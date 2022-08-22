 Skip to content
'Texas-Florida Incel' is my Florida-Georgia Line tribute band that's going to open at the GOP convention
    Alejandro Velasquez  
spongeboob
2 hours ago  
Texas man with alleged ties to the 'incel' and white nationalist movements ......Alejandro Velasquez,


So not the brightest light bulb
 
phalamir
1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Texas man with alleged ties to the 'incel' and white nationalist movements ......Alejandro Velasquez,

So not the brightest light bulb


So not the brightest light bulb


For some reason, saying you want to eliminate everyone not of Pure Aryan Blood attracts a reasonable number of African-American and Hispanic men.  I have no idea why, but there were also Jews who were ardent Nazis.  I guess some fish like to jump right into the boat.
 
propasaurus
1 hour ago  
ties to the 'incel' and white nationalist movements
New Rising Sun
1 hour ago  
Damn dude, you're not an "incel".  It's just called "being 19".  Give it a few years before you adopt that particular moniker.
 
Walker
1 hour ago  
"I'm 12 and what is this?"
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Texas man with alleged ties to the 'incel' and white nationalist movements ......Alejandro Velasquez,

So not the brightest light bulb


So not the brightest light bulb


Actually, some people do think their white because Spanish speaking people are part Spaniard. Thus, White.
Meh.
I don't even like the fact that Mexico kept Spanish language after sending Spain the fark home.
So I'm not one of those people who say their white.
 
Ragin' Asian
1 hour ago  
I'm sick of these monkey fighting incels in my Monday to Friday minority community!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
1 hour ago  
Alejandro Velasquez, 19, threatened "retribution" against attendees of the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit and made plans to travel to Tampa to carry it out.

Oh, I think they could have let this one go. No need to arrest the guy too quickly. Maybe let him carry out his plan first, and then arrest him.
 
Bazolar
1 hour ago  
FTA: According to a San Antonio Express-News report, Velasquez may have been motivated to plan the attack by his support of the white nationalist America First group and its founder, Nick Fuentes. Turning Point USA excluded Fuentes and attempted to ban his followers, known as "Groypers", from their event last year.

Infighting among the fascist set.  Who'da thunk it?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
1 hour ago  
kb7rky
1 hour ago  
So, this asshole thinks that editing his post to essentially saying "TOTALLY JOKING I'M NOT GONNA KILL PEOPLE" is gonna let him off the hook?

*thatsnothowthisworks.gif*
 
Super Chronic
1 hour ago  
Welcome to prison, where you will soon be involuntarily non-celibate.
 
OtherLittleGuy
1 hour ago  

kb7rky: So, this asshole thinks that editing his post to essentially saying "TOTALLY JOKING I'M NOT GONNA KILL PEOPLE" is gonna let him off the hook?

*thatsnothowthisworks.gif*

*thatsnothowthisworks.gif*


Only if you are a politician.
 
tasteme
1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Damn dude, you're not an "incel".  It's just called "being 19".  Give it a few years before you adopt that particular moniker.


You hated women when you were 19?
 
New Rising Sun
1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu:


Their monster can't turn because it's tidally locked by Charlie Kirk's head's gravitational pull.
 
Creidiki
1 hour ago  
Why can't these "incels" just masturbate until they are able to grow a personality that people around them don't find revolting?
That's what I did.
 
Dustin_00
1 hour ago  
"I'm mad that I can't have sex... so I'm going to support a minority that insists on no sex until I'm married."

Dumber than dirt.
 
jtown
1 hour ago  
NM Volunteer
57 minutes ago  

phalamir: spongeboob: Texas man with alleged ties to the 'incel' and white nationalist movements ......Alejandro Velasquez,


So not the brightest light bulb

For some reason, saying you want to eliminate everyone not of Pure Aryan Blood attracts a reasonable number of African-American and Hispanic men.  I have no idea why, but there were also Jews who were ardent Nazis.  I guess some fish like to jump right into the boat.


It seems to be a lot of people who literally are not smart, who discover something online and treat it as a cargo cult.  I had an argument on Reddit in the reenacting forums with someone last week about what really constituted Victorian fashion and menswear.  From browsing his posting history, he didn't really seem to understand Victorian era clothing, and latched on to his own notions of what really constitute dressing like a Victorian era person.  His posting history indicated a strong support for the Tories and for bringing about laws that would enforce upper-class Victorian social etiquette and morals.  And bizarre expressions of a desire for self-harm because he doesn't have more "Victorian" clothing, and by "Victorian" clothing he means modern fancy dress clothes.

And close to the end of the argument and after more closely looking at his posting history, I realized he was a developmentally disabled adult who lived at home with his parents and surfed the internet all day, instead of being in group homes or interacting with social workers and mentors.  So like Adam Lanza without access to military grade weapons.

That seems to be the common factor in all of these incel terrorists.  They aren't smart.  Their social interactions are mostly limited to the internet.  They are hyperfocused on something, but their knowledge is mostly limited to Wikipedia and whatever memes they find on Reddit and Facebook and 4/8chan.  It isn't surprising that some Hispanic idiot teenager reads incel and hard-right memes and builds his entire self-image around it, even though he himself would be one of the people sent to the death camps by the very people he idolizes.  He doesn't fully understand the ideology, but he likes it and it gives him comfort to mindlessly buy into it.
 
PvtStash
56 minutes ago  
the dumbest people give themselves the dumbest name.

And only someone dumber and even more ignorant than them, would use it as they were asked to.


that's right, a dumb inhuman waste of space will self label as:
involuntarily voluntarily not having sex.


and only someone actually dumber than that could agree with them and willingly use such a term.

the racist jag rag asked you to do anything and you complied?

yup, there you are,. you did that, YOU FOLLOWED THEIR LEAD.
and here we all with you putting it in plain writing for all of us to see so do not pretend to have done anything besides get led by the nose and copy the linguistic norms of racist jag rags, you fooking worthless pile of ass who unlikely votes any more conscientiously than you speak.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
56 minutes ago  

Creidiki: Why can't these "incels" just masturbate until they are able to grow a personality that people around them don't find revolting?
That's what I did.
That's what I did.


Because weirdo MGTOW and MRA types keep convincing them that jerking off will sap their precious bodily fluids and energy. Hence crap like No-fap November which totally isn't a PSYOP cooked up by Russian trolls to ensure a constant supply of angry young men.
 
spongeboob
55 minutes ago  

tasteme: New Rising Sun: Damn dude, you're not an "incel".  It's just called "being 19".  Give it a few years before you adopt that particular moniker.

You hated women when you were 19?

You hated women when you were 19?


When I was nineteen I got sex almost every night
Went out Friday night almost had sex
Saturday night came this close to getting laid
Sunday was sure I was going to get some but.....
 
Mrtraveler01
53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: spongeboob: Texas man with alleged ties to the 'incel' and white nationalist movements ......Alejandro Velasquez,


So not the brightest light bulb

Actually, some people do think their white because Spanish speaking people are part Spaniard. Thus, White.
Meh.
I don't even like the fact that Mexico kept Spanish language after sending Spain the fark home.
So I'm not one of those people who say their white.


The right-wing portion of the Cuban-American really clings to that particular delusion.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
52 minutes ago  

PvtStash: and here we all with you putting it in plain writing for all of us to see so do not pretend to have done anything besides get led by the nose and copy the linguistic norms of racist jag rags, you fooking worthless pile of ass who unlikely votes any more conscientiously than you speak.


Do you smell toast?
 
BitwiseShift
51 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Sharks and Jets getting ready to rumble.  Nick Fuentes will not be dissed!


Fuentes was featured in the lyrics of the theme song for Brokeback Mountain.

(like the water to my fountain)

Eres tú como el agua de mi fuente (algo así eres tú)
Eres tú el fuego de mi hogar
Eres tú como el fuego de mi hoguera
Eres tú el trigo de mi pan

Mocedades "Eres Tu" (Remastered Audio) HD
Youtube naAC37W42ro
 
derpes_simplex
50 minutes ago  

Creidiki: Why can't these "incels" just masturbate until they are able to grow a personality that people around them don't find revolting?
That's what I did.
That's what I did.


Oh he was spanking it alright...  To child porn they found on his phone.  Somebody needs to look at who was abusing this kid that he has a perversion like that at such a young age.
 
Noticeably F.A.T.
50 minutes ago  

phalamir: spongeboob: Texas man with alleged ties to the 'incel' and white nationalist movements ......Alejandro Velasquez,


So not the brightest light bulb

For some reason, saying you want to eliminate everyone not of Pure Aryan Blood attracts a reasonable number of African-American and Hispanic men.  I have no idea why, but there were also Jews who were ardent Nazis.  I guess some fish like to jump right into the boat.


White supremacists are the ones who want to kill/enslave/kick out non-whites, and while the number of non-whites in their ranks isn't zero its pretty much a rounding error. What you're thinking of is white nationalists, who don't necessarily want non-whites to not exist (though there's a lot of overlap with ws), just as long as they exist somewhere else. It makes a decent amount of sense there that they would also attract non-white racists who also think mixing races is bad. They essentially have the same goal.
 
waxbeans
50 minutes ago  

Creidiki: Why can't these "incels" just masturbate until they are able to grow a personality that people around them don't find revolting?
That's what I did.
That's what I did.


To be fair rejection is caustic .

When I was young it was horrible.  But. I'm glad I'm almost 50. I would not chose to be a teenager again.  And my body is falling apart.  Also young people are getting more conservative so getting laid is now more difficult than in the 70s to 2000s.


/
Also you can't even try to fark. It now has to happen spontaneously out of thin air and friendship 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
nakmuay
50 minutes ago  

Bazolar: FTA: According to a San Antonio Express-News report, Velasquez may have been motivated to plan the attack by his support of the white nationalist America First group and its founder, Nick Fuentes. Turning Point USA excluded Fuentes and attempted to ban his followers, known as "Groypers", from their event last year.

Infighting among the fascist set.  Who'da thunk it?

Infighting among the fascist set.  Who'da thunk it?


Shame they arrested him.
 
mononymous
49 minutes ago  
Great.  Now immigrants are taking the jobs of white nationalists...

/You will not replace us!
 
EvilEgg
45 minutes ago  
It seems incel is a self-fulfilling prophecy.  As soon as you decide that is what you are, you lean into it, which makes you depressed and bitter.  No one likes hanging with depressed and bitter people, so that limits your social interaction.

The other thing it does is burrow deep into your psyche.  So, if a woman does actually manage to find you attractive enough to show interest, you either don't recognize it or think she is just making fun of you.
 
spongeboob
45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: spongeboob: Texas man with alleged ties to the 'incel' and white nationalist movements ......Alejandro Velasquez,


So not the brightest light bulb

Actually, some people do think their white because Spanish speaking people are part Spaniard. Thus, White.
Meh.
I don't even like the fact that Mexico kept Spanish language after sending Spain the fark home.
So I'm not one of those people who say their white.


Isn't the Mexican government really racist against people without European heritage?
 
Zik-Zak
44 minutes ago  

Bazolar: FTA: According to a San Antonio Express-News report, Velasquez may have been motivated to plan the attack by his support of the white nationalist America First group and its founder, Nick Fuentes. Turning Point USA excluded Fuentes and attempted to ban his followers, known as "Groypers", from their event last year.

Infighting among the fascist set.  Who'da thunk it?

Infighting among the fascist set.  Who'da thunk it?


Dems Fascists in Disarray
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: spongeboob: Texas man with alleged ties to the 'incel' and white nationalist movements ......Alejandro Velasquez,


So not the brightest light bulb

Actually, some people do think their white because Spanish speaking people are part Spaniard. Thus, White.
Meh.
I don't even like the fact that Mexico kept Spanish language after sending Spain the fark home.
So I'm not one of those people who say their white.


I think you're missing something in the history.  Did the US revert back to indigenous languages?  Nahuatl was just on of many languages Pre 1492.

Blancos were the power brokers then.  Also, Castellano was the best they had as a Lingua Franca.   Go back to tribal warfare?   The return of human sacrifice?
 
GonnaCallYouOut
44 minutes ago  
Man?
Wouldn't that title require reaching the age of majority?
 
electricjebus
41 minutes ago  

Creidiki: Why can't these "incels" just masturbate until they are able to grow a personality that people around them don't find revolting?
That's what I did.
That's what I did.


Or just get a hooker!  Even if you're ugly and have no personality, a blow job is way cheaper than an assault rifle.
 
Ghost Roach
40 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Prank Call of Cthulhu:

Their monster can't turn because it's tidally locked by Charlie Kirk's head's gravitational pull.


A gravity well so deep, it's pulled his face into a smaller area

/seriously reminds me of the Dick Tracy villain Littleface
 
puckrock2000
39 minutes ago  
waxbeans:
Actually, some people do think their white because Spanish speaking people are part Spaniard.
So I'm not one of those people who say their white.

Their white what?
 
NM Volunteer
38 minutes ago  

Creidiki: Why can't these "incels" just masturbate until they are able to grow a personality that people around them don't find revolting?
That's what I did.
That's what I did.


Because it isn't just about sex.  It is about finding a self-identity and a desire to find an in-group instead of just being oneself.  It's an internet phenomenon as well.  Normal people just have a checklist of interests and hobbies, and do things according to that checklist.  But incels are dumbass teenagers who desire a label and a guaranteed group of like-minded people instead of finding themselves and growing as teenagers have and should.  It could be involuntary celibacy.  It could be a love of baseball.  It could be anything.  And there are scheming adults who groom them into a movement and an ideology that the teenagers in question might not otherwise adopt.  But since they found a self-identity, they buy in to everything in it.
 
Marcos P
37 minutes ago  
Alejandroooooo
Alejandroooooo
 
cwheelie
34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: spongeboob: Texas man with alleged ties to the 'incel' and white nationalist movements ......Alejandro Velasquez,


So not the brightest light bulb

Actually, some people do think their white because Spanish speaking people are part Spaniard. Thus, White.
Meh.
I don't even like the fact that Mexico kept Spanish language after sending Spain the fark home.
So I'm not one of those people who say their white.

So, my wife's family are fair skinned Mexican Americans.... FIL say's to my wife "mejita we're white, we're just not Anglo"
 
phalamir
34 minutes ago  

Creidiki: Why can't these "incels" just masturbate until they are able to grow a personality that people around them don't find revolting?
That's what I did.
That's what I did.


Incel isn't just the literal name.  It is a philosophical position.  Just like being an Afrikaner immigrant doesn't make you African-American.

And incel philosophy is based on a completely idiotic reading of Darwin and that debunked wolf-alpha bullshiat.  They posit that there are alpha men, who are the top of the heap and the evolutionary creme-de-la-creme, and as a collective fark every single woman on the planet.  Incels see that as a literal truth; each woman has farked at least one of these alphas, and has done so at every possible oppurtunity.  I'm not sure how the alphas are expected to be anything but shriveled husks mewling for the sweet release of death, but then I'm not a moron.  Then there are the normie beta-cucks.  Since the alphas can't pay upkeep on their ultra-harems, the women regretfully marry the betas, let the guy dry-hump them once a decade, and pass off the children from their non-stop boning of alphas as belonging to the betas.  This is where beat-cuck comes from.  At the bottom are the incels, who can't even qualify to be beta-cucks.  And these dipshiats really do see themselves as some sort of hideous freaks of nature.  It is a badge of honor among their ilk to "recognize" their own ugliness.  They self-reinforce by having a parody of the old Maoist self-criticism rituals where they list their flaws and everyone else reaffirms they are grotesque as a group-think exercise.  Some may need to bath, maybe a little acne treatment, and to get rid of the skeezoid haircuts/facial hair, but few are even a little bit off normal plain.  It's body dysmorphism as a political philopophy.  Wanking won't help, because they see themselves as unloveable and that any interest by a woman as feigned concern to make them a beta-cuck.  Their solace is that they are "awake to the real way things work", so even if some woman went the extra mile to prove herself to one, he would see having a healthy relationship as "giving into the lie".

I'm not saying you couldn't deprogram one of these lunkheads, but "Rosie and her sisters" won't do shiat to deal with the bundle of white hot mess that these boyos wallow in.
 
phalamir
31 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: waxbeans: spongeboob: Texas man with alleged ties to the 'incel' and white nationalist movements ......Alejandro Velasquez,


So not the brightest light bulb

Actually, some people do think their white because Spanish speaking people are part Spaniard. Thus, White.
Meh.
I don't even like the fact that Mexico kept Spanish language after sending Spain the fark home.
So I'm not one of those people who say their white.

The right-wing portion of the Cuban-American really clings to that particular delusion.


To be fair, the Spanish Empire created race as we know it, so if they were from high-placed colonial families, those Cubans have more of a claim on "White" than some English motherfarker who just glommed onto the term later.
 
electricjebus
30 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: It seems incel is a self-fulfilling prophecy.  As soon as you decide that is what you are, you lean into it, which makes you depressed and bitter.  No one likes hanging with depressed and bitter people, so that limits your social interaction.

The other thing it does is burrow deep into your psyche.  So, if a woman does actually manage to find you attractive enough to show interest, you either don't recognize it or think she is just making fun of you.


My guess would be that it starts before that.  At that age most guys are thinking of ways to get women to like them, not thinking they're entitled to women and they're just fine as is.

Incels aren't even considering that maybe they're the problem.  Without doing that they're unable to try improving themselves in ways like growing the fark up.
 
Coco LaFemme
27 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Creidiki: Why can't these "incels" just masturbate until they are able to grow a personality that people around them don't find revolting?
That's what I did.

Or just get a hooker!  Even if you're ugly and have no personality, a blow job is way cheaper than an assault rifle.


Sex workers shouldn't be forced to deal with these abject wastes of skin and oxygen. Farking a hooker is not a fix-all for what's wrong with them. Intensive in-patient psychotherapy and a heavy regimen of psychotropic drugs will get the process started. Getting them away from the Internet and off Reddit/4chan/8chan/fark only knows what else is also a start.
 
blondambition
22 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Creidiki: Why can't these "incels" just masturbate until they are able to grow a personality that people around them don't find revolting?
That's what I did.

Or just get a hooker!  Even if you're ugly and have no personality, a blow job is way cheaper than an assault rifle.


It's not about getting one's rocks off. It's about "I deserve a sixteen year old virgin super model maid/sexbot because I'm a MAN"
 
The5thElement
20 minutes ago  

mononymous: Great.  Now immigrants are taking the jobs of white nationalists...

/You will not replace us!

/You will not replace us!


/Everyone back on the pile!

/Everyone back on the pile!
 
invictus2
20 minutes ago  

Walker: "I'm 12 and what is this?"
[Fark user image 350x436]


an undercooked bieber clone from 2009 that, ran away from the the cyro-bank
 
drayno76
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Coco LaFemme: Sex workers shouldn't be forced to deal with these abject wastes of skin and oxygen.
Farking a hooker is not a fix-all for what's wrong with them. Intensive in-patient psychotherapy and a heavy regimen of psychotropic drugs will get the process started. Getting them away from the Internet and off Reddit/4chan/8chan/fark only knows what else is also a start.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Creidiki: Why can't these "incels" just masturbate until they are able to grow a personality that people around them don't find revolting?
That's what I did.

Or just get a hooker!  Even if you're ugly and have no personality, a blow job is way cheaper than an assault rifle.


This is like telling someone who can't make any friends to just rent a friend for a few hours.
 
