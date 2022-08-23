 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Regular physical activity is linked to a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, severity, hospitalization, and death, which explains why over 1 million Americans died from it   (theguardian.com) divider line
42
    More: Obvious, Scientific method, Immune system, Exercise, Regular physical activity, Obesity, Regular exercise, global analysis of data, physical activity  
•       •       •

42 Comments     (+0 »)
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
victim blaming, nice.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In an ironic twist, my wife picked up covid at the gym last month.

No big deal though.  We all just had a sore throat for several days and some congestion.  Get vaccinated.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid was a fat person killer but to avoid providing the actual 'facts', Biden went with the 'truths'; can't offend fat people (of which I was one.)
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no runner or anything like that, but I do try to hit a few hundred calories on my exercise bicycle.

So I have a big gut, but my legs are quite muscular.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Covid was a fat person killer but to avoid providing the actual 'facts', Biden went with the 'truths'; can't offend fat people (of which I was one.)


Shut up, fatty.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"May" is the key word, kiddies.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you're still holding on the lab leak theory, this implies some Chinese researchers were seeking to create a fatty-free world.
 
Hawk the Hawk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think the issue is that 'working out' translates into American English as 'exercise your demons.'  Which, of course, is might powerful sinful.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
very interesting to think that a healthier overall lifestyle will potentially help you stay healthier.
 
jso2897
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Covid was a fat person killer but to avoid providing the actual 'facts', Biden went with the 'truths'; can't offend fat people (of which I was one.)


Fat turd blames Biden for own shortcomings.
Film at 11:00
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Regular physical activity is linked to a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, severity, hospitalization, and death

You mean if I stick my my current plan eventually six people will carry me around!?!?

Super sweet.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Article sponsored by LA Fitness.
 
funzyr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As a fat, worthless piece of shiat, i was lucky to not have it seriously. I knew a few people who had it really bad, but i have also been lucky to not lose anyone close to me from the disease.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've been posting about this since they found it out a few months into the pandemic. In Europe, before there was a vaccine, they actually had a COVID-19 diet and exercise program, because they actually seem to care about people in Europe.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This came out shortly after it first hit New York:

Fark user imageView Full Size


If there is every a variant where the vaccine is useless, all of this information is still relevant.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

asciibaron: victim blaming, nice.


Being this stupid
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pretty sure we learned this during the time professional sports were being played without fans. Entire teams would get it, but be back at it after 2 weeks.

GOTTA SEE IT: NHL Thanks 'Fans' For All Their Support During Playoffs
Youtube AUJFUOI_1vU
 
untoldforce
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You know what else caused 1 million Americans to die? Needless political polarization of the pandemic. People not wearing masks. The pandemic revealed that many people just don't care about others.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My obese housemate caught it from another housemate Christmas 2020 and died by January 10, 2021. He was faaat. Sometimes shiat himself on long drives back to the house, and he smelled like absolute shiat. No idea why he lived with us either, he had family properties to live in up in LA. 

Anyways, I was around all that and never caught or maybe no symptoms. Other people in the house caught it and it was the sniffles. Fat guy died. 

So article is right.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This news definitely makes me feel better about my ongoing compulsion to wake my ass up at 0-Dark:30 to hike around above treeline. It's not mental illness, it's risk management!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I figure we all have just so many heartbeats. Why would I spend any of them on a treadmill in a building full of sweaty, stinky people trying desperately to cover it up with axe body spray.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: This news definitely makes me feel better about my ongoing compulsion to wake my ass up at 0-Dark:30 to hike around above treeline. It's not mental illness, it's risk management!


That actually sounds pretty great regardless.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

untoldforce: You know what else caused 1 million Americans to die? Needless political polarization of the pandemic. People not wearing masks. The pandemic revealed that many people just don't care about others.


It revealed just how many people are able to live successful-looking lives without actually maturing out of adolescence. They want their rights without any sort of societal responsibilities, damn it! Other, older people are supposed to take care of those things!
 
trelane99
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

asciibaron: victim blaming, nice.


Joke about victim blaming all you want.  I'm absolutely certain that had I not started working out and walking 2-3 miles 5 days a week the year before COVID it would have killed my fat ass.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: I figure we all have just so many heartbeats. Why would I spend any of them on a treadmill in a building full of sweaty, stinky people trying desperately to cover it up with axe body spray.


No one sweats in gyms anymore.
Most members are standing around or sitting on exercise equipment texting or staring at their phones.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: BigNumber12: This news definitely makes me feel better about my ongoing compulsion to wake my ass up at 0-Dark:30 to hike around above treeline. It's not mental illness, it's risk management!

That actually sounds pretty great regardless.


I'm kidding, of course. Up there is where I'm happiest, early in the morning before the crowds of waddlers clog up the lower trails
 
xalres
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

untoldforce: You know what else caused 1 million Americans to die? Needless political polarization of the pandemic. People not wearing masks. The pandemic revealed that many people just don't care about others.


This. The number of dead has far more to do with our "Fark it! You're all on your own!" policy than people being bigger. Once it became political the right wingers started gleefully and purposefully acting in ways that would make the pandemic worse out of spite, simply because they were told to do something by someone they hated. In short, it's the metaphorical enormous asses that caused this, not the literal ones.
 
xalres
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And let's not get it twisted. None of the people on here who like to dump on fat people are doing it out of concern for anyone's health. I lost 35 pounds since the pandemic started. People compliment me all the time on how "healthy" I am, and how great it is that I'm eating responsibly and blah blah. Thing is, my weight loss is due to anxiety. Some days I'd get to 1 or 2 in the afternoon before I realized I hadn't eaten anything since dinner the night before. Eventually the pain from my stomach trying to eat itself became enough for me to notice and finally choke down a granola bar to shut it up for a few more hours. It was not healthy. Pretty got damned far from it actually. But I looked fine. I looked "healthy", because the ideal for "healthy" in this country means as little weight as possible with as little body fat as possible.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

xalres: untoldforce: You know what else caused 1 million Americans to die? Needless political polarization of the pandemic. People not wearing masks. The pandemic revealed that many people just don't care about others.

This. The number of dead has far more to do with our "Fark it! You're all on your own!" policy than people being bigger. Once it became political the right wingers started gleefully and purposefully acting in ways that would make the pandemic worse out of spite, simply because they were told to do something by someone they hated. In short, it's the metaphorical enormous asses that caused this, not the literal ones.


From what I saw, it was the Leftists who decided to wreck the economy and cause massive hyperinflation, massive deaths to mental health issues, drugs, and had public freakouts over nothing or drama they created. 

The country never did that for even polio or small pox. Rich got massively richer from this episode.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh look another zombie account back to spout bs...
 
xalres
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dadoody: xalres: untoldforce: You know what else caused 1 million Americans to die? Needless political polarization of the pandemic. People not wearing masks. The pandemic revealed that many people just don't care about others.

This. The number of dead has far more to do with our "Fark it! You're all on your own!" policy than people being bigger. Once it became political the right wingers started gleefully and purposefully acting in ways that would make the pandemic worse out of spite, simply because they were told to do something by someone they hated. In short, it's the metaphorical enormous asses that caused this, not the literal ones.

From what I saw, it was the Leftists who decided to wreck the economy and cause massive hyperinflation, massive deaths to mental health issues, drugs, and had public freakouts over nothing or drama they created. 

The country never did that for even polio or small pox. Rich got massively richer from this episode.


Over a million dead and you're screaming about "THUH EEHCOM-NOMY!"

Go to hell you scumbag.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dadoody: xalres: untoldforce: You know what else caused 1 million Americans to die? Needless political polarization of the pandemic. People not wearing masks. The pandemic revealed that many people just don't care about others.

This. The number of dead has far more to do with our "Fark it! You're all on your own!" policy than people being bigger. Once it became political the right wingers started gleefully and purposefully acting in ways that would make the pandemic worse out of spite, simply because they were told to do something by someone they hated. In short, it's the metaphorical enormous asses that caused this, not the literal ones.

From what I saw, it was the Leftists who decided to wreck the economy and cause massive hyperinflation, massive deaths to mental health issues, drugs, and had public freakouts over nothing or drama they created. 

The country never did that for even polio or small pox. Rich got massively richer from this episode.


Pretty sure the COVID grifters and parasites were Republicans who wanted to sell alternatives to wearing a farking mask like an adult.  At any rate, there were scam artists and sketchy "cures" for smallpox and polio for decades, until the Federal government rolled out vaccines and got everybody vaccinated.
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

untoldforce: You know what else caused 1 million Americans to die? Needless political polarization of the pandemic. People not wearing masks. The pandemic revealed that many people just don't care about others.


If people valued the opinions of scientists over those of politicians, whose only interest is to get reelected, we also wouldn't have ended up with over 1 millions deaths.

Of course, if we listened to scientists, our global ecosystem wouldn't be on the brink of total collapse.  So there's also that, which is nice.
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Other people in the house


I figured this guy probably lived in a halfway house.
Confirmed.
 
inner ted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This thread reads like a Joe Rogan podcast
/next up: dmt with Jordan Peterson
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dadoody: xalres: untoldforce: You know what else caused 1 million Americans to die? Needless political polarization of the pandemic. People not wearing masks. The pandemic revealed that many people just don't care about others.

This. The number of dead has far more to do with our "Fark it! You're all on your own!" policy than people being bigger. Once it became political the right wingers started gleefully and purposefully acting in ways that would make the pandemic worse out of spite, simply because they were told to do something by someone they hated. In short, it's the metaphorical enormous asses that caused this, not the literal ones.

From what I saw, it was the Leftists who decided to wreck the economy and cause massive hyperinflation, massive deaths to mental health issues, drugs, and had public freakouts over nothing or drama they created. 

The country never did that for even polio or small pox. Rich got massively richer from this episode.


It's hilarious that you still hold on to the propaganda.
 
xalres
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Dadoody: xalres: untoldforce: You know what else caused 1 million Americans to die? Needless political polarization of the pandemic. People not wearing masks. The pandemic revealed that many people just don't care about others.

This. The number of dead has far more to do with our "Fark it! You're all on your own!" policy than people being bigger. Once it became political the right wingers started gleefully and purposefully acting in ways that would make the pandemic worse out of spite, simply because they were told to do something by someone they hated. In short, it's the metaphorical enormous asses that caused this, not the literal ones.

From what I saw, it was the Leftists who decided to wreck the economy and cause massive hyperinflation, massive deaths to mental health issues, drugs, and had public freakouts over nothing or drama they created. 

The country never did that for even polio or small pox. Rich got massively richer from this episode.

It's hilarious that you still hold on to the propaganda.


The lockdowns weren't done to keep the virus from spreading, it was all a plot to destroy the economy and crash all the stonks! THINK OF THE STONKS!@!!
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: BeotchPudding: Covid was a fat person killer but to avoid providing the actual 'facts', Biden went with the 'truths'; can't offend fat people (of which I was one.)

Shut up, fatty.


Not any more...dropped over 50 lbs in 9 months.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

xalres: Dadoody: xalres: untoldforce: You know what else caused 1 million Americans to die? Needless political polarization of the pandemic. People not wearing masks. The pandemic revealed that many people just don't care about others.

This. The number of dead has far more to do with our "Fark it! You're all on your own!" policy than people being bigger. Once it became political the right wingers started gleefully and purposefully acting in ways that would make the pandemic worse out of spite, simply because they were told to do something by someone they hated. In short, it's the metaphorical enormous asses that caused this, not the literal ones.

From what I saw, it was the Leftists who decided to wreck the economy and cause massive hyperinflation, massive deaths to mental health issues, drugs, and had public freakouts over nothing or drama they created. 

The country never did that for even polio or small pox. Rich got massively richer from this episode.

Over a million dead and you're screaming about "THUH EEHCOM-NOMY!"

Go to hell you scumbag.


Millions dead due to many other diseases and debility as well. That's the problem with you Lefties, you pick and choose your outrage. Utterly ignore the deaths your policies helped to cause, inflate the ones you want in order to get more funding.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm absolutely certain this is true, but it is the sort of thing people never like to face, of course.

Anecdotally, the worst case of Covid I know of personally was very early on, a woman about 40, serious cyclist, very fit, healthful eater. Worked from home, always masked on rare trips to office or grocery. She wasn't hospitalized, so okay, but she did spend a long time in bed, and months getting over it. I think she still has some effects from it. Everyone I know who had it in the early days had a lot of breathing trouble-one kept being diagnosed with various other ailments-and I wonder what lasting damage it might have done.

I work in a grocery store, am 57, not overweight but hardly super fit. My job is very physical, though, and involves a lot of fast walking, as well. And as far as I have been able to tell, didn't get Covid yet. I mean, I probably did and never knew, but if I tested every time I was near someone who did, that would be-continual testing. I've been wondering if I'm mutant or something, wouldn't surprise anyone.
 
Hawk the Hawk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dadoody: Millions dead due to many other diseases and debility as well. That's the problem with you Lefties, you pick and choose your outrage. Utterly ignore the deaths your policies helped to cause, inflate the ones you want in order to get more funding.


How do you know they're left-handed?
 
