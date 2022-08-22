 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Portable toilet carrier gets the runs in Raleigh   (wral.com) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, shiat.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like a shiatty day.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That stinks.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it full?
 
steklo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pwkpete
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just 1??

Pfft, that's nothing I-94 shows you how it's done: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/toilets-on-the-freeway-early-morning-drivers-maneuver-around-porta-potties

It's almost like this is an epidemic
 
DRTFA
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
These guys took a trip to Raleigh.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Always secure your load. It infuriates me when I read stories like this.

On the other hand I'm glad I wasn't driving behind that guy.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DRTFA: These guys took a trip to Raleigh.
[Fark user image 425x255]


Fife transferred to Raleigh, this all checks out
 
patrick767
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

