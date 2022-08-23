 Skip to content
(WFMZ Allentown)   To conserve life, alleviate suffering, promote health, do no harm, and film kids in the bathroom   (wfmz.com) divider line
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't understand this kink.  It'll take you 15 minutes to download a lifetime supply of random women crapping into a toilet.  I'm sure you can also get as specific as you like if you have a preference.  Your thing is albino Inuit women who ate too much roquefort cheese last night crapping into a generic Ikea wastebasket purchased from Nutley, NJ?  Found it.

What's the appeal of DYI voyeur porn if you don't know the women?  The danger?  Well there, Pervie McPerverson, enjoy having to crap in front of others during your incarceration.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: I don't understand this kink.  It'll take you 15 minutes to download a lifetime supply of random women crapping into a toilet.  I'm sure you can also get as specific as you like if you have a preference.  Your thing is albino Inuit women who ate too much roquefort cheese last night crapping into a generic Ikea wastebasket purchased from Nutley, NJ?  Found it.

What's the appeal of DYI voyeur porn if you don't know the women?  The danger?  Well there, Pervie McPerverson, enjoy having to crap in front of others during your incarceration.


I imagine some sort of psychological control and private pleasure
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: I don't understand this kink.  It'll take you 15 minutes to download a lifetime supply of random women crapping into a toilet.  I'm sure you can also get as specific as you like if you have a preference.  Your thing is albino Inuit women who ate too much roquefort cheese last night crapping into a generic Ikea wastebasket purchased from Nutley, NJ?  Found it.

What's the appeal of DYI voyeur porn if you don't know the women?  The danger?  Well there, Pervie McPerverson, enjoy having to crap in front of others during your incarceration.


I would posit that it is the unknowing violation, degradation, and sense of "control" that is the real kink here, not the pooping. Much like many sex offenses, the sex is actually secondary to the violence and control (and this is an act of mental violence).
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: It'll take you 15 minutes to download a lifetime supply of random women crapping into a toilet.


Maybe this guy was planning on selling the footage. Not everyone can have a lucrative side hustle snacking from Uber Eats bags.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is it Texas' Oath of Office?
 
