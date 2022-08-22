 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Good evening. I'm Moses and I'll be your server tonight. Please tip generously as I owe $84 million for directing a massacre of 600 civilians in my homeland   (inquirer.com) divider line
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the plaintiff's attorney didn't take this case on commission.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, why not just whack the guy without ever revealing who he really was? No one would even notice he's gone, no one would ever suspect whoever offed him, and there would be some actual justice rather than this pyrrhic victory.
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure he probably has that back at the house.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A "former server" but he should have a better job so he can pay off that $84 million. Maybe a Philadelphia city councilperson.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If only he'd had some stone tablets to tell him what not to do.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cheese steaks so good even war criminals flock to them
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Uh, isn't this the person you banish to Gitmo for a hundred years?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, he fled from the US to Liberia to escape justice for crimes he committed. In Liberia.

Methinks this is a self correcting problem.
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
uncannyxmen.netView Full Size


Even the X-men can't stop him!
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: So, he fled from the US to Liberia to escape justice for crimes he committed. In Liberia.

Methinks this is a self correcting problem.


...in a Vault of Horror comic
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Honestly, why not just whack the guy without ever revealing who he really was? No one would even notice he's gone, no one would ever suspect whoever offed him, and there would be some actual justice rather than this pyrrhic victory.


Aside from possible disinclination or inability to murder? Presumably because the public vindication is the point. No one brought this case for a payday or even for vengeance or justice. They brought it to have their claims against this man heard and accepted, to have his crimes and lies exposed. Secret revenge would not do.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/now, I'm not saying a shortened life in Liberia is necessarily off the table...
 
Firm Tautology [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Another Moses ordered the killing of 3,000. Not in his homeland, though. Hadn't quite got there yet by then.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'd 1000% rather be in the U.S. and owe the money than be in Liberia.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Uh, isn't this the person you banish to Gitmo for a hundred years?


No one should be "banished" to gitmo. They fact that it still exists is another stain on wtf America is about.
 
Shryke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Russ1642: Uh, isn't this the person you banish to Gitmo for a hundred years?

No one should be "banished" to gitmo. They fact that it still exists is another stain on wtf America is about.


This would be much better with a violin in the background. Maybe a crying indian, too.
 
