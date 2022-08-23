 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(International Business Times)   Medical marijuana measure misses in Nebraska because proponents were too high to sign a petition   (ibtimes.com) divider line
12
    More: Ironic, Cannabis, Legality of cannabis by country, medical marijuana proposals, Medical Cannabis Patient Protections Initiative, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, required number of signatures, chronic pain, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis  
•       •       •

223 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2022 at 6:30 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"If you legalize marijuana, you're gonna kill your kids. That's what the data shows from around the country"

Cannabevets-like "research" detected.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"If you legalize marijuana, you're gonna kill your kids. That's what the data shows from around the country," Ricketts said in March 2021.

Narrator: The data does not show this.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
have you been to nebraska? f them
 
tuxq
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They should have branded it as corn's hotter cousin.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Love that the ad ( on fark) for this is about getting an eighth for a penny
 
dryknife
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They've got plenty of ditch weed.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
so sad. meanwhile in Colorado and Ohio college students are graduating with degrees in the cannabis business. Nebraska is giving away millions of dollars in business revenue to bordering states.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Afroman - Because I Got High (Official Music Video)
Youtube WeYsTmIzjkw
 
minorshan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I mean, I live in Arizona,ffs, and we've got legal weed for recreation. If you're small government, just regulate it. Let the states decide and prosecute them for real illegal acts against property and people.

It's just become more and more ironic that the so-called small government states don't want to let people to do what they want to do under a regulated state of taxes and other legal things to do with business.

Moral "majority" was just always a scare tactic on both sides (aka, if you don't talk us up, you suck anyway, fatty).
 
kroxeldiphibic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: "If you legalize marijuana, you're gonna kill your kids. That's what the data shows from around the country"

Cannabevets-like "research" detected.



Marijuana Kills
Youtube WxJ0WZdQ2IM
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But gathering signatures to get something you want on a ballot sounds like work.

Isn't posting a dank meme enough?
 
Dwedit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
hrwiki.orgView Full Size


"Hey, my bromide. You look like a cool guy who likes to progress. I was wondering if you'd be interested in signing this petition..."
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.