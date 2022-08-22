 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1485, King Richard III was defeated and killed at the Battle of Bosworth Field by Henry Tudor, ending the War of the Roses and ushering in the era of the Tudor Sedan   (history.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tudor, Fourdoor, whatever it takes.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*suspicious look* Tutorgirl was behind this post, was she not.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well done subby, well done. You're Morey Amsterdam award will arrive shortly.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

*Your....dammit!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not to be confused with the Battle of Tom Bosley:

tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was supposed to be 2 out of 3. Cheaters!
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And all these years later, those two Princes he was baby sitting are still playing hide and seek
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lemme just say as one who's seen the Cliff Notes version of the War of the Roses, that it was some farked up shiat.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I liked this one much better than the original:

media-amazon.comView Full Size


Kathleen Turner sure knew how to make someone start smoking again...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sweet King Richard III SONG🎶 | Measly Middle Ages | Horrible Histories
Youtube XL2se6BzIHk
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did they wank to Tudor Porn?
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Henry Tudor won at Bosworth Field?

Blackadder-Season 1 E 01-The Foretelling
Youtube 3ZKItYdgrcA
 
Vern
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
neofonz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
petec
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
two doors is a coupe, no?
 
Vern
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dammit.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And I'm hoping this November that Gretchen Whitmer will prevent the era of Tudor Dixon in Michigan.  Really, her name is Tudor Dixon?!?  Sounds like she should've been the first person axed in last night's premiere of House of the Dragon
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In high school I had a history teacher that was also a drama teacher. One semester was medieval English history. Naturally he used Shakespeare plays but pointed out the historically significant points like Ol' Shakey was prejudiced in favor of the Tudors. I remember him even stating it was unlikely Richie the Three had a twisted spine. Then archeologists found his body under a parking lot and yup he was inbred like the whole royal lot.

/ The Battle of The Parking Lot.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When you order your horse off Wish....
 
August11
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Take any commonplace farker. Give fifteen thousand fiercely loyal, armed soldiers to each sibling and three or four cousins. Now tell them grandpa's inheritance of land, wealth, and power is ready to be divided.

Give it two weeks before "crazy violence fun time."
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Maybe they'll come around again for a hatchback.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"It's not a Tudor!"
 
whitroth
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And he wasn't a hunchback, though if they're right that the found his skeleton, he did have scoliosis.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Really good movie. Pacino was also brilliant as Shylock in the film adaptation of Merchant of Venice.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

L.A. Story-like typing detected.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Well, I gave the context for yours

I'm just disappointed that no one else referenced it before us.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ford used to call some of its two-doors coupes and others Tudor sedans. Four-door sedans were Fordors, and so a hatchback might have been a Mordor.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
1936 Ford TUDOR Touring Sedan
Fark user imageView Full Size


1936 Ford FORDOR Touring Sedan
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I see you too are a patron of fine films.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.