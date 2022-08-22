 Skip to content
(CNN)   Yes, dogs cry actual tears of joy when reunited with owners after a long separation. Scientists apparently need to spend money studying this instead of, you know, asking any dog owner or adopting their own pet   (cnn.com) divider line
20
20 Comments     (+0 »)
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dog love is serious business! They ain't f*cking around!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Subby, the number of things "everyone knows are true" that are dead wrong is near infinite.  If you don't like knowledge, the time machine back to the pre-Sumerian era is thataway.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Subby's just jealous those scientists are basically getting paid to pet the dog
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I came back from my last vacation, my dog moped around the house for the entire first day I was back because it was back to me and not the nice neighbor lady who spoiled him rotten with treats.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meanwhile...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: Meanwhile...

[Fark user image image 512x487]


Hahaa, funny story. I had surgery recently - our dog IMMEDIATELY knew that I was "injured" and sniffed my incisions before even saying hi to me. Guarded me for weeks.

The cats did not give two sh*ts and were visibly offended that I was unwilling to let them sit on me.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Subby seems not to understand how science works.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's pee, Subby.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

educated: gopher321: Meanwhile...

[Fark user image image 512x487]

Hahaa, funny story. I had surgery recently - our dog IMMEDIATELY knew that I was "injured" and sniffed my incisions before even saying hi to me. Guarded me for weeks.

The cats did not give two sh*ts and were visibly offended that I was unwilling to let them sit on me.


You smelled like you came from the vet. The dog assumed your nuts had just been cut off.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It involved a paper strip placed inside the eyelids of the dogs for a minute before and after they were reunited with their owners following five to seven hours of separation.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

phalamir: Subby, the number of things "everyone knows are true" that are dead wrong is near infinite.  If you don't like knowledge, the time machine back to the pre-Sumerian era is thataway.


I was teaching social studies today, and the text mentioned a time machine in terms of us not knowing one hundred percent of the past. I asked the class that if anyone invents the time machine to please show up in the seconds.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Many people (including much of the law) still believe that dogs are purely instinctual animals, rather than thinking, feeling beings that while not on-par with Humans, are intelligent and share most of our characteristics as sapient people.  Having concrete data on this is helpful going forward, especially when it comes to setting public policy.  As it stands, in many places, a dog that bites a person will be ordered to be put down regardless of context.

The more proof of sapience the better.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: phalamir: Subby, the number of things "everyone knows are true" that are dead wrong is near infinite.  If you don't like knowledge, the time machine back to the pre-Sumerian era is thataway.

I was teaching social studies today, and the text mentioned a time machine in terms of us not knowing one hundred percent of the past. I asked the class that if anyone invents the time machine to please show up in the seconds.


Not a valid test.  It only works if one of them does it.  If someone does it fifty years after the last one of your studentsdies, you haven't proven anything.  A much better one was Stephen Hawking making a public declaration about a particular time and place.  He's famous enough that his invitation will reverberate through the ages.
 
KB202
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So dogs that teared up were seen as more human and protected by the humans, so they survived to reproduce more often, so now most dogs tear up when they see their humans.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

educated: Dog love is serious business! They ain't f*cking around!


A dog's love is very different from that of a square.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We need tof ire any tenured profesor who says, "Now we know..." or "Finally we can say that..." when it comes to nonhuman emotions. They are always so farking fictional, it's insulting to their readers. We all know these thigns already. Their inquiries are purely methodologically interesting, or purely epistemological, but they say the STUPIDEST shyte about nonhumans and cognition and emotion. Jesus, what garbage. We should be funding important research, not psychopaths who cannot identify emotional activity in nonhumans. Extra extra - crow use tools to hook things NO FARKING KIDDING DIPSHIAT, THEY BUILD NESTS YOU COCKDUMBING farker.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

educated: gopher321: Meanwhile...

[Fark user image image 512x487]

Hahaa, funny story. I had surgery recently - our dog IMMEDIATELY knew that I was "injured" and sniffed my incisions before even saying hi to me. Guarded me for weeks.

The cats did not give two sh*ts and were visibly offended that I was unwilling to let them sit on me.


Dog's know you are hurt, and happy to see you alive.

Cat's are wondering why you haven't crawled into a hole to die yet, so you don't attract scavengers and predators.

Don't be mad at nature. Hell, maybe the cats just assume you don't want to get on the cart yet.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Joy, that emotion that a dog has no concept of, like all emotions, cus emotions are human societal constructs.

Dogs that can correctly key their behavior to the rhe thing that gives it food, were the dogs that got to be studied by Japanese scientists. That's all.

Maybe we can teach people to not consider dog ownership with all the responsibility of picking a lamp, and then we dont have to try and overlay human emotions onto them, to allay how needlessly brutal we are to them (or cats)
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phalamir: hoodiowithtudio: phalamir: Subby, the number of things "everyone knows are true" that are dead wrong is near infinite.  If you don't like knowledge, the time machine back to the pre-Sumerian era is thataway.

I was teaching social studies today, and the text mentioned a time machine in terms of us not knowing one hundred percent of the past. I asked the class that if anyone invents the time machine to please show up in the seconds.

Not a valid test.  It only works if one of them does it.  If someone does it fifty years after the last one of your studentsdies, you haven't proven anything.  A much better one was Stephen Hawking making a public declaration about a particular time and place.  He's famous enough that his invitation will reverberate through the ages.


I meant in ten seconds.
 
