 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Words are dangerous things   (npr.org) divider line
11
    More: Florida, High school, Sarasota, Florida, school district, Education, Teacher, accepting donations of new books, Florida's Sarasota County School District, Donation  
•       •       •

483 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2022 at 6:35 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
fark yeah, the farking dictionary has half the farking words what got all them farking books banned in the first place.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God. What happened Sarasota, you used to be pretty cool in the 80s and 90s. And the Selby library was most excellent back then, and a lovely piece of architecture.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If I could turn back time, I'd give it all to you.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image 425x318]


Sadly, one of my neighbors started flying one of these this weekend. Unironically.

And I don't even live within 1,000 miles of Florida.

I wish I was joking.
 
farker99
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Republican'ts know that if you let someone get an education they won't grow up to vote for Republican'ts.
/Education is dangerous
//Which is why the founders of the country were all for it
///And Republican'ts are all against it
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
(basically) HALF the 8-9YOs in this state already cannot read at grade level.......

https://www.tampabay.com/news/education/2022/05/25/53-of-florida-third-graders-passed-the-states-reading-test-this-year/

i'm sure denying them free dictionaries will TOTALLY HELP with that! yay DeSuckass, way to "train up" future republican smooth brains.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What if this is all just part of a greater strategy to get liberals to give up and let the conservatives have their school vouchers in exchange for taking the handcuffs off of public schools?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thought is dangerous to the Red Hats.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: What if this is all just part of a greater strategy to get liberals to give up and let the conservatives have their school vouchers in exchange for taking the handcuffs off of public schools?


Why would they stop there? We all know that they want to completely and utterly kill public education.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
a new state law that gives parents more control over the selection of reading and instructional materials in schools.

heil heil Heil HEIL HEIL!
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.