would it be illegal? Not to suggest it isn't wrong to do it, or that it's not an indicator of violent sociopathy, but why illegal?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: gunther_bumpass: America. The greatest, richest, country in the world and there are still people who have to go out and stab sharks and shoot deer to feed their families.


Not many who hunt or fish needs to per se (there are exceptions) but it is a great and mostly ethical way to provide protein for the fam.


I just thnk people like to shoot thngs, but there are those that have to hunt to make ends... meat.

Yes, it's ethical. Moreso than buying commercially-raised beef anyway.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lady is a vegan or thinks her McDonalds hamburger is manufactured out of thin air in the back room, ala Star Trek?

/ you are on the worms and/or buzzard's menu
 
Creoena
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: America. The greatest, richest, country in the world and there are still people who have to go out and stab sharks and shoot deer to feed their families.

I saw a latina lady yesterday with a red "I'm with Trumpy" shirt.
I can only imagine she has no idea what it means.


We lost our greatest country in the world trophy a long time ago.  If you define "richest" country in the world as GDP per capita, Luxembourg actually gets that trophy.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Assuming he did eat it, can anyone please explain what I'm supposed to be upset about here?  Is this thing endangered or something?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shark is delicious. Had it all the time in South Carolina. A lot healthier than that horrible farm raised tilapia too. I don't see a problem here. That shark had a better life than anything you'd find in the supermarket.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jso2897: hej: Not sure this is somehow worse than hooking a fish in the mouth to drag it out of the water so it can die from suffocation.

Hey - if this guy actually eats his shark, I'd be fine with not charging him.


Grilled shark is quite tasty.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Big fish have lots of heavy metals accumulated in them so perhaps trade most of the fish for real meat.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A lot of people catch sharks and nothing but sharks in Florida. A lot of them are legal to keep and eat. I like to fish, but not for sharks. Shark fishermen are strange

I definitely don't approve of his methods, though
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
 

Subtonic: That shark had a better life than anything you'd find in the supermarket.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Indeed.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hej: Not sure this is somehow worse than hooking a fish in the mouth to drag it out of the water so it can die from suffocation.


Snap the neck quickly for small fish and cut the brain stem for larger fish. Letting them suffer is stupid.

I like to fish but I use barbless hooks, a good net, and always release unless I plan on eating them immediately.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: Anyone want to guess the name of the lady who's telling them to put it back? Overly concerned lady making threats to call an authority because someone was fishing in a manner she didn't approve .


Umm...Ethel?  Gertrude?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Big fish have lots of heavy metals accumulated in them so perhaps trade most of the fish for real meat.


The real heavy metal fish are dying out. It's all pop music fish now.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Still okay to drag a marlin out of the water and beat it with a baseball bat?
 
fark yews
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jackandwater: Black_Lazerus: Anyone want to guess the name of the lady who's telling them to put it back? Overly concerned lady making threats to call an authority because someone was fishing in a manner she didn't approve .

Umm...Ethel?  Gertrude?


she was just Carin' about the shark.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.