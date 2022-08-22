 Skip to content
Time to post those amazing blooms, my friends - It's your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday August 23, 2022
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The datura plants are growing quite nicely at my museum.  There is one that is absolutely huge, and has close to 20 buds and flowers so far this summer.  Still not sure if it is Datura innoxia or Daturia wrightii, but it has large all-white flowers.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Or just the amazing bloomers.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
My sister has a flower farm.  She does classes and all kinds of stuff.  I'm very jealous, but she has that kind of never stop energy whereas I'm like "oh my god I took a whole shower this morning what more do you want from me"

I have pictures, but I have to find my damn phone
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
https://blossomandbranchfarm.com/
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
A few of my friends and I carved a guitar, flute, clarinet, ukulele, and maracas, out of sweet potatoes. Then we got together for a yam session.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 510x640]


I am not usually prone to violence, but that is making me itch to smack someone in their stupid face
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hmmmmmm
Hmmm

One of these things is not like the other
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
An orange in our fruit bowl began talking. I could not understand it though. It was speaking Mandarin.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Had good stuffed peppers out of the garden, with loose pork, cream cheese, tomatoes, and jalapenos in them. I would do that again easily.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

meat0918: [Fark user image 425x425]

Hmmmmmm
Hmmm

One of these things is not like the other


Listen, those little ornamental peppers are hotter than hell. Right up there with Thai.
Alice, who ran the Chinese joint in Sebring for 30 years, cooked with those stubby little bastards and they were lethal, I tells ya

My mom ate them by the handful.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

arkansized: meat0918: [Fark user image 425x425]

Hmmmmmm
Hmmm

One of these things is not like the other

Listen, those little ornamental peppers are hotter than hell. Right up there with Thai.
Alice, who ran the Chinese joint in Sebring for 30 years, cooked with those stubby little bastards and they were lethal, I tells ya

My mom ate them by the handful.


I tried one yesterday whole.

HOLYMOTHEROFGODHOT
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My sunflowers are doing their thing. A couple of them fell over though and I couldn't figure out what was happening. Then I caught one of the squirrels climbing them and the weight was a bit too much.

Thankfully they seem to be totally fine if I catch it soon enough and tie them back up straight.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You might be a knitter if...
Only thing I had to tie them upright was leftover sock yarn.

Fark user imageView Full Size

And I found this cute little nope rope!
 
Lee451 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am finally getting a few passionfruit  and the fruiting season has about another 6 weeks. I took my doctor a passion flower vine with a fruit on it and gave several others away. The roots run all over the yard and plants pop up all over the place.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Our zinnias were visited by a praying mantis on Saturday. My grandma used to say that was a sign of good gardening. Zero science from that lady.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After three seasons of health problems for me and my wife my gardens have gone from "English cottage" to "underfunded city park".

This gazebo I built is almost completely overgrown now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My veggie garden is at the meh stage right now, but my goldfinch and hummingbird garden is doing well.   This is my first year getting a regular hummingbird to the feeder and flowers.  The goldfinches have loved the brown eyed susan flowers for years, but this year they fight over the water at the ant well on the nectar feeder.  I started with the usual one at the top of the feeder, but added the deep one.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

meat0918: [Fark user image image 425x425]

Hmmmmmm
Hmmm

One of these things is not like the other


Same thing happened to me. The peppers aren't even hot. And they charged a premium for the plant!
 
