(Yahoo)   The Brutal heatwave is starting to kill UPS drivers because their trucks don't have air conditioning. UPS' response? Well, we give them ice-water and Gatorade and text them reminders to stay hydrated. What more could we possibly do?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Imagine being a welder.

I think active cooling vests are going to be come a thing for a lot of workers.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Given that most drivers spend most of their time out of the truck, I fail to see how A/C can help.

We survived thousands of years without air-conditioning. Yes, it's getting hotter. We just need to get rid of the #1 cause of global warming: people.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When did all these vehicles like UPS trucks and school busses start with the white roofs to reduce the temperature inside?
It's like one day every big vehicle on the road went from uniform paint schemes to uniform paint scheme except the top
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
UPS trucks have no AC, and are painted dark enough to function as giant solar ovens.

That's got to be an OSHA violation.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Stop ordering unnecessary sh*t online. For many reasons, but the idea of someone dropping dead just so someone gets their latest infusion of landfill is infuriating.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
End Stage Capitalism at it's finest:  We will do nothing to slow the rapid spread of global warming because that would hurt quarterly profits, and if the resulting heat wave kills a few workers?  Well that's just a bonus becuase newer workers are cheaper
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I recommend everyone do what I do in the summer months.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A possible solution?

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Imagine being a welder.

I think active cooling vests are going to be come a thing for a lot of workers.


I was a structural welder. It got cozy.
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"human capital stock"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
UPS drivers can make six-figures, but with all the OT and weather/other conditions, they f*cking earn every penny.

Been dealing with those guys for years and with very few exceptions they are incredibly professional and UPS should take better care of them. Their company depends almost entirely on those people.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When our UPS driver gets here I let him fill up his water bottle all the time.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

goodncold: A possible solution?

[hips.hearstapps.com image 800x801]


As crazy as that looks, I'd give it a try.
 
Fark on a BMX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Its brutal.

A friend was driver for years, super fit BMXer and Motocross rider. Suffered heat stroke while on the job for UPS about 3 years ago. Since then, he cant walk more than a few minutes before becoming exhausted and lightheaded due to damage to his cardiovascular system from the heat stroke.

No wonder they haul ass as much as possible. Got to get some air moving in that oven on wheels!
 
baorao
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here is more Gatorade and ice water. BUT, you'd better drink the whole bottle in one go so that you (men) have an empty container to pee in.

Because we aren't changing your delivery metrics to let you stop to use an actual bathroom.
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ytterbium: Stop ordering unnecessary sh*t online. For many reasons, but the idea of someone dropping dead just so someone gets their latest infusion of landfill is infuriating.


Or life saving medicine but whatever
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: We survived thousands of years without air-conditioning. Yes, it's getting hotter. We just need to get rid of the #1 cause of global warming: people.


Starting with the UPS drivers, apparently.
 
mattj1984
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Saw a poor Amazon truck driver stuck in the ditch down the street a few weeks ago when we were getting 100 degree temps. Brought the guy a water and made sure he had a tow truck coming. They don't pay enough for that.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jasonvatch: Given that most drivers spend most of their time out of the truck, I fail to see how A/C can help.

We survived thousands of years without air-conditioning. Yes, it's getting hotter. We just need to get rid of the #1 cause of global warming: people.


I'd argue they spend most of their time driving from location to location.
And that they deserve some comfort while doing so.

Same for postal workers.  They're also driving around in mobile ovens.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wouldn't it be great if all you guys just went to the stores yourselves instead of relying on wage slaves to hand deliver cheesy poofs to your front door like some sort of farcical kings?
 
