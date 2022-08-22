 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTOP)   14 snickerdoodle cookies gave their lives for this story   (wtop.com) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, Police, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C., Friday afternoon, Violence, Stafford County Sheriff's Office, news release, Sheriff, Coroner  
•       •       •

432 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2022 at 7:40 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was "unhappy" with the smoothie she received at the Tropical Smoothie Café on South Gateway Drive, and threatened to beat the employee who had served it to her.

That sounds like rational behavior.  The mental health industry in this country is pathetic.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Many Bothans died to bring us this information...
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No, George! Not the livestock
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She's got a pineapple, RUN!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Snickerdoodles are tropical?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Snickerdoodles are tropical?


actchually, the name of the place is the Tropical Smoothie & New England Cookie Café.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Man, what a waste.  Despite the ridiculous name those are my favorite kind of cookies.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tantrums stunts appear to be how adults of a certain age attempt to resolve issues.

Bet it was recorded and is on TikTok.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Tantrums stunts appear to be how adults of a certain age attempt to resolve issues.

Bet it was recorded and is on TikTok.


Not a cunning stunt.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.