(CNN) Hero Sure. One day you're an indigenous Australian boy with dwarfism who's sobbing in a viral video over being bullied at school. The next you're being cast to appear alongside Idris Elba in his next movie and landing another role on the next Mad Max film   (cnn.com) divider line
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Are you sure that's a reward?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oscar-winning director George Miller has cast the now 11-year-old in a small role in the movie "Furiosa,"

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's a start but he really wants to be the star of "Abraham Lincoln:  Galactic Warrior"
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Oscar-winning director George Miller has cast the now 11-year-old in a small role in the movie "Furiosa,"

[i.kym-cdn.com image 603x452]


More like "HEY...PHRASING!!"
 
cocozilla
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
good for him and those that helped.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hope furiosa is good 👍
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So... what you are saying is that kid's viral video was the delivery of an oscar worthy performance?

/why is this bus so hot?
 
sirrerun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
geek-pride.co.ukView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good. We need more people with disabilities playing roles being people with disabilities doing things people with disabilities do. So, in Furiosa, I hope it's something like thieving, changing tires (tyres?) on war machines, flying shiny and brave, murdering and mayhemming, what evs.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yea I remember that kid, he chopped off that guy's fingers with that boomerang thing he had.
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [geek-pride.co.uk image 850x643]


*swears loudly*
 
genner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pic in article of the child walking with a rugby team. his whole body, and therefore his brain, and therefore everything that makes him a person, is the same size as the player's thigh. that's kind of crazy. our bodies are kind of crazy in their variety. anyway, good for him. i hope he sends the mean kids free tickets, just to twist the knife! :)
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He should be cast in a remake of Walking Tall.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
that which you can not change, you must make fun of. and that includes putting it to use.


/i am over 6 feet tall, and had a stroke.
//it is a balance thing, so i have my arms at odd places to balance.
/// Halloween is my time to walk around like the monster....!
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boo_Guy: Yea I remember that kid, he chopped off that guy's fingers with that boomerang thing he had.
[s.yimg.com image 575x267]


Australian Outback kid thought he was in a documentary.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"I say, mother, might you have a sharp knife? I wish to take my leave of this mortal coil."

I know it's not funny but for some reason it's really funny to me when people request aid with bonkers shiat. "Could you hand me that mason jar? I want to ram it up my ass and have people kick it until it breaks."
 
