(CNBC)   CDC says Omicron-specific booster shots will be available within weeks. Just not for anti-vaxxers   (cnbc.com) divider line
42
42 Comments     (+0 »)
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, stick to your coughing guns, Repuglicans!
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
weeks?  come on man, with the mRNA tech this should have happened some time ago.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weeks? How is it being done this fast. What corners have they cut in testing. Is this even safe
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many people took the last one?  It's like Halloween movies. I got to the first 3 as quickly as possible, kind of lost track after that.
 
eagles95
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The 5G nanotech from the first 3 shots will let me know when the update is available so I'm not too worried.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"My general feeling is, no reason to wait, go get it, even if we're only a few weeks away," Jha said

Nothing screams confidence like that statement, that sounds a lot like I don't know but what's the worst that can happen.

Does he know or not
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

eagles95: The 5G nanotech from the first 3 shots will let me know when the update is available so I'm not too worried.


Well it is a Microsoft product, so it will just come next Tuesday whether you want it or not.  If you are lucky you won't lose your hearing when it knocks out your sound card drivers.
 
AtomicBanana
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My shoulder is sore just from reading this article. I guess Bil Gates's mind control 5G chips from my previous shots are starting to come to life again.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Remember that it's the apple flavored ivermectin that works best against the omicron variant.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My body is ready.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Remember that it's the apple flavored ivermectin that works best against the omicron variant.


So Microsoft 5G vaccines or Apple-flavored ivermectin. Is there a Linux option?
 
drewsclues
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

eagles95: The 5G nanotech from the first 3 shots will let me know when the update is available so I'm not too worried.


I got the 4GLTE version of the vaccine. If I get the 5G version, will my phone work better?
 
eagles95
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: eagles95: The 5G nanotech from the first 3 shots will let me know when the update is available so I'm not too worried.

Well it is a Microsoft product, so it will just come next Tuesday whether you want it or not.  If you are lucky you won't lose your hearing when it knocks out your sound card drivers.


Does that mean all my farts will be silent? I mean thats not the worst thing.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: fragMasterFlash: Remember that it's the apple flavored ivermectin that works best against the omicron variant.

So Microsoft 5G vaccines or Apple-flavored ivermectin. Is there a Linux option?


Black licorice ;)
 
germ78
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just in time for COVID to evolve a new non-omicron variant.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

germ78: Just in time for COVID to evolve a new non-omicron variant.


Username obliquely checks out
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Up next: People who refused to get vaccinated before cry "unfair" now that they are not eligible and demand to get the shot.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: germ78: Just in time for COVID to evolve a new non-omicron variant.

Username obliquely checks out


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stavr0
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

eagles95: The 5G nanotech from the first 3 shots will let me know when the update is available so I'm not too worried.


Fark user image
Me neither, I still got three bars so I'm good for another few months...
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good. While I got both doses of Moderna in 2021, I have held off on the boosters out of question as to just what effect the antibodies they create would have against the newer variants. Seems these could be worth the day of feeling like crap
 
Cheron
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So about 18 months from first vaccine to the second. About the same time it takes to double the power of a microchip.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just in time.  I have all my boosters, and I am at home, right this instant, sick with covid because the new strain is not covered
 
robodog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Naido: How many people took the last one?  It's like Halloween movies. I got to the first 3 as quickly as possible, kind of lost track after that.


2nd booster had very, very limited distribution in the US for whatever reason (basically you have to be old and immunocompromised to qualify), it also was just another booster dose not a new formulation because all testing up through Omicron showed that variant specific versions were no more effective than just getting another dose of the OG formulation.

Personally this can't get here fast enough, my kid started back to school today which means it's pretty much inevitable that there will be a wave of one of the Omicron variants headed my way soon. I already had OG Omicron in late December, but that means nearly zero as far as my immunity to BA.5.x variants both because of immune system dodging mutations and because it's just been too long since I was last infected.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
hray
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm super pissed it's only for 12 and up.  None of the stories prior to today's breaking news said there would be an age limit.  Was waiting to boost my 1st grader for this new one.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

germ78: Just in time for COVID to evolve a new non-omicron variant.


The viral evolution never stopped. They just gave up on the Greek-letter naming scheme.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm in. Gonna get this one the first Friday it's available. That gives me the entire weekend to feel like crap.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I keep struggling to get an appointment for a Monkeypox dose.

Up to date on COVID though. 2x J&J 1x Pfizer.

I'll quickly roll up my sleeve for this ene one when I can.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Just in time.  I have all my boosters, and I am at home, right this instant, sick with covid because the new strain is not covered


Dad came home last night from a week in the hospital with Covid. He was fully vaxxed and boosted.
 
thedumbone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

plecos: weeks?  come on man, with the mRNA tech this should have happened some time ago.


Well, mRNA has cut the turnaround from years down to months - and the majority of that is just testing.

They could have had an updated version in the Spring, but it would have targeted a variant that was no longer prevalent.  It's a catch-22 when things are mutating faster than the vaccine can be tested.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: fragMasterFlash: Remember that it's the apple flavored ivermectin that works best against the omicron variant.

So Microsoft 5G vaccines or Apple-flavored ivermectin. Is there a Linux option?


Yes, but you need a degree in biochemistry as an end-user to properly configure it.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yes, stick to your coughing guns, Repuglicans!


Fark user imageView Full Size
Well about a 1/3 anyway!

"The most recent data shows that 30% of Republicans do not plan on getting vaccinated"

https://morningconsult.com/covid19-vaccine-dashboard/

And no mention of race?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTA: Pfizer's "bivalent" shot, which targets both the original Covid strain and omicron's BA.5 subvariant, is expected to be authorized first. The CDC says it'll likely come with a wide eligibility swath: the full group of vaccinated Americans ages 12 and up.

Moderna's bivalent shot is expected to follow suit later, most likely in October. It'll come with a somewhat narrower range of eligibility, at least at first: vaccinated people ages 18 and older. For both shots, younger pediatric age groups could become eligible later, the CDC says.

I'm going to admit ignorance here. Why is the word Bivalent in Not-Really quotes for Pfeizer's shot? And why is it for young'uns?
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Vaxxed and boosted. I am immuno-comprimised and will definitely get this one as well.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've had four shots so far. I wouldn't mind having a fifth.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: I'm going to admit ignorance here. Why is the word Bivalent in Not-Really quotes for Pfeizer's shot?


I think it's just the writing style, highlighting a term which might not be familiar to some readers.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: misanthropicsob: I'm going to admit ignorance here. Why is the word Bivalent in Not-Really quotes for Pfeizer's shot?

I think it's just the writing style, highlighting a term which might not be familiar to some readers.


If that was the case, I'd expect it to be defined.

I just thought it might be significant to have the quotes paired with the lowered age allowance.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KCinPA: "The most recent data shows that 30% of Republicans do not plan on getting vaccinated"

https://morningconsult.com/covid19-vaccine-dashboard/

And no mention of race?


Nope.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Ivo Shandor: misanthropicsob: I'm going to admit ignorance here. Why is the word Bivalent in Not-Really quotes for Pfeizer's shot?

I think it's just the writing style, highlighting a term which might not be familiar to some readers.

If that was the case, I'd expect it to be defined.

I just thought it might be significant to have the quotes paired with the lowered age allowance.


Nevermind, I thought bivakent meant it was a two doser, not that it was a two strainer.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: I just thought it might be significant to have the quotes paired with the lowered age allowance.


I don't think so. The age ranges would be whichever group each company decided to target. A larger group means a larger potential market, but also a more complicated clinical trial and a larger chance of finding problems.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 minute ago  

plecos: KCinPA: "The most recent data shows that 30% of Republicans do not plan on getting vaccinated"

https://morningconsult.com/covid19-vaccine-dashboard/

And no mention of race?

Nope.


D.C. announced requiring current vaccinations for public school kids to come back this August/September.

It was pointed out that the biggest group that won't be able to return to school is black kids, since only something like 55% are vaccinated.

Something, something, disparate impacts are racist.
 
