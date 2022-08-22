 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   It's "Dummies have to be told not to drive into high water" season again, which, now that I think about it, is every month in the U.S   (cnn.com) divider line
43
    More: Facepalm, Weather, Flood, Fort Worth, Texas, Texas, Meteorology, National Park Service, Tropical cyclone, Dallas - Fort Worth Metroplex  
•       •       •

976 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
greggerm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's if there's water.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greggerm: That's if there's water.


Not enough then entirely too much, if recent events are any indication.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the same morons that believe that AWD means you can speed on sheer ice and snow
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUT I HAVE A 4x4 FREEDOM PENIS EXTENSION! WOOOO!
(the next day)
"What do you mean, my insurance won't cover the damage?!?"
 
kosherkow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as someone residing in California... what is this water which you speak?  and, you say it magically falls from the sky?
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's a solid plan if you're angling for a new car.

Insurance payouts are higher than ever due to the increase in value on the used car market.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God got sick and tired of all your prayers for rain.  So he sent you some.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have a proper vehicle there's a certain amount of still or gently moving water you can ford.
Swift water is just dangerous, even if it's low enough to drive a sedan across without getting the bumper wet.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That white van with the wipers on...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine how disgusting that water is.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGlZhfANbHI
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the Emergency Room and other medical settings, I've dealt with a large number of probably normal human beings who have sustained injuries mostly due to their own negligence.  At the beginning of most of these interactions I say to the unfortunate client.  "Tell me what happened."  Almost without exception, the answer starts with these words.  "I did the dumbest thing."  Almost without exception, I think to myself but don't actually say out loud, "Well, no shiat."  People are going to be people and there will never be a shortage of people doing stupid things.  I've done several stupid things myself.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a segment on The Weathe Channel the other day about what to do if you're caught in a flash flood. All I could think was that is now a common enough occurrence  that TWC produced a segment about it.  They didn't half-ass it either. They had a rescue team doing drills on a flooded river, tossing lines across the water, and sending people down the river to demonstrate how to grab the line. This is where we're at, folks.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fqt7kkXyuzo

They call it a "canyon" for a reason.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This may be true, but it also looks like the interstate turned into a river while people were already on it.  One thing you don't really expect is this to happen to an interstate.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The day after a hurricane I was attempting to get to a customer site.
I was on a feeder road, came up on an intersection and underpass.
I was eyeing the water, didn't look like it was deep. Until I noticed something sticking out of the water.
It was the roof of a compact car.

I put on my emergency blinker and began backing up the wrong direction on the road until I could hook a U-turn.
Was going very slowly and stopped several times to warn the 2 or 3 cars that we're heading towards the water to turn around.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sometimes the flash flooding hits so quickly its not really the drivers fault.

back in 2017 was driving back home from downtown Dallas when the storm hit, and a modest dip in the road I was passing through became a flash flood in a few seconds... it lifted up my car, which fortunetly had FWD and a manual transmission, I dropped it down to 2nd gear and pulsed the gas pedal , and the front rims acted like paddlewheels and moved my car a couple of feet forward until I was on pavement again and I got out of it.
a pickup truck behind me however got washed onto the median.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeahhh here in the Northeast these days it's more like "need to be told not to park their hot car over the desiccated weeds coming out of the parched, wasted landscape"
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if you keep over 100km/h then you just keep hydroplaning over the water like a stone skipping across the water!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This may be true, but it also looks like the interstate turned into a river while people were already on it.  One thing you don't really expect is this to happen to an interstate.


On I-30, yes, this usually happens when it rains heavily. It's quite predictable. I wouldn't expect the guy in the video, from Floriduh, to know that (though you'd think seeing the highway covered in water would have provided a hint), but people in the area who drive it all the time know.

It always floods when it rains heavily. As do several other areas of the DFW area. There's a notorious low spot in Turtle Creek that floods quickly and deeply when it rains heavily, it even has a very visible flood gauge and warning signs that idiots ignore when they get stuck in it, or swept away entirely.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This may be true, but it also looks like the interstate turned into a river while people were already on it.  One thing you don't really expect is this to happen to an interstate.


Except you should in flat parts of Texas.  Some interstate sections in Houston we're actually designed to hold the water, keeping it out of neighborhoods.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Rapmaster2000: This may be true, but it also looks like the interstate turned into a river while people were already on it.  One thing you don't really expect is this to happen to an interstate.

Except you should in flat parts of Texas.  Some interstate sections in Houston we're actually designed to hold the water, keeping it out of neighborhoods.


Intredasting.  In hilly Atlanta I can think of one particular spot where it floods and it's definitely a drainage farkup where they try to take water across 8 lanes and put it into not enough drains.

Other than that, never.

Snow on the other hand... I don't even leave my house if there's a tiny chance of snow.,
 
cwheelie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: In the Emergency Room and other medical settings, I've dealt with a large number of probably normal human beings who have sustained injuries mostly due to their own negligence.  At the beginning of most of these interactions I say to the unfortunate client.  "Tell me what happened."  Almost without exception, the answer starts with these words.  "I did the dumbest thing."  Almost without exception, I think to myself but don't actually say out loud, "Well, no shiat."  People are going to be people and there will never be a shortage of people doing stupid things.  I've done several stupid things myself.


"It was 1 in a million doc....."
 
stuartp9
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Imagine how disgusting that water is.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGlZhfANbHI


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Earlier today. I'm the guy at the end of the aerial getting a lady out (can't see her because I'm blocking the view). The guy in the white shirt is lucky to be standing there and not who knows where downstream.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: But if you keep over 100km/h then you just keep hydroplaning over the water like a stone skipping across the water!


I've heard that...

Lamborgnini Countach skips across water
Youtube xxdpKopak8o


/Unfortunately my friend who has a Countach has refused to allow me to attempt it
 
vabeard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Texans should have no problem 'picking themselves up by their bootstraps' with any Gov't assistance.
Hope their guns are okay.
 
vabeard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
*without*
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: I mean, it's a solid plan if you're angling for a new car.

Insurance payouts are higher than ever due to the increase in value on the used car market.

[Fark user image 197x256]


My SIL got rear ended in her leased Lexus. The insurance company paid out $45k of which the dealership only wanted $25k. Somehow they profited $20k off being rear ended. I'm not quite sure how that worked out.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
.I recall driving through Southwest TX and noticing all the flood level gauges on the side of the road
 
steklo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wax_on: Flushing It All Away: I mean, it's a solid plan if you're angling for a new car.

Insurance payouts are higher than ever due to the increase in value on the used car market.

[Fark user image 197x256]

My SIL got rear ended in her leased Lexus. The insurance company paid out $45k of which the dealership only wanted $25k. Somehow they profited $20k off being rear ended. I'm not quite sure how that worked out.


if the insurance policy is structured to pay the owner what the pre-collision car would have appraised for, then the policy holder receives that amount.  If they owed $25k on a car worth $45k, then $20k goes to them for their equity in the car.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Art of Driving by Black Box Recorder
Youtube Mm_W4r0Fw5g
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This may be true, but it also looks like the interstate turned into a river while people were already on it.  One thing you don't really expect is this to happen to an interstate.


The rain started before midnight and we all knew what was coming. The same highways flood here every few years and we see the same rescue footage over and over again. Developers here started paving over creeks in the 1920s, knowing they wouldn't be here when their bold strategy finally paid off.

Maybe these were all first time visitors.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TWX: wax_on: Flushing It All Away: I mean, it's a solid plan if you're angling for a new car.

Insurance payouts are higher than ever due to the increase in value on the used car market.

[Fark user image 197x256]

My SIL got rear ended in her leased Lexus. The insurance company paid out $45k of which the dealership only wanted $25k. Somehow they profited $20k off being rear ended. I'm not quite sure how that worked out.

if the insurance policy is structured to pay the owner what the pre-collision car would have appraised for, then the policy holder receives that amount.  If they owed $25k on a car worth $45k, then $20k goes to them for their equity in the car.


While definitely true when financed, how does a lessee have equity in the vehicle?
 
King Something
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
....which reminds me, the Belgian GP is this Sunday.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You can't tell from above how deep the puddle is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wax_on: Flushing It All Away: I mean, it's a solid plan if you're angling for a new car.

Insurance payouts are higher than ever due to the increase in value on the used car market.

[Fark user image 197x256]

My SIL got rear ended in her leased Lexus. The insurance company paid out $45k of which the dealership only wanted $25k. Somehow they profited $20k off being rear ended. I'm not quite sure how that worked out.


I got rear ended ... mildly ... a few months ago.

$22k worth of damage. Insurance company wanted to total it out. I took it to some dude in Queens and got it fixed for $1100 and pocketed the $20k.

At this point, idc, fark the insurance companies. I pay them gobs of money each year. This equals the scales somewhat, lol.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

dummies
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.