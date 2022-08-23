 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Tourist in swimming trunks posts holiday pictures of himself standing next to Russian Air Defense artillery - receives thanks from Ukranian Ministry of Defense   (unilad.com) divider line
26
    More: Awkward, Crimea, Ukraine, Russia, position of Russian artillery, Vladimir Putin, Russian troops, Belarus, Ukrainian Ministry of Defence  
•       •       •

908 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2022 at 12:05 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
THIS is why those documents in 45** safe were taken back by the government. So many things that people have NO IDEA about WHY photos and documents are important.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hopefully he was killed in the rocket barrage that followed. Firstly because Russians don't deserve human things like vacations, and secondly, to stop him from inflicting his body on the world.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

theteacher: THIS is why those documents in 45** safe were taken back by the government. So many things that people have NO IDEA about WHY photos and documents are important.


I remember when they were looking for Bin Laden, the specialist guy on the news was saying "We analyze the type of rocks behind him, the plants growing around and the position of the sun. We use that to find him."

To us they are rocks, to a geologist, they know the only place in the world those rocks are located. In conjunction with the other clues will give them a rough area to search.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Combustion: I remember when they were looking for Bin Laden, the specialist guy on the news was saying "We analyze the type of rocks behind him, the plants growing around and the position of the sun. We use that to find him."


Or they use that excuse to hide the identity of the source who actually tipped them off. Parallel construction, same as the DEA.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Russian appointed governor of Sevastopol asked tourists to take less photos...

"Fewer."

"Yes, it did in fact cause a furor."
 
Lucky Stu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Those aren't swim trunks, that's a Speedo.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
EXIFdata viewer
(｡•ᴗ-)✧
 
replacementcool
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hope they nailed the tourist too
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If the Russians were half the cyber geniuses they claim to be they would be flooding social media with tons of shooped holiday photos with faked coordinates that plot out Dickbutt on a map of Eastern Europe.
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If the Russians were half the cyber geniuses they claim to be they would be flooding social media with tons of shooped holiday photos with faked coordinates that plot out Dickbutt on a map of Eastern Europe.


And if my uncle had a snatch he'd be Baba Yaga, comrade
 
Watubi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've got to believe this is just trolling and we've been feeding them intel on every single Russian movement.  I mean, borscht goes right through you.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

neongoats: Hopefully he was killed in the rocket barrage that followed. Firstly because Russians don't deserve human things like vacations, and secondly, to stop him from inflicting his body on the world.


Or simply a rocket barrage is a lot nicer than what Russians will do to him.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Da! Let's take the family to vacation in an actively contested zone during a hot war. This sounds like good idea." - said some Russian idiots. Apparently.
 
KB202
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Women will never be equal to men until a woman can walk down the street in a bikini with leathery skin, sagging breasts, and a beer hut and genuinely believe she is a sexy beast."
 
jerryskid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

theteacher: THIS is why those documents in 45** safe were taken back by the government. So many things that people have NO IDEA about trump and all trump voters do not have the capacity to understand WHY photos and documents are important.


They are all f*cking idiots. Perhaps a trump voter can demonstrate to us all how stupid they are by giving examples of how they aren't complete idiots. We can also take their silence as them having to modicum of brains cells to know that they are stupid. That would be a step up from when they speak.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's a classic "trawl the social for interesting images". Looking for drugs with GPS data is a classic, but just geo-fencing a region and looking at everything is also effective.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

neongoats: Hopefully he was killed in the rocket barrage that followed. Firstly because Russians don't deserve human things like vacations, and secondly, to stop him from inflicting his body on the world.


I hope he is alive and having a great time vacationing and posting photos from near many other Russian Army facilties
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jerryskid: having to modicum of brains cells to know that they are stupid.


How do to modicum of brains cells for knowing of the stupids jerrys kid? Does painful last from procedure until when and how much?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/though, it's Russian artillery
//keep talking, comrades!
 
paulleah
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

theteacher: THIS is why those documents in 45** safe were taken back by the government. So many things that people have NO IDEA about WHY photos and documents are important.


And it's a shame they publicized this. Because now there will be fewer.
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dad !?!?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

neongoats: Hopefully he was killed in the rocket barrage that followed. Firstly because Russians don't deserve human things like vacations, and secondly, to stop him from inflicting his body on the world.


Nah, I hope he goes around exposing more SAM launchers for artillery strikes.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lucky Stu: Those aren't swim trunks, that's a Speedo.


It's Russians at the beach.  Nothing but speedos and gold chains for kilometers along the shore.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Watubi: I've got to believe this is just trolling and we've been feeding them intel on every single Russian movement.  I mean, borscht goes right through you.


If that is the case, it is probably some Russian big wig
 
hlehmann
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The Russian appointed governor of Sevastopol asked tourists to take less photos...

"Fewer."

"Yes, it did in fact cause a furor."


When you're talking about discrete, countable things, you use "fewer", not "less".  You don't say "I want fewer water in this glass", just like you don't say "he has less fries than I do".  Yes, it's a pet peeve, right up there with people that say "anyways".
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hlehmann: Yes, it's a pet peeve, right up there with people that say "anyways".


People who aint right say "anyways"and us refined humps says  "anyhow"
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.