(The Hill)   He's not saying it's aliens... but it's aliens   (thehill.com) divider line
23
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ok, but have you heard some of The People who elect our congress critters lately? Talk about a doughnut shy of a dozen
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In Congress, where legislation is drafted, debated and enacted, clear and concise definitions are of paramount importance.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In Congress, where legislation is drafted

...are all morons.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Repo Man (6/10) Movie CLIP - Flying Saucers & Time Machines (1984) HD
Youtube vRJ5cCP0ZPE
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Congress


The same government body where it's debated whether a fertilized embryo is a person.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's not farking aliens.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I mean, if we knew what they were they'd just be IFOs.
 
sammyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Close2TheEdge: In Congress, where legislation is drafted, debated and enacted, clear and concise definitions are of paramount importance.

[Fark user image image 221x240]


There has never been a better time to use that meme in the entire existence of Fark.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm calling undiscovered earth creatures that live in the upper atmosphere

Still nuts, but feels less nuts
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The aliens are hiding in plain sight. In Congress, of course. You have always known that, haven't you?
 
chawco
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Some people on reddit are taking this REALLY seriously. As if some language by congress was definitive proof, because people in congress clearly are 'in the know' and didn't immediately spill the beans for short term political gain.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Unidentified Flying Interstellar Astronauts

/got nothing
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Look over there!, said Congress.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I want to believe , But I can't ..
 
a particular individual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The vast distances between stars makes alien visitation a near-impossibility.

They're obviously from the future, or a parallel dimension.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Because they were all built by meerkats.
I mean, just look at them. Could you ever trust these creatures?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't know what they are but I'd like to.
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The explosive implication that some UFOs have non-human origins.

Swamp gas is non-human in origin.
 
falkone32
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
