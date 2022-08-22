 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   If you need an affordable used car in 2022, maybe don't even bother trying   (tampabay.com) divider line
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My lease is up in a year and a half.  I've never before considered buying out a lease, but if the market holds, it might be the cheapest option I've got.  Hell, it's conceivable I could buy out the lease, then turn around and sell the car for a few grand more than I paid for it.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know, personally, three people who sold back cars they recently bought (within a timeframe of 6 months to 2 years ago) to the dealership for more money than they paid for it brand new. And the dealership paid that much because they're turning around and re-selling them for even more. It's the price people are paying for being able to get their hands on the car they want now, not several months down the road after the supply issues are resolved.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could just write "If you need an affordable _______ in 2022, maybe don't even bother trying" and it would be just as applicable.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So, how long until the car loan bubble pops?
 
Thingster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: My lease is up in a year and a half.  I've never before considered buying out a lease, but if the market holds, it might be the cheapest option I've got.  Hell, it's conceivable I could buy out the lease, then turn around and sell the car for a few grand more than I paid for it.


Check on your lease terms.  A couple major manus (At least GM and Honda) are modifying the lease residual purchase terms.

For some models, they're modifying them to *no* sale, and the car must be returned at lease end.

And if you think used cars in 2022/2023 are bad, it's just going to get worse for a couple more years just like the aftermath of the 2008 collapse.

New cars not selling now means a shortage of used cars for the next 10 years, with prices that will reflect it.
 
Explodo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I know, personally, three people who sold back cars they recently bought (within a timeframe of 6 months to 2 years ago) to the dealership for more money than they paid for it brand new. And the dealership paid that much because they're turning around and re-selling them for even more. It's the price people are paying for being able to get their hands on the car they want now, not several months down the road after the supply issues are resolved.


A couple of things to note on that:
1) a couple of months down the road?  Try a year or two in some cases.
2) not everyone just buys a car because they want one....maybe they actually need reliable transportation to get to work and back and they have no choice but to buy one sooner than later.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But cash for clunkers was such a great idea..
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Has Fox News tapped the "Thanks Obama" button for getting rid of clunkers yet?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The wife sold my car and bought a VW beetle.  Then, she stopped liking the beetle and guess who's driving it now?  Yep.  Frank Stallone.

A company that bought the Scion.  Very low hassle and a good price.   Yeah. I could have sold it myself but now I don't have the drunk dad screaming about his daughter's shiat ride.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was lucky. A few months ago I bought a 2011 Camry, 37K miles. Looks great and no issues with it. $2500 and then I put a couple $K into it to get it in perfect mechanical shape. In theory, I can sell it via Carfax for about $12K+...but then I'd have to spend more than that for a newer car. Needless to say, I'm happy and keeping it.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Thingster: Driedsponge: My lease is up in a year and a half.  I've never before considered buying out a lease, but if the market holds, it might be the cheapest option I've got.  Hell, it's conceivable I could buy out the lease, then turn around and sell the car for a few grand more than I paid for it.

Check on your lease terms.  A couple major manus (At least GM and Honda) are modifying the lease residual purchase terms.

For some models, they're modifying them to *no* sale, and the car must be returned at lease end.

And if you think used cars in 2022/2023 are bad, it's just going to get worse for a couple more years just like the aftermath of the 2008 collapse.

New cars not selling now means a shortage of used cars for the next 10 years, with prices that will reflect it.


GM Honda Kia and Chrysler group have all done the same.

The prices are up double-digit percentage, the loan rates are doubled, there are no incentives, and the 'value of the car' in 3 years is being manipulated heavily to discourage purchases for anyone but the truly desperate.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I know, personally, three people who sold back cars they recently bought (within a timeframe of 6 months to 2 years ago) to the dealership for more money than they paid for it brand new. And the dealership paid that much because they're turning around and re-selling them for even more. It's the price people are paying for being able to get their hands on the car they want now, not several months down the road after the supply issues are resolved.


I did that.  Purchased a very nice 2014 Jeep Patriot part way into the pandemic for $9,100 that had 4WD and other niceties.  Had it just over a year and put probably 4k miles on it.  Opted to take it to CarMax and got an offer for $9,000.  Factoring insurance and a couple of small items I serviced I came ahead about $2k.  Hell, I saw my '06 Mazda 3 go from just under 1,800 prior to the pandemic to $2,300 (car almost has 200k on it).
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Psychopusher: You could just write "If you need an affordable _______ in 2022, maybe don't even bother trying" and it would be just as applicable.


Lightly used insemination straw.
 
doomjesse
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AurizenDarkstar: So, how long until the car loan bubble pops?


Already is starting..https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/used-car-bubble-market-repossessions-are-surging/
 
