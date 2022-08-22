 Skip to content
(WXYZ Detroit) Raising a child is expensive, like $2,000 a pound
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds about right.  My son turns 5 in two months so I'm in the easy stages right now.  I've got to start stashing away money tho so I can afford the grocery bill when he's a teenager.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not want children because they are expensive, annoying, and stressful. Plus, the world seems to be going to hell. I just don't understand people who want to have children, even though I recognize that I'm in a very slim minority.

But an honest question for the crowd. I've got a friend who is around 40 and baby crazy. She's dating an asshole and does not really like him. But she thinks he's her last chance to have a kid (because of her age). He does want a second child (he had with an ex-partner).

She honestly asked me this question: What if we break up, have a child together through in-vitro fertilization, and we agree to split custody and raise him together as platonic friends?

I tried to be as polite as possible when I went, "AW HELL NO!" (I'm not wrong, right?) From my point of view, raising a child in such a horrible family situation is a selfish thing to do just because one wants a kid. (In my defense, the guy is a borderline alcoholic and diabetic to boot with severe anger and jealousy issues.)

But then I thought: Is there actually any reason to have a child that is NOT selfish? I honestly cannot think of one. Just remember, I don't have that thing inside of me that understands the desire to have kids. It's honestly quite perplexing to me.

(CSB. This conversation with my friend happened just on Friday, so I'm still in a bit of shock. I tell her all the time to DTMFA, but she's utterly convinced that this guy is her last chance at a getting a guy and a kid.)
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incels don't know lucky they are.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a ton of money!
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do people stop raising them at 17?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like I'm halfway there with my 9 year old just from Lego sets.

Could be worse, though. Found out yesterday that some of my neighbors are paying over $15,000 a year tuition each for their two grade school kids. And meals are extra.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, worse than sirloin.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: But an honest question for the crowd. I've got a friend who is around 40 and baby crazy. She's dating an asshole and does not really like him. But she thinks he's her last chance to have a kid (because of her age).


I might have an unconventional solution for her. Send pics.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" You're under arrest for child cruelty, child endangerment, depriving children of food, selling children as food and misrepresenting the weight of livestock!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta solve everything.

Harry Freakstorm's Lunar Daycare.  Elon Musk is on board and will be providing flights to the place where your kid is 1/10th the weight so 1/10th the costs.  Plus your child will learn valuable lunar mining skills.  Kids will be returned on their 18th birthday or when we've recovered our costs plus 10 percent.   Now get in there and mine that Helium3or Helium3whichever you find first.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Children make me sad, knowing what we have done to the environment. I don't understand how anyone could bring a child into this world.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm on the same page as you. Never had 'em, never will. I feel like it's morally wrong to bring one into the world the way it is right now.

That said, I can think of one unselfish reason to reproduce, and that's if you believe you can instill in them the values needed for them to make the world in general a better place.

So, not selfish, but still kinda arrogant because of the belief that you can do such a thing.

As for your friend, classic case of baby rabies, and part of the problem. I had a friend kind of like that too. Got knocked up by a guy who later hit her, kidnapped the kid (his biologically but not legally), stole her car, and drove off drunk. Kid was fine; dude went to prison (not for any of that stuff but for disrespecting an officer of the law when they went to apprehend him); friend was a terrible single mother. Kid has now changed genders and has not spoken to mom in years.

Point being that you can get what you wish for and still be unhappy.
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Requires you to define 'selfish' which is harder than you think. Everything is selfish if you're a psychological egoist. This isn't falsifiable, but its similarly not provable. Your question is hard to answer because people don't agree on a comprehensive definition of selfishness.

https://www.qcc.cuny.edu/socialsciences/ppecorino/ethics_text/Chapter_5_Teleological_Theories_Egoism/Psychological_Egoism.htm#:~:text=In%20other%20words%2C%20it%20suggests,a%20natural%20law%20of%20psychology.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: But then I thought: Is there actually any reason to have a child that is NOT selfish? I honestly cannot think of one. Just remember, I don't have that thing inside of me that understands the desire to have kids. It's honestly quite perplexing to me.


I'm also a DINK with no desire for kids and agree with your reasons. I'd say just the basic biological imperative of "continuing humanity" or "I can raise a child who will be a good person and help others" are two non-selfish reasons. Those two though, not the "I want my own legacy to live on" or "I need a kid who can support me when I'm old" reasons.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: Children make me sad, knowing what we have done to the environment. I don't understand how anyone could bring a child into this world.


Not all of us have crippling depression? Yet.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: But then I thought: Is there actually any reason to have a child that is NOT selfish? I honestly cannot think of one. Just remember, I don't have that thing inside of me that understands the desire to have kids. It's honestly quite perplexing to me.


It'll just devolve into some sort of abstract Kantian search for a universal morality.  Let's ignore a biological drive for a moment, since we technically can control pregnancy with birth control and abortions.  For the sake of argument, pregnancy is 100% voluntary.  Then, if you assume there isn't any non-selfish reason to have a child you run into the question of at what point the lack of children causes a societal collapse when food can no longer be harvested in sufficient quantities, medicines no longer produced or distributed, etc.  Life would get pretty abysmal and prehistoric for the survivors at that point.  Probably not a good/ethical outcome unless the ethical argument is that no creature (or society) fully in control of their reproductive biology should be allowed to exist and everything should be left up to nature.

Anyways, I'm sure there's a convoluted bio-ethical PhD thesis out there somewhere that's explored all these points at length.  For the purposes of the University of Fark, I'd just leave it at: we all enjoy the benefits of living in a society, and on some level human society needs a certain level of population to continue to offer everyone all those benefits.  Yeah, we probably have lots of people who shouldn't for one reason or another having kids, but for any random person it's possible to want to have a kid and to both be a little selfish about it while also investing in them (emotional support, educational support, financial support) in order to send them out in the world and be a net benefit for a much larger population of people.  Or maybe they'll just sh*tpost on fark all day.  It's really 50/50.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Point being that you can get what you wish for and still be unhappy.


This is very true, and thanks for the thoughts.

Moreover in terms of my friend: I honestly don't think that she should be a mother. This might sound judgmental, but I would fear for the welfare of the kid. My friend is forgetful, scatterbrained, and lacks some very important common sense.

Just one example. I had gone over to visit her, and her hand was injured and bleeding. I asked what happened. She had fallen on the sidewalk and smacked her hand on the pavement. I asked if she had some ointment or anything antibacterial. She looked at me blankly.

"You're supposed to wash it, put something on that wound to disinfect it, and then cover it with a bandage."

Her exact words to me: "You're supposed to do that?"

I was in shock. I walked to the closest pharmacy, got her some stuff, and went back and helped her to take care of it. Her next response: "Wow! I had no idea."

She's farking 40. How do you get to be that age and not know such basic things? I could cite many examples. Like, she didn't even think that her boyfriend drinking three liters of 0.5% beer every single night might be a bad thing until I said something.

And that's why I think she should never, ever have children. Though I'm saying it here out of frustration because I could never tell her that to her face.

Sigh. Another CSB.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a young witch, baby meat was only $7/lb.  Inflation is out of control I tell you!

Thanks, Biden.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry, I can't hear you over all the extra free time and money I have. DINK life 4 eva!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Incels don't know lucky they are.


It is possible to have a relationship outside of kids. It just takes forward thinking, and an acceptance that not every woman will be thrilled to find out you don't want kids, or had the sneaky snip.

Also realize that despite some groups incels run with, the 1950s is over. Relationships are able to end, and you can't get all school or concert shooty about it.
 
logic523 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little Jimmy, mean as hell
pushed his sister into a well
Mother said, in drawing water,
"My it's hard to raise a daughter."
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Not all of us have crippling depression?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: oldfool: Children make me sad, knowing what we have done to the environment. I don't understand how anyone could bring a child into this world.

Not all of us have crippling depression? Yet.


That sounds nice. I have no idea of course but I would like to find out someday.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But they're so tender and flavorful! Plus, if you're spending $2,000 per pound, you probably know how to prepare it just right, or you already have a chef that can do it.
 
TheWordGuy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Everything we do is selfish in one way or another, I wouldn't fixate on that. I also wouldn't agree to co-parent with a desperate friend of mine, but I'd be fine donating.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't do it. Had two. Don't do it. Set your extra money on fire. The results are better.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah that's not surprising at all. Last year our bill from the preschool was $30k. That covered one kid in fulltime preschool, one in full time private K, and all three for the summer. We do pretty well for the area we live in. I have no idea how poor or lower-middle-class people manage without one parent staying home full time.

Once they're all in public schools and are old enough to stay home for the summers (while I work from home) our pocket book is going to be a lot happier.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: Sounds about right.  My son turns 5 in two months so I'm in the easy stages right now.  I've got to start stashing away money tho so I can afford the grocery bill when he's a teenager.


hot dogs, mac and cheese, chicken fingers, and ramon noodles.  start him early!
 
jengen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Can you recommend to your friend to go to a clinical and get pregnant using donor sperm?  At least that way she won't be tied to someone who is unlikely to be a good father?  In the long run that is way easier.
 
debug
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
$1500 a month?  Eh, that's really not that bad all things considered.  Of course the problem is that most people don't consider it at all until it's too late.
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I waited until I was 40 to have a kid - yeah, the world is going to shiat, but man if I didn't feel like it was the best decision I ever made. All the times I felt like I didn't want kids, I'm starting to wonder if it was me projecting my shiatty childhood upon any kid I might have because in the mean time, I've realized that maybe I've always wanted to be a parent, I was just too much of a coward to commit. Now he's here with me and I've had some time, I don't regret it - it means I do the best I can trying to make the world a little better.

I totally get not having them though, so no hate - also, I won't be taking my kids to fancy restaurants or on flights, I haven't lost that much of my mind.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jengen: Can you recommend to your friend to go to a clinical and get pregnant using donor sperm?  At least that way she won't be tied to someone who is unlikely to be a good father?  In the long run that is way easier.


She spent a good chunk of money on having eggs frozen, and they're in a freezer somewhere. But now she's decided that she does not want kids on her own -- she needs a partner.

Now she's considering moving in with the asshole (see posts above) under some platonic, custodial arrangement for future children because, in her words to me, "he has a great job as a software engineer, and I'd save $1800 a month on rent!"

By that point, we had had a couple of beers. I was getting so frustrated with her that I basically said she was one step away from being a hooker. That might have been a bit harsh. But remember: She does not even really like the guy (her words)!

Oy.
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Children thrive on stability and routine - this sounds like the opposite of that.  Also, that guy sounds like he will nope out as soon as he can, "asshole" is kind of the telltale sign of this.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i will go with it is inversely proportional.
i will start with my son at 450 pounds, it... ah, did cost a bunch of money to get to that weight...

/he takes after his late mom.
 
goodncold
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have four kids. One for each corner of my palanquin. However, I didn't think my plan all the way through as there is a two year gap between them and the palanquin has a pronounced lean to one corner.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The broken ones are much cheaper

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
bababa
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Implore her not to have a child with this man. An alcoholic asshole with rage issues is not going to be a good father. A child raised by such a person risks becoming a non-functioning adult.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

goodncold: I have four kids. One for each corner of my palanquin. However, I didn't think my plan all the way through as there is a two year gap between them and the palanquin has a pronounced lean to one corner.


You are a cheap bastard aren't you? Just get some drywall stilts, they even have little straps just like those polio leg braces to keep your chattel child's hands free for working
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bababa: Implore her not to have a child with this man. An alcoholic asshole with rage issues is not going to be a good father. A child raised by such a person risks becoming a non-functioning adult.


Doing my best.

I'm slowly trying to get her to understand that it's not the end of the world if she does not have a kid. (Of course, I am biased.)

But she believes that having children is the main purpose of our lives and that anyone who does not do that is a failed person. And she does not want to be a failed person. (She has major self-esteem issues, as a side note.)
 
