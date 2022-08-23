 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Naked Florida man crawls through Taco Bell drive-thru window, lays on floor and refuses to leave. What season does this signal in Florida?   (wfla.com) divider line
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth season!
Alcohol season!
Meth season!
Alcohol season!
 
ElmoClyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saturday
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A day ending in "y".  Or why?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe this is the start of the Spanksgiving holiday in Florida. Traditionally, the naked man would be covered with an apron while the police are called. If he wakes up and begins pleasuring himself before the police arrive, that signals another 8-14 months, and he gets registered on the "Holiday Celebration List" for life.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ver-Straten was arrested shortly after on a charge of exposure of sexual organs."

Technically, someone's mouth could be a sexual organ. So everyone in Florida has been violating the law since forever.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
taco bell is for late night drunks and stoners
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taco bell end.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: "Ver-Straten was arrested shortly after on a charge of exposure of sexual organs."

Technically, someone's mouth could be a sexual organ. So everyone in Florida has been violating the law since forever.


Taco Bell will give your ass a workout for sure.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Meth season!
Alcohol season!
Meth season!
Alcohol season!


Bath salts season!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was typical behavior for a Taco Bell patron. However, the cashier began to suspect something was off when the customer tried to pay with a two dollar bill.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Florida tag in the bathroom?
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it Methtember already?
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CRISTMETH!
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woody Harrelson Nooooooooooo!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: "Ver-Straten was arrested shortly after on a charge of exposure of sexual organs."

Technically, someone's mouth could be a sexual organ. So everyone in Florida has been violating the law since forever.


If we are going that rout, we should all be wearing gloves
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, we've all been there.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrwknd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Trick question - Florida doesn't have seasons
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Without covering yourself in enchilada sauce? What's the point?
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Election season: I wonder what office the ly are running for in The Villages?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Alligator season?
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T Baggins
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They should pile on charges of no shoes, no shirt!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's two Taco Bells on 4th St N so there's a 50% chance that this is my neighborhood Taco Bell.
 
