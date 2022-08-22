 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kent Online)   Woman is falsely & publicly accused of shoplifting in her favourite budget supermarket. Once the store realised they'd made a mistake, they did the best they could by offering a £5 voucher to coax her back. Some people are just ungrateful   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Asinine, Customer, Customer service, English-language films, front of other customers, Felisa Sanchez, Ms Sanchez, upset mum, regular customer  
•       •       •

1120 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2022 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I tried to RTA but was falsely accused of adblocking.
Whar my 5quid?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, being falsely accused and humiliated is bad enough.

I would take the measly 5 pound offer for compensation as just another "f**k you".
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheap bastards could have given her a Benji.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accuse on the front page in 50 point type. Retract on the back page in 10 point type.

Tale as old as time.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An upset mum was left embarrassed and humiliated after being branded a thief as she did her weekly shop in Aldi.
Felisa Sanchez was approaching the checkout at the store in Duncan Road, Gillingham, when she was stopped by two staff members who said she'd been caught on CCTV trying to steal goods.

Gosh, I wonder why she was targeted?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puckrock2000: An upset mum was left embarrassed and humiliated after being branded a thief as she did her weekly shop in Aldi.
Felisa Sanchez was approaching the checkout at the store in Duncan Road, Gillingham, when she was stopped by two staff members who said she'd been caught on CCTV trying to steal goods.

Gosh, I wonder why she was targeted?


Because she has a stupid made up name? Her parents couldn't spell Felicia or Melissa?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are noted as one of the stingiest companies in the world..Their whole mantra is keeping cost
down..Aldi isn't going to shower you with money.In fact you probably would have to pay them .50 for the
privilege of even receiving the 5.00 because it's postage due...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Subtonic: puckrock2000: An upset mum was left embarrassed and humiliated after being branded a thief as she did her weekly shop in Aldi.
Felisa Sanchez was approaching the checkout at the store in Duncan Road, Gillingham, when she was stopped by two staff members who said she'd been caught on CCTV trying to steal goods.

Gosh, I wonder why she was targeted?

Because she has a stupid made up name? Her parents couldn't spell Felicia or Melissa?


The Fang of Silverquill frowns on your shenanigans.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Yeah, being falsely accused and humiliated is bad enough.

I would take the measly 5 pound offer for compensation as just another "f**k you".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Subtonic: puckrock2000: An upset mum was left embarrassed and humiliated after being branded a thief as she did her weekly shop in Aldi.
Felisa Sanchez was approaching the checkout at the store in Duncan Road, Gillingham, when she was stopped by two staff members who said she'd been caught on CCTV trying to steal goods.

Gosh, I wonder why she was targeted?

Because she has a stupid made up name? Her parents couldn't spell Felicia or Melissa?


All names are stupid and made up.

Sincerely,

Billy West
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Aldi: Bye, Felisa.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Didldidi adverts - That Mitchell and Webb Look
Youtube _7jVLp-n9ww


(I assume Aldi's is what's being parodied here)
 
akallen404
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
TIL: they have Aldis in the UK.
 
dywed88
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Subtonic:

Because she has a stupid made up name? Her parents couldn't spell Felicia or Melissa?

Or maybe her parents were Spanish speaking and gave her a Spanish name rather than an English one?
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Subtonic: puckrock2000: An upset mum was left embarrassed and humiliated after being branded a thief as she did her weekly shop in Aldi.
Felisa Sanchez was approaching the checkout at the store in Duncan Road, Gillingham, when she was stopped by two staff members who said she'd been caught on CCTV trying to steal goods.

Gosh, I wonder why she was targeted?

Because she has a stupid made up name? Her parents couldn't spell Felicia or Melissa?


As opposed to a naturally occurring name?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dywed88: Subtonic:

Because she has a stupid made up name? Her parents couldn't spell Felicia or Melissa?

Or maybe her parents were Spanish speaking and gave her a Spanish name rather than an English one?


Pfft. No.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

One Size Fits Some: Subtonic: puckrock2000: An upset mum was left embarrassed and humiliated after being branded a thief as she did her weekly shop in Aldi.
Felisa Sanchez was approaching the checkout at the store in Duncan Road, Gillingham, when she was stopped by two staff members who said she'd been caught on CCTV trying to steal goods.

Gosh, I wonder why she was targeted?

Because she has a stupid made up name? Her parents couldn't spell Felicia or Melissa?

As opposed to a naturally occurring name?


Our names should be derived from universal physical constants.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: An upset mum was left embarrassed and humiliated after being branded a thief as she did her weekly shop in Aldi.
Felisa Sanchez was approaching the checkout at the store in Duncan Road, Gillingham, when she was stopped by two staff members who said she'd been caught on CCTV trying to steal goods.

Gosh, I wonder why she was targeted?


Because her name is too close to "felon".
 
Picklehead [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I had that happen at Heidi's Brooklyn Deli in a Denver suburb. I was confronted outside, and the cashier confirmed I paid. I didn't get an apology from the person who accused me. I wrote the corporate office, and they didn't bother replying. I would have been happy if they gave me a free meal. I never went to Heidi's again.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

snocone: I tried to RTA but was falsely accused of adblocking.
Whar my 5quid?


I was accurately accused of adblocking.  And I'll do it again.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The self checkouts at Kroger politely remind one to "please scan all items before bagging them when it thinks you've stolen something. Happens if you adjust the items in the bag during bagging.

Very subtle.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 minute ago  

akallen404: TIL: they have Aldis in the UK.


We have Lidls as well. We indirectly have Walmart as well, but they use the well-known & established name of Asda so's not to annoy the locals
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.