 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Christian Post)   The Christian Post asks 'why are people leaving the church'. Tired of being financially exploited by greedy pastors mysteriously missing as one of the reasons   (christianpost.com) divider line
87
    More: Obvious, Christian apologetics, Apologetics, acceptable form of worship, New Testament, Bible, good church, Christianity, good reason  
•       •       •

774 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2022 at 10:20 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



87 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Peak Christian in the US has passed, less than 50% even believe in the Christian god. Time for a reboot with new characters and better celebrations.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because most churches are money generating grift machines?

Because most "christians" are not at all like Christ?

Because they outgrew believing in the invisible magic sky daddy who cares when they jerk off?

Because they see conservative Christians rallying around a fat bloated orange demon who is the walking embodiment of all seven deadly sins and acting pious anyway?

Because the bible says you can pray in private directly to him without needing a go between?

Because they have children they don't want diddled?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True for the most part. While you still have pockets of those who will happily give their very last dollar to Joel Osteen, most people are waking up and smelling the fraud.

As a group, we are more intelligent and sophisticated than we were 20 years ago, and people are finally learning that you do not need to give your entire salary to the likes of Osteen, Robertson, Tilton, ect in order to 'be saved'
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't leave the church; the church left them.

This applies equally to Catholics, American evangelicals, certain parts of the Eastern Orthodox churches that have traded Jesus for nationalism, and, according to a friend of mine who recently retired from being a minister in the CofE, that church too, which has finally completed its centuries-long journey from Diet Catholicism to Sunday Morning Social Club.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: They didn't leave the church; the church left them.

This applies equally to Catholics, American evangelicals, certain parts of the Eastern Orthodox churches that have traded Jesus for nationalism, and, according to a friend of mine who recently retired from being a minister in the CofE, that church too, which has finally completed its centuries-long journey from Diet Catholicism to Sunday Morning Social Club.


Baloney.

The church has been an evil grift since it's inception. It was always a power brokering political device that used supernatural sky daddy to keep  people in line.

Your idealized image never existed except in SMALL pockets. As always.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the church's leaders worshipped an antichrist who was the literal embodiment of the seven deadly sins.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In which we pretend the church has gotten worse instead of facing the fact that it always has been terrible and the internet is just making it harder to fool the flock.


Crusades
Fark user imageView Full Size



Burning witches
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hoarding gold while parishioners starve
Fark user imageView Full Size



Selling indulgences (because money buys away sins)
Fark user imageView Full Size


Christian Devils Mobilize Oppression of Native Americans
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've read the bible, it specifically warns against worshiping a golden cow like Trump.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My pastor wanted a new watch.   He was constantly late for his teen encounter meetings at the Motel 6.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Because the "Christianity" left the Church some time ago, leaving behind prosperity gospel bullshiat peddled by various degenerate con artists?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Because today's so-called Christianity in this country is all about an extreme far-right ideology that is for everything Jesus was against, and against everything Jesus was for.

The only thing that today's so-called Christains have to do with actual Jesus is wearing jewelry or displaying art of him being tortured and murdered.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What, we're not gonna talk about the sexual assault?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: HugeMistake: They didn't leave the church; the church left them.

This applies equally to Catholics, American evangelicals, certain parts of the Eastern Orthodox churches that have traded Jesus for nationalism, and, according to a friend of mine who recently retired from being a minister in the CofE, that church too, which has finally completed its centuries-long journey from Diet Catholicism to Sunday Morning Social Club.

Baloney.

The church has been an evil grift since it's inception. It was always a power brokering political device that used supernatural sky daddy to keep  people in line.

Your idealized image never existed except in SMALL pockets. As always.


Queensryche
Operation Mindcrime
Spreading the Disease
"Religion and sex are power plays
Manipulate the people for the money they pay
Selling skin
Selling god
The numbers look the same on the credit card"
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That article completely missed the entire point.
Christianity is toxic, abusive and authoritarian. That's why people are leaving. Because they don't like to be abused.
It's really that simple. If christians stopped being jerks and started being kind people who helped others, they'd be incredibly popular. But these days, if someone says they are a Christian, most non christian folks assume they're toxic in some manner and try to avoid them.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hatred of strangers and love of tyranny are 2 unexpected new doctrines.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Because most churches are money generating grift machines?

Because most "christians" are not at all like Christ?

Because they outgrew believing in the invisible magic sky daddy who cares when they jerk off?

Because they see conservative Christians rallying around a fat bloated orange demon who is the walking embodiment of all seven deadly sins and acting pious anyway?

Because the bible says you can pray in private directly to him without needing a go between?

Because they have children they don't want diddled?


All of the above.

The current evangelical "God" bears the slightest passing resemblance to the actual teachings its absurd. The majority of the Fundies don't actually read the user manual, they just parrot the hateful twisted soundbites from Faux News for their bigoted outrages.

Fark the church and their feelings. They have become the Romans.
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Christians are why I'm against Christianity. Jesus was cool though.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Trocadero: What, we're not gonna talk about the sexual assault?


Nope.
Christianity pretends that there is no such thing as rapist clergy.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Because Christian churches worship Republican Jesus not Classic Jesus
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's almost like rampant hypocrisy, being hateful bigots and saying that the rules apply to THEE and not to ME are huge turn offs...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Because the "Christianity" left the Church some time ago, leaving behind prosperity gospel bullshiat peddled by various degenerate con artists?


It's adorable that you think they used to be better than this.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Because most churches are money generating grift machines?

Because most "christians" are not at all like Christ?

Because they outgrew believing in the invisible magic sky daddy who cares when they jerk off?

Because they see conservative Christians rallying around a fat bloated orange demon who is the walking embodiment of all seven deadly sins and acting pious anyway?

Because the bible says you can pray in private directly to him without needing a go between?

Because they have children they don't want diddled?


And that just for the start...
 
Dadoody
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Becauses Jesus was nailed to a cross, but Thor wields a hammer. 


God of War PS5 Kratos Meets Zeus in Helheim
Youtube q4M2jFf9z9Y
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Outlawing abortion was an incredibly bad idea. It really woke people up to just how big a threat these christian clergy are to democracy...and health care.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Satan's Cheese Cancer: Christians are why I'm against Christianity. Jesus was cool though.


That hippy libturd!?!?!

He wouldn't last 10 minutes in organized "christianity"
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"If you forgive those who sin against you, your heavenly Father will forgive you. But if you refuse to forgive others, your Father will not forgive your sins. Matthew 6:14-15

The Church: *waits until 1992, 359 years later, to apologize to Galileo
 
cefm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Because you people are arseholes.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I left because dude was sharting up the place.

Best of Farting Preacher
Youtube P-JjaAh0NeU
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I blame Paul.  And Paulaner and St. Pauli Girl

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA: "These folks are solid, mature believers who prioritize God in their lives and aren't ruffled by trivial matters."

I like to play make-believe too.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Because most "christians" are not at all like Christ?


From what we know of Israel in the early 1st century, and probable associations of Jesus based upon context clues, Jesus was almost certainly an End Times ethno-eliminationist.  All the pretty Unitarian-Universalist kumbaya hippe shiat in your head comes from the Paulines radically reinterpreting Jesus to attract gentiles and convince the Romans to keep the pogroming to a minimum, and actual hippies trying to coopt Jesus in the 70s.  The actual dude would have sounded like a Qbert crossed with a Hasid.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Trocadero: What, we're not gonna talk about the sexual assault?

Nope.
Christianity pretends that there is no such thing as rapist clergy.


"B-b-but Disney and Drag Queen Story Hour."
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
People forgot that a primary reason for separation of church & state in a free democracy was that churches do better and are more successful in a community when they keep the gov't and politics at arm's length much as they can.

It's like Michael Jordan and "republicans buy shoes too." The second you pick a side you alienate half or more of your consumer base.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Weaver95: That article completely missed the entire point.


If this author actually grasped the point then he would leave the church too.

Of course he has a financial motivation that will keep him from seeing the point.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*shrug* I left because I realized some years ago, mid-prayer, that I was talking to a ceiling. Kinda anticlimactic, but that was enough.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This summer I got a front row seat to watching a church stab a lifelong $upporter in the back during their final days.  I'm an antitheist for the most part, and all the woo-woo is absurd, but I understand people having a need for community in a setting that feels familiar.
But damn, watching them get cannibalistic and petty while a life circled the drain, refusing last rites, and a funeral in the building they helped make.   Even I was shocked to see how they turned on their own.

"Help help! we're losing the flock!"
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Because most churches are money generating grift machines?

Because most "christians" are not at all like Christ?

Because they outgrew believing in the invisible magic sky daddy who cares when they jerk off?

Because they see conservative Christians rallying around a fat bloated orange demon who is the walking embodiment of all seven deadly sins and acting pious anyway?

Because the bible says you can pray in private directly to him without needing a go between?

Because they have children they don't want diddled?


I may get an account on there just so I can copy and paste this into their comment section.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Weaver95: That article completely missed the entire point.


I agree with everyone's points about organized religion, but those are NOT the point of the article. It is specifically about "true believers" not leaving "The Church" but leaving "THEIR church" for another one.

But that's just rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic, because this thread is the real issue churches face. And deservedly so.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: HugeMistake: They didn't leave the church; the church left them.

This applies equally to Catholics, American evangelicals, certain parts of the Eastern Orthodox churches that have traded Jesus for nationalism, and, according to a friend of mine who recently retired from being a minister in the CofE, that church too, whichurc has finally completed its centuries-long journey from Diet Catholicism to Sunday Morning Social Club.

Baloney.

The church has been an evil grift since it's inception. It was always a power brokering political device that used supernatural sky daddy to keep  people in line.

Your idealized image never existed except in SMALL pockets. As always.

How about before the Church was co-opted by the Roman Empire?  I get the feeling you could read up a bit on Church History.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: HugeMistake: They didn't leave the church; the church left them.

This applies equally to Catholics, American evangelicals, certain parts of the Eastern Orthodox churches that have traded Jesus for nationalism, and, according to a friend of mine who recently retired from being a minister in the CofE, that church too, which has finally completed its centuries-long journey from Diet Catholicism to Sunday Morning Social Club.

Baloney.

The church has been an evil grift since it's inception. It was always a power brokering political device that used supernatural sky daddy to keep  people in line.

Your idealized image never existed except in SMALL pockets. As always.


This is historically correct since Constantine.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
America was founded on freedom FROM religion.
The NAT-Cs want to make mandatory church as a part of government.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think a better question is why would anybody want to stay?
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: America was founded on freedom FROM religion.
The NAT-Cs want to make mandatory church as a part of government.


The fact that the authoritarian christian churches are getting any resistance to their ideology at all is a giant surprise to most christian clergy. They honestly seem to believe that average people love to be abused by their churches.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Because once it became socially possible/acceptable to do so, people started coming out as nonbelievers.  Once that started, it let other people realize that the little secret doubts they always had are actually valid and worth exploring.  It's also become less important as a social gathering or as the center of a local community ("local communities" themselves have weakened over the years too), so fewer people feel the need to attend for that reason.

I suspect most of the younger generation aren't necessarily "nonbelievers" except by default; it's just not something people really think about the way they used to.  That's part of why churches as a collective institution have gotten more hidebound and reactionary; without new moderate or progressive blood really feeling the need to join, the people sticking around are the hardliners.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The 10% tax deductible charitable donation is better spent helping people in need instead of purchasing a new Rolex or luxury car for the preacher.

I doubt many of these churches that're losing members will moderate their message to bring them back or attract new ones, they'll double down on the persecution message to hold on to the fools who've stayed. And then get their congregations to elect Christo-fascists who force all of us to bow and pay respect to their hateful bigotry and hand over our tax dollars. Christianity, too big to fail, right?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Weaver95: That article completely missed the entire point.
Christianity is toxic, abusive and authoritarian. That's why people are leaving. Because they don't like to be abused.
It's really that simple. If christians stopped being jerks and started being kind people who helped others, they'd be incredibly popular. But these days, if someone says they are a Christian, most non christian folks assume they're toxic in some manner and try to avoid them.


Then again... you can be kind to people and help others without a baggage of being a christian or whatever... unless to be actually kind you need a constant threat of "going to hell" then yea, you may need a religion. As a kind of mental prosthesis of empathy and general good behaviour.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"The No. 1 reason true believers"

Guys, they built a farking "no true Scotsman" right into the farking headline. When they phase it this way, it's polemic, full stop, because someone who leaves for unapproved reasons isn't a "True Believer" and we don't care what they think.

And sure enough two paragraphs in, in case it wasn't obvious:

"True Christians leave a church when they're unable to properly worship God."

Christianity in America has been in decline since long before Trump. And every single time a new poll showing church attendance or Christian identification is dropping comes out, every single Christian mouthpiece comes out with a thinkpiece hand-wringing about why this is. And because because these are polemic thinkpieces in Christian publications, they are unable to even consider the idea that people no longer want what they're selling.

And so, you have this article, where the author invokes John MacArthur as a sage of Christianity (look him up, he's a douche,) then declares that Real, True Christians are avoiding church because the pastor doesn't spend enough time looking up the Greek and people are checking their smartphone during services. And in doing so, the author has deflected the focus from "people think we're full of shiat" to "other Christians aren't Christianing in the way I approve of, and that's the real problem."

Same as it ever was.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When church attendees dishonor God by openly demonstrating their smartphone and social media addiction during the service...

Pfft. I use my smartphone during the service to compare different versions of the Bible. Our church mostly uses ESV, but I also use the NIV and The Message.

/Okay, I occasionally browse Fark during church, too.
 
xalres
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well that, and they can't seem to stop farking kids, and they can't seem to stop from covering it up when found out. For all the moral panic about grooming and LGBTQ+ folks, it's the churchies you have to watch out for. Clergy is exempted from abuse reporting laws in a lot of states. I've never known a youth pastor who didn't come across as a major creep.
 
Displayed 50 of 87 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.