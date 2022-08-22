 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Student loan debt forgiveness is a terrible idea because - *checks where the chicken pooped on the grid* - it will exacerbate inflation   (cnbc.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Include private education loans please
/reforming the system would be nice, too
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then take away all corporate subsidies, since that is obviously exacerbating it too.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, of course we should be concerned about the potential for it to exacerbate inflation. I mean, that's obvious. But there are far more serious concerns we need to consider as well. For example, the even greater risk, financially, is that forgiving student loans might push us into a recession. See, a recession is caused by too much demand and not enough supply. If, suddenly, thousands and thousands of young people have a massive economic windfall because they no longer have to pay student loans, that would basically inject a massive amount of demand into an economy that's already burdened by supply problems. There's no clearer path toward a full-blown recession than that. Perhaps after all supply chain problems have been solved, we can revisit the idea of possibly forgiving a few student loans.

And what about the environment? Student loan forgiveness would put lots of extra money in young people's hands. Young people like to do things -- go out, travel, etc. And that requires energy consumption. We're getting very real signs now that global warming is causing irreparable -- and possibly irreversible -- damage to the Earth's environment. Glaciers are melting, unraked forests are burning, rivers are drying up, all because of human activity that increases greenhouse gasses. Do we really want to do something that's going to spur even greater numbers of people into doing even more activities and creating even more greenhouse gasses? Of course not, that's obvious. What we want is for people to stay home, to leave the lights off, to conserve their power. Creating a temptation to do otherwise by adopting a "make it rain" fiscal policy would be a fool's errand.

And then there's also the problem of global health. I mean, everyone likes to assume that COVID is over, but now we've got Monkeypox happening as well. And nobody's even talking about what could happen if these diseases somehow merge and then mutate. We could have an outbreak of MonkeyCovid, or CovidPox, or Monkeycovidpox, or whatever it would be called, and the lord only knows what might happen then. Do we want encourage a bunch of Gen Zers, free from all economic responsibility, to run amuck in a world overrun by not one, but two pandemics? That seems a highly irresponsible decision. Nobody wants to go back to wearing masks and hoarding Ivermectin.

My point is this: Nobody is saying that forgiving student loan debt is a bad idea. For all intensive purposes, it's not a bad idea at all. In fact, it's an idea that deserves a real conversation with real words and real emotions and possibly some hand gestures as well. But the time for that isn't now. We have a war in Ukraine, the Taliban in Afghanistan, a powder keg in Taiwan, Canadians, and all sorts of other disasters or potential disasters to deal with. We simply need to take a deep breath and understand that now is not the time for this conversation. There will be time for it in the future, after all of these issues are solved.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, because, as we all know, if you give people help they will immediately go out and buy a Fendi bag and caviar.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The media is going to great lengths to convince the public that having more money is actually a bad thing.
 
Fooshards
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, it would only increase inflation if that SLABS money was already stolen and squirreled away in the caymans.

Oh.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We always have more than enough money for guns, bombs, and war. We never seem to have even a tiny little bit of cash to help the poor tho.
Kinda weird how consistent that is, and it doesn't matter which party is in "charge".
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

you mispelled porpoises
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's a bad idea for a lot of reasons, but this isn't one of them.
 
Fooshards
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Weaver95: We always have more than enough money for guns, bombs, and war. We never seem to have even a tiny little bit of cash to help the poor tho.
Kinda weird how consistent that is, and it doesn't matter which party is in "charge".


Team shiat Face runs deep

// As an aside, I very much enjoy giving them new, accurate names, and insisting upon that usage.
/// Why do they get to hide behind names like "Liberty Coaliton" when they're actually just Team shiat Face
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Forgive the interest. Let it be a 0% loan.
 
peterquince
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Weaver95: We always have more than enough money for guns, bombs, and war. We never seem to have even a tiny little bit of cash to help the poor tho.
Kinda weird how consistent that is, and it doesn't matter which party is in "charge".


Yes both parties have the same position on this issue.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pocket Ninja: . . . For all intensive purposes . . .

I think I might have a crush on you.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How long has this asshole been edging student loan relief?
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

peterquince: Weaver95: We always have more than enough money for guns, bombs, and war. We never seem to have even a tiny little bit of cash to help the poor tho.
Kinda weird how consistent that is, and it doesn't matter which party is in "charge".

Yes both parties have the same position on this issue.


I'm just pointing out that this country never seems to have any funds for helping women, sick people or anyone struggling with debt.
It's consistent going back decades now.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Then take away all corporate subsidies, since that is obviously exacerbating it too.


We gave oil companies $10bn last year and gas prices went up, you can't argue with that evidence.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: There's no clearer path toward a full-blown recession than that.


You know how a recession is defined, don't you?
 
peterquince
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Weaver95: peterquince: Weaver95: We always have more than enough money for guns, bombs, and war. We never seem to have even a tiny little bit of cash to help the poor tho.
Kinda weird how consistent that is, and it doesn't matter which party is in "charge".

Yes both parties have the same position on this issue.

I'm just pointing out that this country never seems to have any funds for helping women, sick people or anyone struggling with debt.
It's consistent going back decades now.


Yup. I'm agreeing with you. Both Democrats and Republicans have the same record on social services and budget priorities.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Still, the concern that canceling student debt would give borrowers more money to spend and therefore increase inflation may not hold true for many borrowers.

Dear God, not that. Anything but that! We must save indebted Americans from the scourge of having more money to spend!
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Forgive the interest. Let it be a 0% loan.


I've been saying this. Just take the amount of money that the person has paid and subtract it from the original loan amount. Whatever is left is what they owe, and if the number is negative, then they can do what rich people do when they get a huge loss, which is carry it forward on future years' income tax returns as a tax break.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
in other news

59% of Americans worry student loan forgiveness will make inflation worse have no clue how an economy works, CNBC survey finds.


which is not that big a deal, most economists don't know either. ;)
 
r0rw
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a horrible idea to not fix the whole system at the same time. They should do both. They want to be the new 'Then we should do what Norway does... But that's socalism' meme
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But if we help out the poors they will start to have hope that they can have a future that isn't just toil and misery. And that money was supposed to go to poor rich people. If they don't get it they will have to spend their own money on a new yacht. Think of the poor rich people you selfish aholes, without them how will we look at social media and see all the fun they have. This is what happens when you give free coffee at the office, just total anarchy!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So do it two years from now when inflation is back to normal.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think Americans aren't very smart
 
All American Commenter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It is a bad idea cause I don't have any student loans and therefore it does not help me directly.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Because people who take out student loans and don't pay them back won't learn to be responsible.

That one should be worth a few bucks from the banking lobby
 
zippythechimp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Forgive the interest. Let it be a 0% loan.


Excellent idea
Should have been zero from the beginning
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the defendants of Mainstream Economic Theory railing against Modern Monetary Theory cliche...

Heaven forbid we take a sensible approach to the economy like prying the 90% of it away from the hands of just a small number of people and enforcing Security and Trade laws that would stop corporations from artificially ballooning a problem that would otherwise be manageable.
 
peterquince
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zippythechimp: GRCooper: Forgive the interest. Let it be a 0% loan.

Excellent idea
Should have been zero from the beginning


This. I'm also on board tying it to whatever the banks are paying the govt for money. I'm not convinced it shouldn't be somewhat self-supporting. But the system as is is totally farked.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: to run amuck


Hocus Pocus - Amok!
Youtube 9qwEipKrV-0
 
alex10294
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's a bad idea because it's fundamentally unfair to people who actually paid back their loans, creates moral hazard risks similar to those that brought down the housing market (the risk is collective, any benefits are mine), and rewards the wrong behavior.

Better idea would be to give that money to the people who paid off their loans already, as they're clearly better with money. Even better idea would be to stop borrowing money to pay for vote-buying campeigns.

/Unless you want to us write a check for the $400k in student loans my wife and I paid back already, then I'm all for it, obviously.
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I do not know who I "love" more in these discussions, the boomers who have no clue as to how expensive tuition is these days ("I worked part time to pay my way through school, why are you unable to do the same?") or those who paid off their debt and claim debt forgiveness is unfair ("I paid off my debt, so screw everyone who is unable to do the same!"). Ah, who am I kidding? Just toss them in the same sack and whack them with a bat and do not worry about equal distribution.
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Student loan forgiveness would put lots of extra money in young people's hands.


But here's my question to you.  Student loan payments have been on hold for the last 2 years (give or take).  That means that for the last 2 years, instead of paying $800+/month to my student loans, I've had the money to spend elsewhere (pay bills, home improvement, some travel/vacation, etc.).  Next month the federal suspension on loans is set to end.  So now instead of me spending that $800/month on the economy, it's going to pay my loans.  If anything will cause a recession, I would think it would be the restarting of student loan payments since many people will no longer be able to afford "extras".  Not to mention with the recent rise in costs (housing, food, gas, etc.), not having some sort of loan forgiveness may put a serious financial strain on many people.  And since student loans cannot be included in bankruptcy, it is impossible to get out from under that debt.

TL;DR - We've been going 2+ years with no student loan payments.  Forgiving loans now will probably not make much of a difference economy-wise, while not forgiving them and reinstating payments could have a negative impact.
 
MFK
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
An immediate step the DOE can take is to refinance all the student loans at 0-1% interest rates. This will felt instantly and dramatically cut the loan terms and will be save most borrowers tens of thousands of dollars. Also "not making a buck of the future of our youth" is a MUCH easier sell to the general public than "subsidizing the educations of people who are already going to make more money than you." People will pay the loans they took out but the bankers won't profit. I remember doing the math on my loan at once point and I figured out that I had paid $40k in order to shave $8k in principle off a $24k loan. Everything went to interest.
 
Elliot8654 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mock26: I do not know who I "love" more in these discussions, the boomers who have no clue as to how expensive tuition is these days ("I worked part time to pay my way through school, why are you unable to do the same?") or those who paid off their debt and claim debt forgiveness is unfair ("I paid off my debt, so screw everyone who is unable to do the same!"). Ah, who am I kidding? Just toss them in the same sack and whack them with a bat and do not worry about equal distribution.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
