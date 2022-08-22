 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Great news for Farkers from Toronto: this dangerous weapon has been taken off the street
    Facepalm  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who the fark turned that in? The creature from the Black Lagoon?
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think they should take it out to the range and take a few shots with it, just to prove how dangerous it is. Nothing could possible go wrong.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
H&R Bulldog that, judging by the trigger being fully rearward with the hammer down, was already broken when someone tossed it in a lake.

At least 99 years old and chambered for cartridges that no longer exist.

https://www.gunauction.com/buy/14807721
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some of the comments are comedy gold.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think someone found my metal cap gun from 1982.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

I seem to have lost my revolver, sir.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: I think they should take it out to the range and take a few shots with it, just to prove how dangerous it is. Nothing could possible go wrong.


The main danger is the tetanus.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That is dangerous. If you got hit over the head with that you'd need a tetanus shot.
 
Trik
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was expecting a switchblade comb.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: That is dangerous. If you got hit over the head with that you'd need a tetanus shot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hey look everyone, it's the murder weapon from every episode of Perry Mason!
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've found guns in worse condition than that in Fallout.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gopher321: Who the fark turned that in? The creature from the Black Lagoon?


Since it's Toronto, probably Doug Ford's pool boy
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I mean ... I guess you could hit somebody with it.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Make jokes. May be evidence in a cold case.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gopher321: Who the fark turned that in? The creature from the Black Lagoon?


Bet you didnt know ol' fishface is an O.G. NRA member

"I'll give you my gun when you pry it from my cold, dead flippers"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A soak in some Evaporust and it'll be back to shootin' Irish and Mediterraneans in no time.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: A soak in some Evaporust and it'll be back to shootin' Irish and Mediterraneans in no time.


I just know that gun will show up in my lube tube feed on one of those shiatty phony restoration channels..
 
NeedlesslyCanadian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The timing of link greenlighting here is absolutely flawless, bravo.

Makes the choice of the Facepalm tag rather...er...yeah.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: iamskibibitz: That is dangerous. If you got hit over the head with that you'd need a tetanus shot.

[Fark user image image 400x217]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: A soak in some Evaporust and it'll be back to shootin' Irish and Mediterraneans in no time.


Haven't you heard? No Irish allowed.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A big black dildo!

/me clicks link

Nope.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is that the gun from the end of Predator 2?
 
Vern
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mexico did it better, over ten years ago.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


I'm surprised I still remember having that picture around, but it was amazing. Those rifles are complete crap, they're corroded all over. Being an AK, yeah, you might be able to clean them up and use them, at least for one shot. But you'd really have to be willing to risk as much damage to yourself as you are to the other guy. But I think there's a reason the Mexican authorities found that cache of rifles; and it's not because they were one step ahead. They were 20 or 30 years behind.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: [Fark user image 731x186]

The timing of link greenlighting here is absolutely flawless, bravo.

Makes the choice of the Facepalm tag rather...er...yeah.


I thought it was Amusing rather than Facepalmy.

Russ1642: [Fark user image 425x360]


There's a non-zero percent chance that some kind on a field trip stole it is from one of Toronto's gazillion local museums. The docents are all groovy, but they are understaffed. Once there's 5 people visiting, their eyeballs go all googly trying to keep track of Sticky Fingers McGee and Grandma Teapocket filching all the 1920s teacups.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Make jokes. May be evidence in a cold case.


Considering that JessieL identified the gun as 99 years old, probably an _extremely_ cold case.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's a restoration guy on YouTube who could make that good as new.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Make jokes. May be evidence in a cold case.


Like from the ice age?
 
