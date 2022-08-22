 Skip to content
(Vice)   No thanks, I prefer my icing on a cake   (vice.com)
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Am I supposed to tan them or ice them?  The thermal shock doesn't seem good.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A buck cake?
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll do what I can but this is just short of a red line for me.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swim in Lake Superior for a few minutes.  That should work just fine.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grape Nuts, y0
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cake, cock...what's the difference?

No, seriously. I'm hosting a birthday party for my kids and I don't want to make the same mistake two years in a row.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First they tried sunning them. Now they're cooling them. I suppose next they'll try D.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put icing on testicles?

I mean, sounds kinky, but ok.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Icing their testicles with ice packs and cold showers, believing that doing so helps increase testosterone levels and sperm quality, boosts energy and sex drive,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just not during a hockey game.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ewwwww.  That explains the German distaste for the Warmduscher (literally someone who likes warm showers).

I'm sure the cure is that it takes a room full of naked men to hold you down to freeze your balls with ice cubes cupped in someone's hands. NTTAWWT.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's with all the weird guys worried about their testosterone levels? Do they feel like they aren't angry enough? It's like a bunch of guys who have made it to 35 without being in a single fight are suddenly very concerned with their ability to defend themselves.

I know it's mostly Joe Rogan advertising but the whole thing weirds me out.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, is this better or worse than toasting balls Ala Carlson
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Further proof that humans, in general, are still blithering morons.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: What's with all the weird guys worried about their testosterone levels? Do they feel like they aren't angry enough? It's like a bunch of guys who have made it to 35 without being in a single fight are suddenly very concerned with their ability to defend themselves.

I know it's mostly Joe Rogan advertising but the whole thing weirds me out.


I had an ex about 10 years ago who decided mine weren't high enough and started nagging me about it.  I don't know why she gave a shiat, I was perfectly happy keeping my hair and not being a stroppy douchebag.

/There are many reasons she's an ex.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being so overcome with emotion that you need to ice down your nuts. Fragile masculinity is amusing.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Am I supposed to tan them or ice them?  The thermal shock doesn't seem good.


effect of thermal cycling on balls: https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/2053-1591/ab366d
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're doing it all wrong. Any true man who's not some cuck knows you gotta put your nads in a vice and squeeze until they turn blue to generate max testosterone.
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes balls.

That's nuts.

I wonder if anyone shrank from the experience.

Insert silly, childish one-liner.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good grief, you maniacs! If you're worried about your junk being overheated, just quit wearing those skinny jeans and switch to boxer shorts!
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
 We just saw John Hiatt and the Goners. So, in honor of that and this thread, I'll post this great song and offer the advice: if you're thinking of doing something your dad would have thought bizarre, re-think it. Once or twice. We haven't changed that much.

John Hiatt & The Goners - Your Dad Did
Youtube GG-iVJpJXkc
 
alex10294
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

holdmybones: What's with all the weird guys worried about their testosterone levels? Do they feel like they aren't angry enough? It's like a bunch of guys who have made it to 35 without being in a single fight are suddenly very concerned with their ability to defend themselves.

I know it's mostly Joe Rogan advertising but the whole thing weirds me out.


Why are women worried about premature ovarian failure? It's like they are afraid that their ability to whine will go away.  Like they reached age 45, and then realized they hadn't had an emotional breakdown over soggy broccoli in 6 months. I mean, there's the vaginal atrophy, the breast changes, and the psychological toll, but cheer up!

/Love women, btw. Got even better when my wife got early menopause.  I'm just mocking the question.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ok we all know the headline in the form of a question(yes/no answer question) thing.

But here i think we got another pattern to see, one that is a longer term slower repeat maybe.

"Why Are People Icing Their Testicles? "

generic translation to the question asked:
"What's with this trend?"

Whatever it is, a fashion, a health thing, a new food, a new hobby/game, etc.

"Why are people this new thing?"

BUT importantly the situation is one that is not likely going to be a thing.

Why are people, letting fish eat on their toes? and that one didn't last long
Why are people, sunbathing their taint? and it's gone
Why are people, doing a thing that looks like a new thing to do but will be gone and forgotten about within 6 weeks?So1: a few people done it, but no it's not actually a thing yet+2: and for reasons that may or may not be immeditly obviouls, it's not gonna be a thing.=article asking, why people do this thing?
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't care if the cake is a lie, I'm with subby - that's where the icing should be.

Now fondant...
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Eat a healthy diet instead of all the processed garbage, you idiots.  Throw in some exercise and you're testosterone levels should be fine.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Whatcha doin' Mr. Munson?"
"Icing my testicles."
"Hmm, coulda sworn it was Munson."
 
Cheron
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why stop at plane old ice, pack then in dry ice
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I might actually try icing my testicles the next time I do several hours of yard work in 90+ degree weather, which will be tomorrow. It gets wicked hot and sticky down there, and it sounds quite refreshing.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cheron: Why stop at plane old ice, pack then in dry ice


Dry Ice sublimates so you never really get good contact.  I would suggest liquid nitrogen.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: I might actually try icing my testicles the next time I do several hours of yard work in 90+ degree weather, which will be tomorrow. It gets wicked hot and sticky down there, and it sounds quite refreshing.


After I got the snip-snip the doctor suggested icing them.
 
lectos
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
IcyHot works wonders too:
A Boy Rubbed 1 Tube Pain Relief Cream Between His Legs. This Is What Happened To His Brain.
Youtube Le-IKCLGT9A
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Icing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.