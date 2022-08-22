 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Active Shooter reported in Atlanta, of course it's on Peachtree ST   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have to admire Atlanta's dedication to the Peach Tree.  But damn it's hard to find your way around town.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can you be a little more specific, subby?

traveler.marriott.comView Full Size
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ox45tallboy: Can you be a little more specific, subby?

[traveler.marriott.com image 850x425]


When I worked phone tech support I loved to torture callers from ATL by asking which peachtree office they where in and had well above a 50% "how did you know?" response rate
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

Report
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

Reportedly unamused.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
goat.com.auView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mass shootings and active shooter events are becoming so mundane that 7 out of 7 posts aren't even bothering to even address the shooting. yay, Murcia. I guess 8 as I'm just commenting on the commenting.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We were just in this area, and managed to get lost in a two-square block area: "specifically near 12th Street and Peachtree Street NE and 15th Street and W. Peachtree Street NW"
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised it took this long.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BONUS. I think this is a lady shooter...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so impressed by news on twitter.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Mass shootings and active shooter events are becoming so mundane that 7 out of 7 posts aren't even bothering to even address the shooting. yay, Murcia. I guess 8 as I'm just commenting on the commenting.


We've had an average of just over 1.5 mass shootings per day in the US for 2022 year to date, they're very much of the dog bites man category at this point. Nobody in power cares, nothing is being done to address the issue so much like violent crime in the 20th century we go on with our lives hoping we aren't the next victim.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: Can you be a little more specific, subby?

[traveler.marriott.com image 850x425]


img2.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the guns okay?
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in custody:

https://twitter.com/GregTodd_/status/1561823588092624898
 
Double_B
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shooter is in custody.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/22/us/atlanta-midtown-shooting/index.html

/twitter sux
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the feel of this thread.

At this point I'm just content to crack jokes about mass shootings.  It's either that or have a farking breakdown.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strutin: in custody:

https://twitter.com/GregTodd_/status/1561823588092624898


Well, that's one way to secure housing for life. Dumbfarkingbroad.
 
Double_B
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strutin: in custody:

https://twitter.com/GregTodd_/status/1561823588092624898


dammit 5 seconds late...
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Adios, Bart.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So let's bring that down to "woman targeted management office over eviction proceedings" instead of "mass shooting".
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
1) Thoughts and Prayers to victims
2) Thankful for law enforcement responding and keeping us safe
3) Thankful no law enforcement were injured
4) Now is not the time for politics
5) NRA gun show next week, with our special buy 2 get 1 free deal on all ARs and featuring special guest Ted Cruz
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Update says shooter is in custody.

https://twitter.com/DevonHeinen/status/1561815494851641351
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Will the shooter be tried in Peachtree Ct?
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I did a couple of weeks of datacenter work just a couple of blocks from there.  There were shell casings /inside/ the security fence, never really did get the story on that one.

What a dive.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Mass shootings and active shooter events are becoming so mundane that 7 out of 7 posts aren't even bothering to even address the shooting. yay, Murcia. I guess 8 as I'm just commenting on the commenting.


I guess we just take all the freedom for granted
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

strutin: in custody:

https://twitter.com/GregTodd_/status/1561823588092624898


What's the deal with the guy on the right? He looks like he's cosplaying Halo or Fallout
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
From the police update, it appears the shooter was trying to hop a plane when she got picked up. Unclear if she had made it to main security before she got stopped.
 
jimjays
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Mass shootings and active shooter events are becoming so mundane that 7 out of 7 posts aren't even bothering to even address the shooting. yay, Murcia. I guess 8 as I'm just commenting on the commenting.


I was having a similar thought. But you have to admit the Peach Tree everything down there is pretty annoying. Details are always sketchy this soon after a shooting, but for all we know it was the Peach Tree frustration that made him snap.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was worried for a moment. I'm fine. I was miles away, on Peachtree St.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jimjays: OK So Amuse Me: Mass shootings and active shooter events are becoming so mundane that 7 out of 7 posts aren't even bothering to even address the shooting. yay, Murcia. I guess 8 as I'm just commenting on the commenting.

I was having a similar thought. But you have to admit the Peach Tree everything down there is pretty annoying. Details are always sketchy this soon after a shooting, but for all we know it was the Peach Tree frustration that made him snap.


It's really not that freakin' complicated if you know how to read. Now, try getting off of 285 without going in a circle three times. LOL That's a good test for a rookie down here.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
old man dick
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MBooda: [Fark user image 588x616]
Adios, Bart.



Did they really blur the face? On a "have you seen this person"?
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A female suspect? How unusual.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I once broke Google Maps by requesting directions from Ray's Pizza in New York to Peachtree St. in Atlanta.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

old man dick: MBooda: [Fark user image 588x616]
Adios, Bart.


Did they really blur the face? On a "have you seen this person"?


Maybe she's a sasquatch.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He's just spreading politeness in the community.
 
ansius
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He's a rugged individual standing his ground and protecting his castle.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

strutin: in custody:

https://twitter.com/GregTodd_/status/1561823588092624898


Young, black, female is demographically unusual for these sorts of things...

/being on the corner of Peachtree and Peachtree is not
 
assjuice
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wtf does ST stand for? It sure as shiat ain't 'street'.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: We were just in this area, and managed to get lost in a two-square block area: "specifically near 12th Street and Peachtree Street NE and 15th Street and W. Peachtree Street NW"


Oh, that narrows it down
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: So let's bring that down to "woman targeted management office over eviction proceedings" instead of "mass shooting".


Porque no los dos?
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: BONUS. I think this is a lady shooter...


So a flood advisory for the Metro Atlanta area?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Geotpf: strutin: in custody:

https://twitter.com/GregTodd_/status/1561823588092624898

Young, black, female is demographically unusual for these sorts of things...

/being on the corner of Peachtree and Peachtree is not


I can't wait for the GOP demand for Biden to enhance gun laws.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Kitty2.0: So let's bring that down to "woman targeted management office over eviction proceedings" instead of "mass shooting".

Porque no los dos?


Porque un tiroteo masivo generalmente tiene como objetivo eliminar a muchas personas que no te han afectado directamente de ninguna manera y solo estás enojado con el mundo. Ella tenía motivos.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: A female suspect? How unusual.


It's not unusual to get shot by anyone.

It's not unusual to get gunned by anyone.

And if you feel yourself being shot by anyone.

It's not unusual to bleed and die.
 
skyotter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
People get weird whenever a gun is used for its intended purpose.
 
