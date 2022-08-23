 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   If you had "swarms of poisonous spiders moving indoors" as the next calamity to strike disaster-prone Britain, step forward to claim your prize   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x686]


Nice juxtapositioning there:
Fark user image
Whoever made this is a true artiste.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the food situation so bad in the UK they're eating spiders or something? Who cares if its poisonous.

Or does the Fail mean venomous?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something poisonous is what you bite. Something venomous bites you.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you keep a clean house, you won't have issues with black widows.  So, stop being a slob.
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Human dwellings are cool, and have water in them.
Bugs notice this is hot weather.
 
funzyr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Something poisonous is what you bite. Something venomous bites you.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I stole this on here just yesterday.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If they're poisonous just don't eat them.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I Ate Shergar: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x686]

Nice juxtapositioning there:
[Fark user image 502x70]
Whoever made this is a true artiste.


It's long been known that typing "all grown up" into the DM search bar will bring up hundreds of article of teen stars, or the teen children of stars, in bikinis. IIRC an article about Will Smiths daughter in a bikini at a beach has seventeen photos. She was thirteen at the time....

/In a recent Daily Express thread I commented that the Express "dreams about being as good as the Mail...." and someone thought that was praising the Mail.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kobrakai: If they're poisonous just don't eat them.


But thanks to Brexit we are forced to eat spiders. Haven't you read all the Fark headlines?
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They're from Mars. We were warned.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Farking Clown Shoes: I Ate Shergar: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x686]

Nice juxtapositioning there:
[Fark user image 502x70]
Whoever made this is a true artiste.

It's long been known that typing "all grown up" into the DM search bar will bring up hundreds of article of teen stars, or the teen children of stars, in bikinis. IIRC an article about Will Smiths daughter in a bikini at a beach has seventeen photos. She was thirteen at the time....

/In a recent Daily Express thread I commented that the Express "dreams about being as good as the Mail...." and someone thought that was praising the Mail.


That was me and I admitted the mistake. Nice to see I'm still on your mind though.
 
