 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   This year's "Thousand year flood" brought to you by Dallas, TX   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Flood, National Weather Service, Flash floods, severity of the storm, World's busiest airports by passenger traffic, Washington Post, Worth area, Airport  
•       •       •

337 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2022 at 11:05 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This week's you mean.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
fark em
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Someday a real rain will come and wash all this scum off the streets. I go all over. I take people to Plano. I take 'em to Deep Ellum. I don't care. Don't make no difference to me. It does to some. Some won't even take Democrats. Don't make no difference to me.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Today's you mean.
 
maxheck
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Someday a real rain will come and wash all this scum off the streets. I go all over. I take people to Plano. I take 'em to Deep Ellum. I don't care. Don't make no difference to me. It does to some. Some won't even take Democrats. Don't make no difference to me.


Yeah, but then we'll open the gates in the wall people demanded from San Antonio to Florida and let the zombie hoard through.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This year's?  More like this quarter's.
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Whew!!! Lucky they didn't secede last week, huh?? Bring on that sweet, sweet, federal-government-that-we-hate relief funding!
 
pacified
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A few extra lanes of highway will fix it
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Man, a thousand years doesn't seem as long as it used to.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Thousand year flood" actually means engineers, hydrologists, meteorologists, climatologists and statastically inclined math nerds have calculated that a particular flood event has a .1% chance of happening in any given year. Human life spans and our limited records can't determine if those calculates odds are correct. If we experience 3 "thousand year flood" events within 10 years but not another one for another 2990 years then the calculations were pretty accurate.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: This week's you mean.


Beat me to it. I think we have had 3 or 4 1000 year floods this month and there is still time for a few more
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Today's you median.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
3  1,000-year floods this past week.

Don't they mean thrice-weekly?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.