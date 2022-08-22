 Skip to content
(National Today)   Be it Anderson, Stephenson, Franklin, Hensley, or even Dawber, today's the day to celebrate your favorite Pamela   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
    National Pamela Day  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You're so good at making things not stick to my cookware.  Thank you, Pam.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size



The mightiest of all the Pams.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: [Fark user image image 425x512]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm still so disappointed that she wasn't romanceable.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Eh, everyone is Pamela.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pam Dawber is a legend.  How she managed to play straight man to peak-coke Robin Williams was phenomenal
 
sirrerun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Y'all just can't handle a strong beautiful conservative woman.

popularnetworth.comView Full Size
 
alitaki
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Every day is National Palmela Day!
 
ifky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: [Fark user image image 180x180]
You're so good at making things not stick to my cookware.  Thank you, Pam.


PAM - (She Got A Sister?, 1999)
Youtube G4WBeA6PDc0
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My brother's ex-mother-in-law was named Pamella.  The name having two L's suggested that it might be pronounced pa-MELL-a, but no, it was pronounced the standard way.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Also, here's Toto weighing in.

Toto - Pamela
Youtube QCq9751mOFo
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm old school.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Maybe it *WAS* Memphis...?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


can't think of too many pamelas, so here's pamela salem with leela
 
Oak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pamela Franklin starred in my favorite Disney movie, "The Horse without a Head."

Then, there's the fictional Pamela from Day for Night: Jaqueline Bisset
 
Tonyboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why no mention of Pamela Andrews?  Was something obscure on Fark?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Incognito "Everyday" featuring: Pamela Anderson -aka- Anayah Live in Stuttgart
Youtube M_sedzUnJRE
Incognito Always There Live - YouTube
 
Gough
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ms. Gough is a big fan of her products.

https://www.pamelasproducts.com/products?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIiIejgPDa-QIVzBmtBh1tmwefEAAYASAAEgIJD_D_BwE
 
RustyShock
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

buster_v: Pam Dawber is a legend.  How she managed to play straight man to peak-coke Robin Williams was phenomenal


I cast Pam Dawber as Princess Leia in my fantasy Star Wars tv series on CBS that I used to play out with my SW action figures.

When Carrie Fisher died and there was talk of recasting Leia, I wondered what Pam Dawber was up to.
 
zippythechimp
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: [Fark user image image 425x512]


Yep.
 
Valter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: [Fark user image 850x468]

I'm still so disappointed that she wasn't romanceable.


I'm always slightly alarmed by how deep the references go here.
 
