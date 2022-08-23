 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 181 of WW3: Orcs blame Ukraine for car bombing. US urging Americans in Ukraine to leave country, warning that Orcs will increase attacks on UKR civilian infrastructure and government facilities. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
36
    More: News, Russia, Ukraine, Ukrainian prisoners of war, Ukraine's Ministry, Russian Federation, daughter Darya Dugina, country's independence day, Russian Defense Ministry's channel  
•       •       •

156 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 23 Aug 2022 at 8:00 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pootie is meathook material.
The only variable is the when.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Pootie is meathook material.
The only variable is the when.


Where is also unknown.... and we don't know who will do it. Honestly you just covered how.

Which sounds fun. keep it up.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wonder if anyone has made the case yet for Ukranian partisans passing out free iphones in Crimea, to Russian tourists?

\We are fortunate that they are very stupid.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Artillery expert Thomas Theiner has not seen anything to dissuade his belief that ATACMS was the weapon used in the Saki airfield strike - Thread Reader link.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Artillery expert Thomas Theiner has not seen anything to dissuade his belief that ATACMS was the weapon used in the Saki airfield strike - Thread Reader link.


I always read that weapon system name as ACTAMS and then translate that in my head to ACTAR.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/that is all
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: I wonder if anyone has made the case yet for Ukranian partisans passing out free iphones in Crimea, to Russian tourists?

\We are fortunate that they are very stupid.


What is likely happening is that they have no idea that everything is not going perfectly.  They were told "don't take pictures of AA with your phone", but how could that be a problem in Putin has everything on lockdown in Ukraine?

They want to show off their proximity to the glorious Russian armed forces.  There shouldn't be any risk in doing so if everything is going so great.
 
Dhusk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Artillery expert Thomas Theiner has not seen anything to dissuade his belief that ATACMS was the weapon used in the Saki airfield strike - Thread Reader link.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We're just NOW telling Americans in Ukraine to GTFO??

Unless some MAGAT is still roaming the countryside looking for Hunter Biden's laptop, us Yanks should have been out a LONG time ago.

/Leave the MAGAT for Russian arty calibration
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
News outlets need to quit referring to father Dugina as a philosopher and daughter Dugina as a journalist.  They are ultra-nationalist idealogues whose sick beliefs have gotten us here.  As far as I am concerned taking out either of them is a legitimate war tactic.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Only 150 dead russians. Quiet day yesterday.
 
girlwiththedraggintutu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: I wonder if anyone has made the case yet for Ukranian partisans passing out free iphones in Crimea, to Russian tourists?

\We are fortunate that they are very stupid.


Name checks out.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who are the crazy Americans still in Ukraine?

Except K9 Rescue, they're doing gods work.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Polish Hussar: Artillery expert Thomas Theiner has not seen anything to dissuade his belief that ATACMS was the weapon used in the Saki airfield strike - Thread Reader link.

I always read that weapon system name as ACTAMS and then translate that in my head to ACTAR.

[Fark user image image 300x300]

/that is all


I pronounce it Attack-Ums.
 
Lyger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We are now approaching the six-month anniversary of the three-day operation.

Heck of a job, Pootie-Poot.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: We're just NOW telling Americans in Ukraine to GTFO??

Unless some MAGAT is still roaming the countryside looking for Hunter Biden's laptop, us Yanks should have been out a LONG time ago.

/Leave the MAGAT for Russian arty calibration


I'm sure there are still plenty of MAGATs running around Ukraine trying to get combat experience.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Tr0mBoNe: Polish Hussar: Artillery expert Thomas Theiner has not seen anything to dissuade his belief that ATACMS was the weapon used in the Saki airfield strike - Thread Reader link.

I always read that weapon system name as ACTAMS and then translate that in my head to ACTAR.

[Fark user image image 300x300]

/that is all

I pronounce it Attack-Ums.


Hit 'em right in the beef sheets
 
calufrax
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Casus_belli

'A casus belli (from Latin casus belli 'occasion for war'; pl. casus belli) is an act or an event that either provokes or is used to justify a war.[1][2] A casus belli involves direct offenses or threats against the nation declaring the war, whereas a casus foederis involves offenses or threats against its ally-usually one bound by a mutual defense pact.[3][4] Either may be considered an act of war.[5] A declaration of war usually contains a description of the casus belli that has led the party in question to declare war on another party. ...'

https://www.infoplease.com/primary-sources/philosophy-religion/art-of-war/sun-tzu-art-warby-sun-tzu
'The art of war, then, is governed by five constant factors, to be taken into account in one's deliberations, when seeking to determine the conditions obtaining in the field.
These are: (1) The Moral Law; (2) Heaven; (3) Earth; (4) The Commander; (5) Method and discipline. [2]
The MORAL LAW causes the people to be in complete accord with their ruler, so that they will follow him regardless of their lives, undismayed by any danger. [3]...'
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
True story:  a guy from my neighborhood growing up is some kind of missionary/preacher in Lviv.  He says he's doing humanitarian whatever, but I'm pretty damn skeptical of anything this guy does.

This preacher:
1.  Used to terrorize children at the playground with his Yamaha QT moped.  He would chase kids around and generally be a menace.  No adult in the community thought this was odd or said anything.
2.  Him and his twin brother had a shiatty RV they drove around upon which they had spraypainted with "MTV MOBILE UNIT 1.  NO FAT CHICKS."
3.  His family is very religious (it's a large family), but I can read all of his siblings comments on the Facebook and they are a vile crew.  Very, very Trumpy and very much filled with vengeance and anger.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Kid's theatre troop doing a play in NYC (but the dates have passed): https://ci.ovationtix.com/27285/store/donations/47700

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
A kit to make a pinhole camera: https://kickstarter.com/projects/jollylook/jollylook-pinhole-the-instant-film-camera-diy-kit
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Art auction (sept 4 closing): https://fightwithart.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Who are the crazy Americans still in Ukraine?

Except K9 Rescue, they're doing gods work.


Americans voluntarily live in Florida.  What's a little Russian invasion compared to that danger level?
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: We're just NOW telling Americans in Ukraine to GTFO??

Unless some MAGAT is still roaming the countryside looking for Hunter Biden's laptop, us Yanks should have been out a LONG time ago.

/Leave the MAGAT for Russian arty calibration


I think there are many Americans in Ukraine helping in ways that have nothing to do with fighting.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Artillery expert Thomas Theiner has not seen anything to dissuade his belief that ATACMS was the weapon used in the Saki airfield strike - Thread Reader link.


I also read the Saki disaster was caused by a brushfire.  RU was stacking ammo
In tall dry grass.  (Shakes head).... They need to rake more?  1/2 your naval aviation just got wiped from an auto-goal?  If true, the entire chain of command needs to be executed for criminal incompetence.,,  IMO that's far far worse than enemy action.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Japan should loan out their Gundams to Ukraine for a month or so.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: True story:  a guy from my neighborhood growing up is some kind of missionary/preacher in Lviv.  He says he's doing humanitarian whatever, but I'm pretty damn skeptical of anything this guy does.

This preacher:
1.  Used to terrorize children at the playground with his Yamaha QT moped.  He would chase kids around and generally be a menace.  No adult in the community thought this was odd or said anything.
2.  Him and his twin brother had a shiatty RV they drove around upon which they had spraypainted with "MTV MOBILE UNIT 1.  NO FAT CHICKS."
3.  His family is very religious (it's a large family), but I can read all of his siblings comments on the Facebook and they are a vile crew.  Very, very Trumpy and very much filled with vengeance and anger.


Sounds like he's one of the fascists that went over to murder Ukrainians
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


"Look, sir. Here's another piece of her. Looks like an eye."
"You can tell it's hers by the color then?"
"She had blue eyes: one blew this way, one blew that way."
 
UseUrHeadFred
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Who are the crazy Americans still in Ukraine?

Except K9 Rescue, they're doing gods work.


Apparently, in areas not directly under attack, one wouldn't even know there's a war on.  It's easy to get lured into a false sense of security if your area hasn't yet been hit.

I am very worried about desperation leading the Russians to use tactical nuclear weapons.  Maybe more than a few.  If you see them attempt to mass for a big attack that seems like it would be futile, that's the red flag.  Soviet doctrine was to use tactical nukes to regain initiative in the case of a stalled offensive.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: We're just NOW telling Americans in Ukraine to GTFO??

Unless some MAGAT is still roaming the countryside looking for Hunter Biden's laptop, us Yanks should have been out a LONG time ago.

/Leave the MAGAT for Russian arty calibration


We've been suggesting it since late January, but war tourism companies have been promoting it as a vacation destination, and a WNBA pothead may deplete our supply of Russian spies and arms dealers to trade if you're captured.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Who are the crazy Americans still in Ukraine?

Except K9 Rescue, they're doing gods work.


World Central Kitchen, people who volunteered to fight, and I'm sure there are others doing humanitarian work.

There might be people who were working there before the fighting started and haven't left, especially if they were in the west, if they thought they could help out in some way,  or if they had been there so long they didn't really have a place to go back to the states.

Tourists, however, need to go, unless it's some sort of volunteer humanitarian tourism, like going to raves where you help clean up rubble and stuff like that.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: True story:  a guy from my neighborhood growing up is some kind of missionary/preacher in Lviv.  He says he's doing humanitarian whatever, but I'm pretty damn skeptical of anything this guy does.
...


Unfortunately there are a lot of 'evangelical' types who pray upon people down on their luck or having a horrible time to attempt to convert them to their religion.

"This is just god testing you" and "he only does this because he loves you" type crap.

I assume their god is the type of person you described that guy as being, so of course he believes he's helping.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: We're just NOW telling Americans in Ukraine to GTFO??

Unless some MAGAT is still roaming the countryside looking for Hunter Biden's laptop, us Yanks should have been out a LONG time ago.

/Leave the MAGAT for Russian arty calibration


A lot of Americans have traveled to Ukraine as aid workers, etc
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Rapmaster2000: True story:  a guy from my neighborhood growing up is some kind of missionary/preacher in Lviv.  He says he's doing humanitarian whatever, but I'm pretty damn skeptical of anything this guy does.
...

Unfortunately there are a lot of 'evangelical' types who pray upon people down on their luck or having a horrible time to attempt to convert them to their religion.

"This is just god testing you" and "he only does this because he loves you" type crap.

I assume their god is the type of person you described that guy as being, so of course he believes he's helping.


Pray upon them?  Very punny. Two thumbs up.
 
Alunan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: True story:  a guy from my neighborhood growing up is some kind of missionary/preacher in Lviv.  He says he's doing humanitarian whatever, but I'm pretty damn skeptical of anything this guy does.

This preacher:
1.  Used to terrorize children at the playground with his Yamaha QT moped.  He would chase kids around and generally be a menace.  No adult in the community thought this was odd or said anything.
2.  Him and his twin brother had a shiatty RV they drove around upon which they had spraypainted with "MTV MOBILE UNIT 1.  NO FAT CHICKS."
3.  His family is very religious (it's a large family), but I can read all of his siblings comments on the Facebook and they are a vile crew.  Very, very Trumpy and very much filled with vengeance and anger.


Ask him what he is doing and if you can get involved!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: Polish Hussar: Artillery expert Thomas Theiner has not seen anything to dissuade his belief that ATACMS was the weapon used in the Saki airfield strike - Thread Reader link.

I also read the Saki disaster was caused by a brushfire.  RU was stacking ammo
In tall dry grass.  (Shakes head).... They need to rake more?  1/2 your naval aviation just got wiped from an auto-goal?  If true, the entire chain of command needs to be executed for criminal incompetence.,,  IMO that's far far worse than enemy action.


Evergreen Intel speculated on that early on. Her thought was a pilot lit off some flares as he was making a pass over the base. Then the higher res pictures came out of the craters.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Tourists, however, need to go, unless it's some sort of volunteer humanitarian tourism, like going to raves where you help clean up rubble and stuff like that.


Um, that was 'need to go' as in 'need to leave', not 'need to visit'

/nor 'need to use the bathroom'
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.