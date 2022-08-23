 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Miracle on the Hudson survivor returns to the water because he was horrified at his prior swimming performance exiting the plane. And also for charity   (abc7ny.com) divider line
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's some serious extreme sports he is into.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Every time Dave Sanderson sees the Hudson River, he feels a pull toward the water.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good man!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nobody's interested in the East River anymore.

Kramer Swims the East River
Youtube 0hK3pBcY3k0
 
Bedistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can understand his desire to go back.  That kind of thing nags at you, where you think you were weak and want a second chance to prove yourself.  But I don't think this guy really needs redemption.  He sat in a (seemingly) sinking airplane so others could get out and have space on the wing.  And then swam in 36 F water like a boss.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Miracle on the Hudson survivor returns to the water because he was horrified at his prior swimming performance

Since no one on the flight died, would he not just be called a passenger of the plane that set down on the Hudson?
 
