(The Irish Times)   Born missing an arm, 9yo boy builds himself one using Lego. Now a bioengineering student he still builds Lego arms both for himself and others, almost makes subby want to hack off his non-fapping arm just to get one   (irishtimes.com) divider line
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
suree subby. we believe you when you say non-fapping arm.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Out of Lego?  Might have been cheaper to go with a real prosthetic.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Damn subby, that was a light-hearted sappy headline and then you went totally grimdark on the last sentence.

Ya weirdo.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is his name Billy "Quiz Show" Whalen?
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Is his name Billy "Quiz Show" Whalen?


It's Billy Quiz BOY you filthy casual!
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gopher321: Damn subby, that was a light-hearted sappy headline and then you went totally grimdark on the last sentence.

Ya weirdo.


Yeah, like who only uses one arm to fap, geez. You gotta' use both if you gottem', man.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Subby...You missed the chance for something here...See, you GET the fapping arm replaced with a Lego arm.
Then it's like someone else is doing it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Out of Lego?  Might have been cheaper to go with a real prosthetic.


Probably has feet of steel to avoid the Lego floor lava :P
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What the hell is a "non-fapping arm"?
 
zobear
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That was awesome, smitty.

So many stories here are about shiatty people doing shiatty things, and this Monday morning gem is the first thing I check out.

/yeah I could lay off the Pol tab
//Legos are sweet
///ducking!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Or just add another arm? May hell with the ski-boxing.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I thought for sure this was going to take place in the US. Forcing a 9-year-old to cobble together a prosthetic arm from toys would seem pretty on-brand for our lack-of-affordable-healthcare country.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thanks Obamacare,
 
jdlenke
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: What the hell is a "non-fapping arm"?


Who uses only one arm? That's balderdash.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I saw a show the other day where a woman's ex kidnapped her, then cut off both of her arms with an ax when she tried to escape.  She was talking about it, and she kept wiping her eyes with her hook hands.

Then I saw some other show where a super well-educated guy went hiking in the snow, and he farked up and got lost.  He ended up losing both of his legs below the knee.  So he, being the kind of person he was, went right on down to MIT and started doing research about how to make realistic legs.  For himself.

So they do all this stuff, and it's very interesting and all these brainiacs are working on prosthetic limbs, and he's helping.  I don't know what his qualifications were, but he was qualified.  Then they get so, so excited when they make really ground-breaking stuff, like people can put them on and you can't even tell they have an artificial limb.  They can "feel" the ground beneath them.  Really amazing stuff.

And the guys gets his new legs, and his friend who was with him got a new foot or something, and everyone is very excited.  I keep thinking that he only got all this  because he was clearly rich and entitled. And  he got all this special treatment even though  he FARKED UP--out there exercising his privilege, as usual, and he should have died.  But because he was wealthy, he was rescued and now has better legs than he started with, if you aren't sentimental.  And now he's some pioneer in prosthetic limb development too.  Hell, they probably gave hin a few more inches of height, in case his normal upper-class handsome height wasn't quite enough.

I don't know what it means but it left me kind of sour.  Those "bootstraps" people are totally full of shiat.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I didn't kill my wife - it was a one-armed man!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kosherkow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In a world of doom and gloom stories, where 'if it bleeds, it leads', this is a really nice and uplifting read on a Monday morning (or any day really).

good find subby and I'm definitely showing this to my kids who are LEGO fanatics.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That dude who was stabbing people who had no arms ... would he have just stabbed more people with Lego arms, or been so happy-fapped he would not have been out that day and here on Fark, instead?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.