(Oddity Central)   That's some fine police work Officer Lou, not knowing a gang set up a fake police station right next to your real one for eight months to scam the locals   (odditycentral.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Organized crime, Police, Crime, fake police station, Fraud, police officers, Gang, Bihar  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't see how that works without help from the inside. This is not something that happens outside of movies.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes, they "Didn't notice" the scam for eight months, then Shambhu Yadav didn't get his cut one day and "discovered" the scam.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
500 meters away in a dense urban area is pretty damn far, actually
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think maybe there's some corruption in the real police force, too
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's either a load of malarkey or very impressive.
Impressive malarkey, most likely.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: 500 meters away in a dense urban area is pretty damn far, actually


You would think they *might* notice a "new" station house in the area and ask their bosses WTF.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
India is notorious for corrupt police who force bribes out of people, so yeah, they not only 100% knew about this, they were also partners in it. Zero question.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere in PA they set up an entire fake courthouse.  Some much money.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shoegaze99: India is notorious for corrupt police who force bribes out of people, so yeah, they not only 100% knew about this, they were also partners in it. Zero question.


Agreed. Some of the local cops probably *organized* the fake station and took a cut of the take from the fake cops.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: pastramithemosterotic: 500 meters away in a dense urban area is pretty damn far, actually

You would think they *might* notice a "new" station house in the area and ask their bosses WTF.


Presumably it was generating a strong SEP field.
 
weapon13
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTA : They are believed to have scammed hundreds of people, having requested bribes for registering complaints, helping them secure social housing or jobs in the police, or otherwise solving their problems.

So, just like the real police then? No change there...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
500m is not 'right next to'. It's 1/3 of a mile.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Chief, there's a new police station in town

Aw geez.  Competition?  We're going to have to cut back. Make every bullet count, Lou. Looks like even the rich are going to get speeding tickets.  We may not beat them with quality but we'll beat em with quantity.  Also, we'll beat them with our riot batons.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: 500 meters away in a dense urban area is pretty damn far, actually


Russ1642: 500m is not 'right next to'. It's 1/3 of a mile.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There's a video, but I couldn't tell if the young looking officer was part of the scam or legit.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And, likely they had a better clear rate than the actual station.
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They sound more effective than regular Indian cops.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They were a bunch of fakirs!
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

