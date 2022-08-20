 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WAFB Baton Rouge)   On the plus side, the house now has plenty of natural light   (wafb.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Louisiana, English-language films, Copyright, All rights reserved, Assistant Fire Chief Mark Guastella, tree service crane vehicle, home's roof, section of the tree  
•       •       •

678 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2022 at 9:12 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Looks like a future Internet meme to me.
 
King Something
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nailed it!
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Looks like a future Internet meme to me.


I'm not sure if they still make demotivator calendars and posters, but this would be a strong candidate.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seriously subby!!

On the plus flip side, the house now has plenty of natural light
 
Dodo David
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When asked why the crane flipped over, the operator replied, "I wood like to answer that question, but right now it has me stumped."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The article has a video that's well worth watching. Here's a screencap:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Falcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've always heard that Louisiana had their own aurora borealis!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
""It appears to be something that went awry when it came to the weight after they cut a section of the tree off and it caused what you see to happen," Assistant Fire Chief Mark Guastella told KSLA. "In doing so, the boom of the truck went through the house and so it damaged the house significantly.""

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Natural? Seems man-made.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

seen it before
 
p51d007
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But did they get the tree down?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.