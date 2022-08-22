 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   It's a FAAAKE   (ottawa.ctvnews.ca) divider line
41
    More: News, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Winston Churchill, Yousuf Karsh, iconic photograph of Sir Winston Churchill, Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh, photo of Churchill, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel  
•       •       •

3024 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2022 at 10:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fake news
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Unavailable for comment
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the people in history I'd want to travel back in time and get drunk with. Not the thief, Churchill I mean.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a FAAAKE!! no... ITS REAAAL!!!!!
Youtube 6lHgbbM9pu4
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the point? Ransom? Nobody can admit to owning it or selling it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a genuine fake?

That's a lot of effort I guess.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: What's the point? Ransom? Nobody can admit to owning it or selling it.


Rich people can and do. I'd be surprised if Elon Musk didn't have a few "missing" masterpieces in a concealed room.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As a precautionary measure, the remaining photographs located in the Reading Lounge have been removed until they can be secured properly."

I know hindsight is 20/20 and all but did anyone think it might've been a good idea to secure such a famous photo BEFORE it was so easily stolen. Idiots.
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've been suckered in!!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have the NFT for it
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: "As a precautionary measure, the remaining photographs located in the Reading Lounge have been removed until they can be secured properly."

I know hindsight is 20/20 and all but did anyone think it might've been a good idea to secure such a famous photo BEFORE it was so easily stolen. Idiots.


The original photo isn't the print, it's the negative.
 
Out of the blue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A story so sensitive only a multi skilled journalist can cover it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of Canada's most famous photographers of the rich and famous.  He got Winston Churchill to scowl by snatching his cigar away and taking the photo quick. This is the kind of psychology that makes a difference between talent and genius.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bean: It's a poster (HD CLIP)
Youtube IgTx-wSusOc
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: I have the NFT for it


I've found the thief! You possess something very valuable.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold on I'm sorry, it's a... a photograph... there ISN'T an original.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been found in a search of some boxes stored haphazardly at a South Florida golf course.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It's a genuine fake?

That's a lot of effort I guess.


Not enough to copy a frame
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karsh!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
totallyfakenewshere.comView Full Size
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks the same to me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Star Trek: Vreenak's Big Fake Out
Youtube HXWQIiFxjbc
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IceCube85
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think Steven Wright knows a thing or two about something being stolen and replaced with an exact replica.

STEVEN WRIGHT - COMPLETE Works - stereo HQ - (pt.2 of 5)
Youtube 22Gh4lZ4bi4
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Look at all these FODs outing themselves in this thread!
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: [Fark user image 356x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Sir, this is a Wendy's.
 
ansius
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
cool video from an art thief and an art heist detective on how it's done and how they're caught.

Former Art Thief And Detective Rate 9 Art Heists In Movies And TV | How Real Is It?
Youtube AzGs26X86i4
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We are deeply saddened by this brazen act," Geneviève Dumas, the Chateau Laurier's general manager, said in a news release.

When asked if they had any leads, Dumas said "We shall look on the beaches, we shall look on the landing grounds. We shall look in the fields and in the streets..."
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You're a phoney.  Hey!  He's a big fat phoney!

Sir, we know it's a copy.

I'm not talking about the pic, I mean Churchill.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "As a precautionary measure, the remaining photographs located in the Reading Lounge have been removed until they can be secured properly."

I know hindsight is 20/20 and all but did anyone think it might've been a good idea to secure such a famous photo BEFORE it was so easily stolen. Idiots.


Obviously not. You are smarter than everyone else, obviously.
 
nhoj1962
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nothing like an article expressing outrage that someone steals a famous work of art, then the web designer who is clearly not an "artist" putting a blurred horizontal background of said iconic image around the vertical format iconic portrait, merely because dipspits on the internet think anything in vertical format is wrong. Horrible layout is also wrong, and stupid.

And this article did this merely because a whole generation now views a majority of their content on a phone in landscape position, doesn't mean it's better. Graphic artists and idiots who refuse to leave a vertical format image alone, prefer seeing a smaller version of an image, vs. seeing an image in vertical format.

I've seen it with images of the Eiffel tower, the Washington monument etc. Which really requires the asinine step of blowing and blurring only a tiny portion of images of these vertical objects, in order to ruin really good images by making them smaller than necessary. Any graphic designer ever learn how to work with a vertical image by text wrapping above/left/below the image, or if really contrarian, text wrapping above/right/below?
 
whenIsayGO
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Hold on I'm sorry, it's a... a photograph... there ISN'T an original.


This. I fail to see what the BFD is. Is the negative lost?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Boo_Guy: "As a precautionary measure, the remaining photographs located in the Reading Lounge have been removed until they can be secured properly."

I know hindsight is 20/20 and all but did anyone think it might've been a good idea to secure such a famous photo BEFORE it was so easily stolen. Idiots.

The original photo isn't the print, it's the negative.



TRAGEDY!! SOMEONE FUNGED OUR NON-FUNGIBLE PRINT!!

/if they had left the original frame, the NFP probably wouldn't have been missed for decades, if at all
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It is an original print by the photographer who took it and the print was made at the time that he took it. You can make multiple copies from the negative after that, but that doesn't take away from the immediacy of the artists intention. It is an important historical artifact, And an original work of art. Can't you see that there are people who would want to have the original print them a re-print made years later?
 
Poster1212
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Theres a lot of pictures on hotel review sites showing where this stolen picture was in the hotel. Here is the reading room:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Its hanging at eye level and the room is always empty. Must have been stolen in the 4AM hours where there was no one around
 
Iggie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Robin Hood speech
Youtube 8VNNswWJfyY
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I never understood are, you can appreciate a replica just as much as the original

Considering they only noticed it was stolen was because it was crooked and the frame did not match and not the picture itself, does it really matter.

And as others stated, the true photo was the negative.  Just hit print 50x
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I bet Walter Benjamin did this.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.