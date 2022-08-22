 Skip to content
(CNN)   Climate change isn't all bad. Falling water levels in the Yangtze river reveals 600 year old Buddhist statues   (cnn.com) divider line
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article kind of trickles off at the end.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I seem to remember there being several articles about all sorts of cool stuff that got buried under water so China could have its dam.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I like how everyone is losing their rivers. fark you hu-mans.

The water-wars approacheth.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

drewbob: Article kind of trickles off at the end.


Oh you!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If the vis wasn't even worse than the Mississippi, that would be a cool as hell dive
 
Bad bit in the bit bucket
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who threw all those year old statues in the river?
 
HexMadroom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Seems those things should be visible even, by the looks of the banks, when the river is up where it should be. Camera angle is messing with me I guess.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I seem to remember there being several articles about all sorts of cool stuff that got buried under water so China could have its dam.


They relocated millions of people from their previous homes, built the dam, then flooded countless historical artifacts. But the dam had been a goal since the days of Mao, so it was going to get built regardless.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
the end of our world is so cool
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Even the Buddha would go Frankenstein's monster over the state of China's environment. Life can only take so much suffering.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Don't worry. Everything's going to be all right."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Even the Buddha would go Frankenstein's monster over the state of China's environment. Life can only take so much suffering.


But why should China clean up the environment, if the United States won't?
And why should the USA clean up the environment, if China won't?
So you see, it all makes sense.
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Even the Buddha would go Frankenstein's monster over the state of China's environment. Life can only take so much suffering.


Well, if you meet him on the road, kill him.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 minute ago  

neongoats: I like how everyone is losing their rivers. fark you hu-mans.

The water-wars approacheth.


i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
