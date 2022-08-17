 Skip to content
(NPR)   China plans to use chemicals to seed clouds and generate rain. But don't worry, it's Chinese chemicals which are perfectly safe   (npr.org) divider line
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd buy that for 6489 yuan!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think lead and mercury produce much rain.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
most of the ingredients used in flavors, fragrances, OTC drugs, vitamins and medication in 'murica come from China, and they have for a very long time. your government and big business has your health and welfare as the first priority.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At some point it will occur to them that war is likely a faster and easier way to get long-term water solutions in place.

And when that happens...trouble.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So? Pretty sure the silver iodide and co2 used for cloud seeding in the US are both chemicals, or am I supposed to be concerned that Asians are doing it too?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The disruption adds to challenges for the ruling Communist Party, which is trying to shore up sagging economic growth before a meeting in October or November when President Xi Jinping is expected to try to award himself a third five-year term as leader."

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Lucky bastard..."
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans would never use harmful chemicals.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: At some point it will occur to them that war is likely a faster and easier way to get long-term water solutions in place.

And when that happens...trouble.


If they can be a little patient, they can just buy Siberia.  At this rate, it'll be on Black Friday sale.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chinese chemicals need the most attention.
 
K3rberos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this old news? I remember hearing about them using this around their Olympics back in 2008. In fact, to Google!

Cloud seeding has been in practice since the 1940s and China has the biggest program in the world. It used seeding ahead of the Beijing Olympics in 2008 to ensure dry weather for the event, and the technique can also be used to induce snowfall or to soften hail.

China is seeding clouds to replenish its shrinking Yangtze River - CNN
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if they try spraying them with water instead
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! CHEMICALS!

The stuff that makes up everything and everybody.

or does subby think China has a different periodic table where everything is poisonous?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to aerosolize pangolin feces. It's amazingly effective!
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Future news, "Chinese cloud seeding works too well, floods kill and displace millions, crops are destroyed humanitarian crisis begins. War with Taiwan delayed."
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, mercury and cinnabar (Mercury Sulfide) have a long history in Chinese medicine, especially ancient potions of Immortality and alchemy.

It is an important symbolic ingredient in cloud seeding in China!
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of me is hoping for an outbreak of a new strain of avian flu just because it will be hilarious watching the morans try to pin in on China seeding the clouds.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! CHEMICALS!

The stuff that makes up everything and everybody.

or does subby think China has a different periodic table where everything is poisonous?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Part of me is hoping for an outbreak of a new strain of avian flu just because it will be hilarious watching the morans try to pin in on China seeding the clouds.


i'm blaming you for this
 
Mabman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: I don't think lead and mercury produce much rain.


Purple rain?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: most of the ingredients used in flavors, fragrances, OTC drugs, vitamins and medication in 'murica come from China, and they have for a very long time. your government and big business has your health and welfare as the first priority.


People have chosen to buy those products.
If you feel strongly start your own company that makes drugs (hard)  fragrances or vitamins.   There are many made local.  My friend worked as a compounder at a vitamin company on LI.
if there is demand you will be big
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! CHEMICALS!

The stuff that makes up everything and everybody.

or does subby think China has a different periodic table where everything is poisonous?


My expectation is that in order to cut costs that Chinese suppliers will adulterate what they're using with something cheaper. Maybe something toxic if it's cheap.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: At some point it will occur to them that war is likely a faster and easier way to get long-term water solutions in place.

And when that happens...trouble.


Eh.  The most obvious choice if China's next five year plan turns to open expansion is (re)claiming Siberia.  Nets them a ton of resources and land, they can use the same 'genetic heritage' bullshiat excuse Putin has been using, and would net them Russia's control over the NW passage.  Although they'd have to hop the water and take out the bases on the other side as well.  I actually wonder if their backing Russia early on wasn't about establishing precedent about Taiwan and such and instead they always intended to let Russia twist in the wind.  They may not be bothering to do much about it (except off-shore their local pollution via african corporate colonialism) but China takes climate change science pretty seriously.  Wouldn't be surprised if they have a pretty accurate model of exactly when the NW passage will reach a viable enough stage for them to want it.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: NotARocketScientist: OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! CHEMICALS!

The stuff that makes up everything and everybody.

or does subby think China has a different periodic table where everything is poisonous?

My expectation is that in order to cut costs that Chinese suppliers will adulterate what they're using with something cheaper. Maybe something toxic if it's cheap.


which no american company would dream of doing, obviously.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Hey, mercury and cinnabar (Mercury Sulfide) have a long history in Chinese medicine, especially ancient potions of Immortality and alchemy.

It is an important symbolic ingredient in cloud seeding in China!


Up until the 80s you could buy Mercurochrome to put on your cuts to prevent infection.  Yes it contains mercury and my parents rubbed it on my cuts.

It's not just China that has issues.

I remember a 5lb (small) bottle of mercury in my parents bedroom, we used to pour a little out and watch the balls roll on the floor.   Once we poured a little in the toilet.... ya it sank and would not flush.  We had to scoop it out before mom got home.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They can seed all they want, the river will empty again an hour later.
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who is making those Chinese clouds? Who is making those clouds these days?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mabman: Subtonic: I don't think lead and mercury produce much rain.

Purple rain?


Chocolate rain.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Silver iodide surfer wanted.

--- CCP (Galactus)
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
nice racist headline
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! CHEMICALS!

The stuff that makes up everything and everybody.

or does subby think China has a different periodic table where everything is poisonous?


Why should we listen to you? You're not a rocket scientist!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I don't think lead and mercury produce much rain.


Nah - They're weighing down the water with Lead to make it fall.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

replacementcool: So? Pretty sure the silver iodide and co2 used for cloud seeding in the US are both chemicals, or am I supposed to be concerned that Asians are doing it too?


Oh!  You wanted the *Serious* thread!  That's two doors down the corridor.  This is the *Snarky* thread!
 
mikefinch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! CHEMICALS!

The stuff that makes up everything and everybody.

or does subby think China has a different periodic table where everything is poisonous?


I think the issue isn't that its SCARY CHRMICALS -- Its more that China has a history of what ON the box not matching what is supposed to be IN  the box.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You can't do chemtrails!  There's CHEMICALS in them!
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just use coronavirus fragments to seed the clouds.
 
