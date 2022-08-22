 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   With friends like this, who needs enemas?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

652 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2022 at 10:46 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Never been that drunk.
 
Galaxie500 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"His friends"

That's very slightly more believable than "slipped and fell on it," but the x-ray looks like it took more effort than mere "inserting."
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Worst game of beer pong ever.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's the last time he'll be playing boozical chairs.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TEN DAYS after 'his friends inserted it as a drunken prank'

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Dad, do you know where the other end of my tin can phone went?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Munden: "Dad, do you know where the other end of my tin can phone went?"
[Fark user image image 720x405]


Can you hear me now ?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It'll be funny... wow, it just sucked up in there! You battin' for the other team?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No girls; one cup.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He was asked if, while camping, would he tell anyone if he woke up with a sore ass and his underwear down at his ankles.
He said "No".
He chose poorly.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Million to one shot doc, million to one.
 
gwenners
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A million-to-one shot, Doc, million-to-one.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SBinRR: He was asked if, while camping, would he tell anyone if he woke up with a sore ass


Rectum.
 
gwenners
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Million to one shot doc, million to one.


That simulpost was a million-to-one shot
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: SBinRR: He was asked if, while camping, would he tell anyone if he woke up with a sore ass

Rectum.


Damn near.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why did I laugh at that story. Cause I used to drink lots...way too much...and I had friends.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why is anal rape considered a prank? What in the ever loving fark is wrong with people?
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is why your shop teacher told you to not screw around with the arbor press.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
seriously how did this because public?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
become.  how did this become public.
/spelling is a pain in the ass
//butt i shouldn't joke...
///sorry
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Why is anal rape considered a prank? What in the ever loving fark is wrong with people?


Because poop
 
hammettman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
...stuck inside a man's rectum 10 days before surgery by friends in drunken condition...

"Friends" in drunken condition performing surgery?  I don't think so.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's just mean. But I'm still laughing...I shouldn't
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Real "corn hole" is not for the faint of heart.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
May he who visited India without leaving with a cup up his ass cast the first Sankara stone.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
**blows party horn**

**blows party horn**
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"I got so drunk they shoved a cocktail shaker up my ass."

"You're full of shiat."

"Well, not after the surgery!"
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Why is anal rape considered a prank? What in the ever loving fark is wrong with people?


Because if it's a prank it's not gay so they are not gay.

Oh and it's fake, they had a big gay party and want to cover it up.   The fact they used a cup shows how much they were trying to hid this, they could have bought a few supplies...

/nothing wrong with big gay parties
//unless you wait 10 days to get the cup removed
/// 2 girls....1...c u p?
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.