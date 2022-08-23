 Skip to content
(Buffalo Rising)   When Lloyd was brought to the Niagara County SPCA he had cancer & kidney failure. The shelter created a bucket list of adventures for him to go on & also created "Lloyd's Legacy", A Make a Shelter Dog's Day program. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (buffalorising.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Just a reminder that I have a nurse's appointment mid-morning to get an injection of Prolia for my osteoporosis. Should be home by 1 pm PT.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Chimeras are welcome right?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Just a reminder that I have a nurse's appointment mid-morning to get an injection of Prolia for my osteoporosis. Should be home by 1 pm PT.


hey the bathia will be away, time to play :-) be careful and tot and pears!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: hey the bathia will be away, time to play :-) be careful and tot and pears!

If you & DLC party hardy, don't leave a mess for me to clean up like last time!  :D

hey the bathia will be away, time to play :-) be careful and tot and pears!


If you & DLC party hardy, don't leave a mess for me to clean up like last time!  :D
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: If you & DLC party hardy, don't leave a mess for me to clean up like last time!  :D

trying to take the fun out of it aren't you :-)

hey the bathia will be away, time to play :-) be careful and tot and pears!

If you & DLC party hardy, don't leave a mess for me to clean up like last time!  :D


trying to take the fun out of it aren't you :-)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


This pitbull pulled out his teddy to show it to the dog of the other car.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Took Cinco to the vet again this morning.  This vet did x-rays.  Doc couldn't see his heart clearly due to the congestion in his lungs.  He thinks he has congestive heart failure(Cinco is only 11 years old!)   Cinco got a diuretic shot today to pee and diuretic pills to start tomorrow to help pull the fluid out.  He also got an appetite stimulant as he he hasn't eaten much at all.

Vet explained everything to me and his concerns.

$500 left my account in the last 2 days.  This hits me hard, $ wise.  I've opened a GOFUNDME account to pay for my vet expenses as my credit cards are maxed.  I'm hesitant in asking for help....but I may have to.  Please understand my quandary.  I don't like asking for help.

On our way to the vet
Fark user imageView Full Size


He was REALLY good at the vet.  He is such a sweet cat.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: Took Cinco to the vet again this morning.  This vet did x-rays.  Doc couldn't see his heart clearly due to the congestion in his lungs.  He thinks he has congestive heart failure(Cinco is only 11 years old!)   Cinco got a diuretic shot today to pee and diuretic pills to start tomorrow to help pull the fluid out.  He also got an appetite stimulant as he he hasn't eaten much at all.

Vet explained everything to me and his concerns.

$500 left my account in the last 2 days.  This hits me hard, $ wise.  I've opened a GOFUNDME account to pay for my vet expenses as my credit cards are maxed.  I'm hesitant in asking for help....but I may have to.  Please understand my quandary.  I don't like asking for help.

On our way to the vet
[Fark user image 850x1133]

He was REALLY good at the vet.  He is such a sweet cat.


Did he get lots of treats for being such a good kitty?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: If you & DLC party hardy, don't leave a mess for me to clean up like last time!  :D

Well, if the cops hadn't showed up and bum-rushed us, there wouldn't have BEEN a mess!
:-{)

hey the bathia will be away, time to play :-) be careful and tot and pears!

If you & DLC party hardy, don't leave a mess for me to clean up like last time!  :D


Well, if the cops hadn't showed up and bum-rushed us, there wouldn't have BEEN a mess!
:-{)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


Did you see the comment my lovely wife left you?
And you haz mail
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Did he get lots of treats for being such a good kitty?

he wasn't interested.    But he did eat kibble and he  just got on my dresser for gooshy food.

Vet explained everything to me and his concerns.

$500 left my account in the last 2 days.  This hits me hard, $ wise.  I've opened a GOFUNDME account to pay for my vet expenses as my credit cards are maxed.  I'm hesitant in asking for help....but I may have to.  Please understand my quandary.  I don't like asking for help.

On our way to the vet
[Fark user image 850x1133]

He was REALLY good at the vet.  He is such a sweet cat.

Did he get lots of treats for being such a good kitty?


he wasn't interested.    But he did eat kibble and he  just got on my dresser for gooshy food.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: Took Cinco to the vet again this morning.  This vet did x-rays.  Doc couldn't see his heart clearly due to the congestion in his lungs.  He thinks he has congestive heart failure(Cinco is only 11 years old!)   Cinco got a diuretic shot today to pee and diuretic pills to start tomorrow to help pull the fluid out.  He also got an appetite stimulant as he he hasn't eaten much at all.

Vet explained everything to me and his concerns.

$500 left my account in the last 2 days.  This hits me hard, $ wise.  I've opened a GOFUNDME account to pay for my vet expenses as my credit cards are maxed.  I'm hesitant in asking for help....but I may have to.  Please understand my quandary.  I don't like asking for help.

On our way to the vet
[Fark user image 850x1133]

He was REALLY good at the vet.  He is such a sweet cat.


((((((HUGS))))))

I hope the medications help!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes: CrankyAndi: Took Cinco to the vet again this morning.  This vet did x-rays.  Doc couldn't see his heart clearly due to the congestion in his lungs.  He thinks he has congestive heart failure(Cinco is only 11 years old!)   Cinco got a diuretic shot today to pee and diuretic pills to start tomorrow to help pull the fluid out.  He also got an appetite stimulant as he he hasn't eaten much at all.

Vet explained everything to me and his concerns.

$500 left my account in the last 2 days.  This hits me hard, $ wise.  I've opened a GOFUNDME account to pay for my vet expenses as my credit cards are maxed.  I'm hesitant in asking for help....but I may have to.  Please understand my quandary.  I don't like asking for help.

On our way to the vet
[Fark user image 850x1133]

He was REALLY good at the vet.  He is such a sweet cat.

((((((HUGS))))))

I hope the medications help!

seconded
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Injection appointment went well. Had to stay for 30 minutes observation afterward. Don't have to go anywhere until September 6th visit to the lab for a blood draw to check my calcium levels, followed by a trip to Safeway to pick up a couple of prescription refills (They're due to be refilled in early September).
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Well, if the cops hadn't showed up and bum-rushed us, there wouldn't have BEEN a mess!
:-{)

Yeah, sure.  A likely story!

hey the bathia will be away, time to play :-) be careful and tot and pears!

If you & DLC party hardy, don't leave a mess for me to clean up like last time!  :D

Well, if the cops hadn't showed up and bum-rushed us, there wouldn't have BEEN a mess!
:-{)


Yeah, sure.  A likely story!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: Took Cinco to the vet again this morning.  This vet did x-rays.  Doc couldn't see his heart clearly due to the congestion in his lungs.  He thinks he has congestive heart failure(Cinco is only 11 years old!)   Cinco got a diuretic shot today to pee and diuretic pills to start tomorrow to help pull the fluid out.  He also got an appetite stimulant as he he hasn't eaten much at all.

Vet explained everything to me and his concerns.

$500 left my account in the last 2 days.  This hits me hard, $ wise.  I've opened a GOFUNDME account to pay for my vet expenses as my credit cards are maxed.  I'm hesitant in asking for help....but I may have to.  Please understand my quandary.  I don't like asking for help.

On our way to the vet
[Fark user image 850x1133]

He was REALLY good at the vet.  He is such a sweet cat.


Poor Cinco, I hope he gets better! And if you need a little help, please don't hesitate to post that link. we know you'll pay it forward.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]

Did you see the comment my lovely wife left you?
And you haz mail


Yep.  And you haz mail right back. 📬
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: Took Cinco to the vet again this morning.  This vet did x-rays.  Doc couldn't see his heart clearly due to the congestion in his lungs.  He thinks he has congestive heart failure(Cinco is only 11 years old!)   Cinco got a diuretic shot today to pee and diuretic pills to start tomorrow to help pull the fluid out.  He also got an appetite stimulant as he he hasn't eaten much at all.

Vet explained everything to me and his concerns.

$500 left my account in the last 2 days.  This hits me hard, $ wise.  I've opened a GOFUNDME account to pay for my vet expenses as my credit cards are maxed.  I'm hesitant in asking for help....but I may have to.  Please understand my quandary.  I don't like asking for help.

On our way to the vet
[Fark user image 850x1133]

He was REALLY good at the vet.  He is such a sweet cat.


Got a link?
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Got a link?

I will in the morning

Vet explained everything to me and his concerns.

$500 left my account in the last 2 days.  This hits me hard, $ wise.  I've opened a GOFUNDME account to pay for my vet expenses as my credit cards are maxed.  I'm hesitant in asking for help....but I may have to.  Please understand my quandary.  I don't like asking for help.

On our way to the vet
[Fark user image 850x1133]

He was REALLY good at the vet.  He is such a sweet cat.

Got a link?


I will in the morning
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I had to take care of my neighbour/dog walking partner/coworker's dog this weekend because she was out of town for her daughter's wedding.  She has taken care of my cats a few times when I went camping so it was nice to return the favour.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Otis, half American, half German Rottweiler

Fark user imageView Full Size

Lexi, Chow/Pit Bull Terrier.

They are both so big compared to my dogs.  Luckily they stayed in their house - they have a dog door. But I visited many times every day.
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Injection appointment went well. Had to stay for 30 minutes observation afterward. Don't have to go anywhere until September 6th visit to the lab for a blood draw to check my calcium levels, followed by a trip to Safeway to pick up a couple of prescription refills (They're due to be refilled in early September).

I hope this medication works better and nicer than the last one.


I hope this medication works better and nicer than the last one.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: I had to take care of my neighbour/dog walking partner/coworker's dog this weekend because she was out of town for her daughter's wedding.  She has taken care of my cats a few times when I went camping so it was nice to return the favour.
[Fark user image 425x566]
Otis, half American, half German Rottweiler

[Fark user image 425x566]
Lexi, Chow/Pit Bull Terrier.

They are both so big compared to my dogs.  Luckily they stayed in their house - they have a dog door. But I visited many times every day.


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: I hope this medication works better and nicer than the last one.

Me too!  Time will tell.  The shot itself burned a bit, but Lindsay (nurse) warned me beforehand, saying that it burns for some patients.  It was mild compared to the daily Lovenox injections I got when I was hospitalized a couple of years ago. They sting like hell and the injections are given in the belly button area.  I had a trail of tiny bruises all around my belly button.

I hope this medication works better and nicer than the last one.


Me too!  Time will tell.  The shot itself burned a bit, but Lindsay (nurse) warned me beforehand, saying that it burns for some patients.  It was mild compared to the daily Lovenox injections I got when I was hospitalized a couple of years ago. They sting like hell and the injections are given in the belly button area.  I had a trail of tiny bruises all around my belly button.
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: Took Cinco to the vet again this morning.  This vet did x-rays.  Doc couldn't see his heart clearly due to the congestion in his lungs.  He thinks he has congestive heart failure(Cinco is only 11 years old!)   Cinco got a diuretic shot today to pee and diuretic pills to start tomorrow to help pull the fluid out.  He also got an appetite stimulant as he he hasn't eaten much at all.

Vet explained everything to me and his concerns.

$500 left my account in the last 2 days.  This hits me hard, $ wise.  I've opened a GOFUNDME account to pay for my vet expenses as my credit cards are maxed.  I'm hesitant in asking for help....but I may have to.  Please understand my quandary.  I don't like asking for help.

On our way to the vet
[Fark user image image 850x1133]

He was REALLY good at the vet.  He is such a sweet cat.


Poor little guy.  Hopefully he tolerates the meds well and starts feeling better soon
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Yep.  And you haz mail right back. 📬

Did you send it to my regular email or did you send it to my fark email?

Did you see the comment my lovely wife left you?
And you haz mail

Yep.  And you haz mail right back. 📬


Did you send it to my regular email or did you send it to my fark email?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel: Did you send it to my regular email or did you send it to my fark email?

Just kidding I think I responded already :-)

Did you see the comment my lovely wife left you?
And you haz mail

Yep.  And you haz mail right back. 📬

Did you send it to my regular email or did you send it to my fark email?

Just kidding I think I responded already :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
daveinaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Good people adopt dogs from the pound. GREAT people adopt old dogs from the pound.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

daveinaz: Good people adopt dogs from the pound. GREAT people adopt old dogs from the pound.

♥♥


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 460x613]


Reminds me of myself, at age 8, packing some clothes in a bag and dramatically walking down the stairs with my doll to tell my mum I was running away because she wouldn't let me stay up to watch Law and Order with her.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 460x613]

Reminds me of myself, at age 8, packing some clothes in a bag and dramatically walking down the stairs with my doll to tell my mum I was running away because she wouldn't let me stay up to watch Law and Order with her.


I never did, but my younger sister threatened to runaway a few times when she was a little kid because she was told she wasn't allowed to do something.. Never actually did because mom wouldn't let her take any food, so she'd just go into our bedroom and sulk and mutter, "It's not fair!".
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel:

I asked Fiancé about the carbide lamp, and he confirmed he got two of them on eBay for about 50 euros each. A quick search on ebay.de turns up quite a lot and in varying prices and conditions, so i don't know if they're more popular in Germany than in the US. The picture of the bike frame I posted is also the oldest one he has (90 or more years) and the one currently at the repair shop. It will be interesting to see when it's finally repaired.

And a dog! On a bike.

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RUFF RUFF RUFF!!!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not a dog but Cinco is a cat who has 2 dog brothers, Dyson and Tootsie.  Cinco was diagnosed with possible congestive heart failure yesterday.  He is taking a diuretic (aren't we all) and an appetite simulant.

He is only 11 and deserves a chance for more years.  Thank you for anything, especially healing thoughts

https://gofund.me/44965cb4
 
