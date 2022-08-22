 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   "And all of a sudden, this boat just came on top of me," says man who apparently no longer does phrasing   (kiro7.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Seattle Fire Department, Washington, Seattle Police Department, SEATTLE, adult women, Police, Ted Dominguez, second boat  
•       •       •

222 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2022 at 8:04 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Insert dingy joke here....or just insert the dingy.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nice boat.
 
Fano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a train, that could've been a sticky situation.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Isn't that hit and flee?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Another victim of Subby's mom.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The phrasing meme is among my least favorite. It impedes the free use of language.

/the get off my lawn one I like
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Boaty McBoatface just took on a strange new meaning.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Boatkake?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.