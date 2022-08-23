 Skip to content
(Kansas City)   Don't laugh...it works   (kansascity.com)
replacementcool
1 hour ago  
I've heard a fair few stories about tcms doing wonders for depression but that's completely useless to me until it's actually available
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Sure beats this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vmcore
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
If it works who the fark cares how stupid you look in a doctor's office?  Depression is evil, horrible shiat - it's worse than ongoing heavy pain for long-term life eating destruction

/done both, I know
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

vmcore: [Fark user image 850x466]


No idea why you're getting that, not a problem here and not running incognito or anything

/maybe regional by IP or something?
 
kozlo [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DNRTFA, saw the helmet, I'm taking a guess here.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

vmcore: [Fark user image 850x466]


Got that too using Firefox
 
Night Train to Wakanda
1 hour ago  

FatherChaos: Sure beats this:

[Fark user image image 850x510]


This was always my favorite bit of medical barbarism.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The probes were hammered in to an unconscious patients eye sockets behind the eyes to puncture the brain.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
1 hour ago  

kozlo: [Fark user image image 425x548]

DNRTFA, saw the helmet, I'm taking a guess here.


It uses powerful magnetic fields to shift the brain around basically.
 
goodncold
49 minutes ago  
My daughter had that therapy.  Unfortunately it doesn't work in all cases.
 
tuxq
40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Heh. No.
 
sinko swimo
6 minutes ago  
I had a few years of my life stolen away from severe depression. It's real and it's terrible. Reading of this women suffering from severe depression and choosing to have three children brings me down. I'm aware some of you think that's fine and fair. I thinks it's selfish and terrible. People suffering from mental illness should not be around children or possibly passing on those very same genes.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
3 minutes ago  
Sounds like a brain massage.  I wonder if someone will read that article and try to make their own device at home.
 
pheed
2 minutes ago  
Ehhhh weed and shrooms are cheaper and more fun.

No, I'm serious.
Mostly...
 
yms
1 minute ago  
Helmet
 
