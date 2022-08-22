 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   More young people than ever smoking the Devil's lettuce, with picture of what a young person may look like. After 200,000 pounds of lettuce   (nypost.com) divider line
17
    More: Amusing, Psychedelics, dissociatives and deliriants, Psychedelic drug, young Americans, Psychoactive drug, Recreational drug use, young adults, psychedelic drugs, Daily marijuana use  
•       •       •

500 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2022 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Reefer madness:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The study conducted by the University of Michigan for the National Institutes of Health In found that 43% of adults ages 19 to 30 smoked cannabis at some point last year - a significant jump from 34% five years ago and 29% in 2011 and the highest recorded since 1988.

Or, alternatively, fewer respondents are lying now that wed is decriminalized in several states. I mean, could be either, I guess.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Weed and alcohol: gateway drugs to having sex since sex was a thing.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Who picked that woman as the poster child for young pot smoking? I want to buy him a yoohoo.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Someone who visits the South on a regular basis may still have reason to lie about reefer habits lest they get caught up by eager Southern LEOs trying to stick it to lib state citizens.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If hell has weed, then I know where I want to go.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Reefer madness:

[Fark user image image 250x272]


You got past "NY Post'?
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They are also "spacing out on psychedelic drugs."

Dang it did Grandma get out and start writing for the Post again?
 
patcarew
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Imma guessing meth and long term covid explain everything that's going on right now.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If it means fewer are getting drunk then I'm ok with this.

Alcohol is a societal and physical poison.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: They are also "spacing out on psychedelic drugs."

Dang it did Grandma get out and start writing for the Post again?


Grandma is the minimum age for the Post's hiring metric as far as I can tell
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Reefer madness:

[Fark user image image 250x272]


Oh come on, it's one of the all time best movies ever!

Nothing says "weed is bad" like a well-dressed drug dealer having a sit-down breakfast in his well-appointed kitchen while raucous teenagers dance the jitterbug in his tasteful living room.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: aleister_greynight: Reefer madness:

[Fark user image image 250x272]

Oh come on, it's one of the all time best movies ever!

Nothing says "weed is bad" like a well-dressed drug dealer having a sit-down breakfast in his well-appointed kitchen while raucous teenagers dance the jitterbug in his tasteful living room.


Completely unrealistic

/they'd be doing the Lindy Hop FFS
 
Theeng
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh no teh debbil weed.

You know, the same devil weed that has in moderation helped me deal with my farked up brain, including the drugs the VA gave me.

Does it do some harm? Sure, but it ain't even close to alcohol, nicotine, etc.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Reefer madness:

[Fark user image 250x272]


It's NY Post, Rupert Murdoch's conservative rag in the US. Most of the time, its only good use is making it a toilet for your pet.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: aleister_greynight: Reefer madness:

[Fark user image 250x272]

It's NY Post, Rupert Murdoch's conservative rag in the US. Most of the time, its only good use is making it a toilet for your pet.


Why you treat animal shiat that way??  It doesn't deserve that
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bootleg: The study conducted by the University of Michigan for the National Institutes of Health In found that 43% of adults ages 19 to 30 smoked cannabis at some point last year - a significant jump from 34% five years ago and 29% in 2011 and the highest recorded since 1988.

Or, alternatively, fewer respondents are lying now that wed is decriminalized in several states. I mean, could be either, I guess.


This the C answer.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.